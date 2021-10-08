He might not have said, "C'mon, man!" but President Joe Biden admitted he called a hospital emergency room when a pal's significant other was languishing.

When Biden's friend's significant other was in the hospital, the president called the attending nurse in the waiting room Wednesday to ask "what the situation was," he said Thursday during a speech in Illinois.

'LOOK AT THE BIGGER STORY': BIDEN DISMISSES UNVACCINATED LOSING THEIR JOBS

"Last night, I was on the television — on television — I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called, and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this woman was having trouble breathing, had a high fever, and could not really catch her breath," he said Thursday. "And they got her into the hospital, but the waiting room was so crowded, things were so backed up, they couldn’t even get her to be seen initially."

After clarifying that he was on the telephone, not the television, with the receiving nurse, he checked in on the busy situation.

"And to make a long story short, it took a while because all of the — not all — the vast majority of the emergency rooms and the docs were occupied taking care of COVID patients," Biden added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The president's delivered the anecdote during a speech addressing the coronavirus and unions and corporations requiring vaccines for employees.

"The unvaccinated also put our economy at risk because people are reluctant to go out," he said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, Coronavirus, Vaccination, White House

Original Author: Sydney Shea

Original Location: Biden suggests he called hospital emergency room to help friend's partner cut the line