Biden’s Student-Debt Relief to Cost $400 Billion Over Decade, CBO Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive some federal student debt will cost at least $400 billion over three decades, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

Biden in August announced student debt relief of $10,000 per borrower, subject to income caps of $125,000 per individual and $250,000 per household. An additional $10,000 can be forgiven for Pell Grant recipients. The CBO estimates these moves will cancel $430 billion in total debt, but that some of this is owed by individuals in income-driven repayment plans and would be cancelled anyway.

The non-partisan budget agency said Biden’s suspension of student debt payments through the end of the year could cost an additional $20 billion. It did not account for changes Biden made to income-driven repayment plans. The watchdog Committee for an Responsible Federal Budget pegs the cost of those changes at an additional $120 billion.

However, the CBO says its estimate is “highly uncertain” because of assumptions it makes about the level of repayments that would have occurred absent the debt relief depend on future economic conditions.

For comparison, the tax and climate legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed earlier in August, was scored as reducing deficits over 10 years by $58 billion, with an additional reduction of $180 billion factored in due to anticipated new revenue from more tax audits.

“This might be the most costly executive action in history,” CRFB President Maya MacGuineas said in a statement. “It’s unacceptable that the President would implement it without offsets and without Congressional approval.”

The report was requested by Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina and Representative Virginia Foxx, two North Carolina Republicans. GOP lawmakers have criticized Biden’s debt forgiveness as unfair to students who had paid off their loans and to taxpayers who never went to college.

