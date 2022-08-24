How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could impact local graduates

The White House is set to make an announcement on Wednesday that could include a $10,000 federal student loan cancellation for millions of college graduates, and Channel 9′s Erika Jackson broke down what this could mean for local graduates.

In the proposed plan, Americans making less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the student loan cancellation. The plan could also pause payments again.

Preston Pierson is a Charlotte resident who is juggling being a new dad, managing a family business, and paying tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt at the same time.

Pierson has a master’s degree in marketing and says his financial responsibilities are piling up.

“I think I’m paying about $250 a month, and I have $43,000 left,” he said.

Pierson also believes the decision could impact future generations to come.

“It allows a lot of opportunity for thinking of different things for them, planning for their future, planning for their student loan debt,” Pierson said.

Mike Pierce with the Student Borrower Protection Center agrees with Pierson.

“Rising debt produces fewer homeowners and more credit card debt, jeopardizes secure retirements, and drives intergenerational debt,” Pierce said.

Reporter Erika Jackson looked into the average debt for graduates in the local area.

U. S. News and World Report found that the average federal loan debt for UNC-Charlotte graduates tops $22,000. Davidson University graduates leave with an average of $19,000. Wingate, Queens, and Belmont Abbey University alums accumulate about $25,000 in debt.

These debt averages are far below the national debt balance, which is more than $37,000.

While the student loan forgiveness plan could decrease that debt significantly, those against the plan say the government should focus on the root of the problem.

“That’s what we really need to do, make college affordable, not send a $10,000 to people who, in many cases, have advanced degrees,” said Marc Goldwein, the Senior Vice President and Policy Director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The student loan forgiveness plan could reduce debt for more than 43 million Americans and could fully eliminate student loan debt for millions of those borrowers.

