Biden and Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, Northern Ireland

G20 summit in Bali
·1 min read

(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed their strong support for Ukraine on Wednesday as they met for talks that included the blast that took place in Poland and challenges posed by China, the White House said.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, would fully support Poland’s investigation of the Tuesday blast, the White House said in a statement.

Biden said earlier the missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia.

According to U.S. officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press reported.

Separately, a Downing Street spokesperson said the two leaders held Vladimir Putin's Russia directly responsible for rising inflation and related global economic issues.

Biden and Sunak also agreed on the importance of sustained engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, the Downing Street statement added.

Both the statements said the two countries looked forward to upholding the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement peace deal that promotes cooperation between the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • G20 Summit: What you need to know now

    Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations deplored Russia's aggression in Ukraine "in the strongest terms" and demanded its unconditional withdrawal in a declaration adopted at the end of a two-day summit. * The missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said after an emergency meeting of NATO leaders called to discuss what Poland called a strike by a Russia-made projectile. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for international support for Ukraine and said she wanted to acknowledge a wave of Russian missile attacks on the country in the past day.

  • Poland blast may not be due to missile fired from Russia, Biden says

    BALI (Reuters) -The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two people in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Biden spoke after global leaders gathered for the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after a deadly explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Asked whether it was too early to say that any missile was fired from Russia, Biden said that the trajectory suggested otherwise.

  • UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9 billion contract to BAE Systems

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 summit while confirming a long-planned order for warships from BAE Systems. Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime would hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions, Sunak said.

  • The British have lost the art of heavyweight political drama

    Tonight BBC Four will reshow House of Cards, the seminal British political drama from 1990 starring Ian Richardson as Francis Urquhart, the magnificently manipulative and Machiavellian Chief Whip who channelled Richard III and Macbeth to forge his path to the top.

  • UK PM: Channel migrant deal with France is a start

    STORY: So far this year more than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel to Britain in small boats, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and interior minister Suella Braverman to do more to stem the flow."I'm confident that we can get the numbers down but I also want to be honest with people that it isn't a single thing that will magically solve this. We can't do it overnight," Sunak told reporters. "There's lots more that we need to do."He made the comments as he arrived on Monday (November 14) at the G20 summit in Bali.

  • Zelenskyy calls environmental devastation in Ukraine ‘ecocide’ by Russian invaders

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech at the G20 summit talked of the enormous sale of devastating Ukraine’s environment caused by the Russian invasion, dubbing Russia's actions a "ecocide" of Ukraine's nature.

  • Oil Heads Lower as Missile Strike on Poland Sparks Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors weighed a potential escalation of the war in Ukraine after Poland was struck by a Russian-made missile.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaWest Texas Intermedia

  • Sunak to meet India's Modi, China's Xi at G20

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet his Indian counterpart at the G20 summit and set out a professional exchange scheme, his office said, with talks also planned with China's Xi Jinping for a "frank and constructive relationship." Sunak, who took office as Britain's third prime minister in two months in October, will meet leaders from Australia and Indonesia, as well as U.S. President Joe Biden, Downing Street said in a statement.

  • Biden convenes emergency meeting with G-7 allies after missile kills two in Poland

    President Biden on Tuesday called an emergency meeting with other world leaders to discuss a Russian-made missile strike that reportedly killed two people in a village in Poland near the Ukraine border. Biden, who is attending the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, convened a meeting with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada,…

  • 'Zombie Debt': Homeowners face foreclosure on old mortgages

    Rose Prophete thought the second mortgage loan on her Brooklyn home was resolved about a decade ago — until she received paperwork claiming she owed more than $130,000. “I was shocked,” said Prophete, who refinanced her two-family home in 2006, six years after arriving from Haiti. Prophete is part of a wave of homeowners who say they were blindsided by the start of foreclosure actions on their homes over second loans that were taken out more than a decade ago.

  • UK’s Sunak Secures Last-Minute Meeting With China’s Xi at G-20

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will hold talks with Xi Jinping on Wednesday, becoming the first British prime minister to meet with the Chinese president in almost five years, after a last-minute diplomatic effort at the G-20 summit.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize Him

  • NATO States Race to Contain Fallout After Rocket Hits Poland

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and key European leaders urged caution after a rocket struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, keen to avoid the incident spiraling into a major drama with Russia.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says

  • Rich nations stick to coal phase-out as China builds new plants

    LONDON/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase out coal power despite the energy crunch in the wake of the Ukraine war but China's expanding coal fleet risks counteracting the climate impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) policy forum and the European Union are on track to close more than 75% of their coal power capacity from 2010 to 2030, the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) said. Greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal are the single biggest contributor to climate change.

  • Trump promises to ban lawmakers from trading stocks during his 2024 announcement

    Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support a ban but progress has stalled during the current Congress.

  • Morrissey abruptly walks off stage after 30 minutes, and California fans are fuming

    “As I think you know, it’s extremely cold. Can you tell? Yeah, I can as well. However, we will steam on,” the singer said.

  • Trump Organization’s longtime CFO describes how he schemed to evade taxes

    The Trump Organization’s longtime finance chief told jurors Tuesday he saved Donald Trump‘s company hundreds of thousands of dollars by scheming to evade taxes on company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.

  • Frontier and 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million to travelers

    Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.

  • NASA is 'go' to start fueling Artemis I rocket ahead of huge launch tonight

    NASA teams have been given the "go" to proceed with fueling ahead of tonight's Artemis I launch, a mission to the moon decades in the making.

  • G20 summit deplores war in Ukraine 'in strongest terms'

    Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations deplored Russia's aggression in Ukraine "in the strongest terms" on Wednesday and demanded its unconditional withdrawal in a declaration adopted at the end of a two-day summit. "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," the declaration said, signalling that Russia, which is a member of G20, opposed the wording. "The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the declaration also said.

  • Analysis-Trump is still Trump and that could be a problem for him in 2024

    As he mounts another run for president, Donald Trump by all accounts is still the same Donald Trump - aggrieved, petulant and tunnel-focused on his political standing. And after Republicans' underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterm elections, people in the party increasingly want to look forward, not back. Trump is no longer the shoo-in for its presidential nomination that he might have been even a year ago.