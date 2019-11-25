Biden Is Struggling in Iowa and His Supporters There Know Why

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Jill, right, visit a farm with former Gov. Tom Vilsack and his wife, Christie, in Lacona, Iowa, Nov. 23, 2019. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

WINTERSET, Iowa — Nancy Courtney displays a Joe Biden sign in her yard, makes phone calls for his campaign and supports the former vice president “100%,” she said. But the sluggish state of Biden’s organization in her city of Burlington, Iowa, had her fuming one recent evening.

“In Burlington, they are duds,” said Courtney, an activist who is married to the Democratic chairman in Des Moines County. “I will help, but there’s no excitement there. There’s nothing. I will do whatever it takes to get him elected, but I can’t go down there when there’s nothing going on.”

Bob Kling, a city councilman in Indianola, just south of Des Moines, was promoted by the Biden campaign as a prominent local endorser. But asked about Biden’s standing in his state, Kling was blunt: “Not as great as he was. Buttigieg is kind of taking the lead in the polls,” he said, referring to Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Since late summer, Biden, the early front-runner in the Democratic primary, has faced an increasingly difficult path in Iowa — dropping in the polls and struggling with an enthusiasm gap and an inclination among undecided caucusgoers to consider all options. Now, 10 weeks before the Iowa caucuses, even his own supporters in the state are growing more worried about his prospects.

The heightened anxiety comes as the candidate and campaign are raising expectations, through new investments of time and resources, about his ability to compete here, an implicit acknowledgment that a substantial loss here could be a significant early setback.

Sunday, his campaign sent a fundraising email that said, “we need to play to win in Iowa,” the latest, in the last week, in a barrage of fundraising emails that focus on the state. And Saturday Biden declared that he would win the caucuses as he accepted highly coveted endorsements from former Gov. Tom Vilsack and his wife, Christie Vilsack, a prominent party leader.

The emphasis is a striking departure from the messaging earlier in the fall, when his campaign repeatedly suggested he did not need to win the state to secure the Democratic nomination.

Yet voters at Biden’s events, along with county chairs and party strategists, characterize his on-the-ground organization as scattershot, visibly present in some counties but barely detectable in others. His events are often relatively small and sometimes subdued affairs, and in a state where enthusiasm can make or break a candidate on caucus night — a big part of caucusing centers on persuading friends and neighbors — Biden’s operation has found it difficult to build contagious excitement, these Democrats say.

There is also the sense among many Iowa Democrats that Biden, who entered the race later than many of his rivals, has been less engaged in the state than his top rivals. He has made roughly 50 stops in Iowa since joining the race in April, according to the Des Moines Register’s candidate tracker, far fewer than many of his opponents.

“This is prime political season in Iowa and most candidates are spending a good deal of time visiting Iowa,” said Joey Norris, the Democratic chair in Montgomery County, Iowa, where Buttigieg plans to campaign on Monday. “The Biden campaign has been notably absent.”

Now, Biden’s campaign is racing to improve his standing in the state — hosting several campaign events with the Vilsacks over the weekend, and planning an eight-day swing by bus through the state after Thanksgiving and a return later in December.

Biden’s team argues that his presence in the state is comparable to that of his rivals: The campaign claims 26 offices across the state, more than 100 staff members, and it plans to continue adding staff and resources. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign claims more than 20 offices, and Buttigieg’s has 29 with more to come; both cite roughly the same number of paid staffers as Biden.

Biden’s bus tour is expected to include both town hall-style events and activities with volunteers and precinct captains, like visits to phone banks and perhaps some door knocking. The counties he will visit, many of them largely rural, are home to working-class voters who often connect with Biden, and Biden will need to overperform in those areas on Feb. 3. The campaign is also closely focused on ensuring Biden hits the threshold for accruing delegates across the state.