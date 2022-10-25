Biden: Sunak 'a groundbreaking milestone' as PM
U.S. President Joe Biden calls it a 'groundbreaking milestone' as Rishi Sunak becomes British Prime Minister. Sunak will be the first person of color to lead the United Kingdom. (Oct. 25)
"When you listen to him on the range of issues from foreign policy to the virus to racial injustice, it's clear he did not know what to do," Woodward wrote in the Washington Post.
The DOJ hopes to squeeze testimonies out of key witnesses for its probe into Trump's handling of White House documents, The New York Times reported.
A mysterious blemish on Russian President Vladimir Putin's hand while meeting with reservists has some asking if he is undergoing cancer treatment.
Donald Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege over Mar-a-Lago documents, but continues to assert executive privilege covers three records.
"I stand with Buckley Carlson," Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted of the Fox News host's son.
(Bloomberg) -- Jury selection in the tax fraud case against the Trump Organization saw prospective jurors excused by the dozen after the judge read out a list of people who might be called as witnesses or simply be mentioned during the trial.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Phi
Beresford Hodge - PA ImagesLONDON—Rishi Sunak is to become Britain’s third prime minister of the year after winning a hastily arranged leadership contest on Monday in the wake of Liz Truss’ lightning downfall. After losing out to Truss in the summer, Sunak is on his way to Downing Street after his leadership race rival, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the contest at the last minute. While Truss became Britain’s leader after being voted in by Conservative Party members—less than 1 percent of the el
The crowd reveled in Trump's sick idea to bully members of the press into revealing their sources
ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 22:15 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that following eight months of the full-scale war with Russia, the Ukrainian army is destroying the so-called "world's second army".
Former President Donald Trump purchased his Boeing 757 personal plane in 2011 for $100 million from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
Another potential juror — who was also later excused — reportedly told another juror he couldn't be unbiased because "I hate Trump."
In a country where events are planned to minute detail and politics is cloaked in secrecy, former President Hu Jintao's dramatic escorted exit from the closing of the Communist Party Congress sent speculation among China-watchers into overdrive. As per tradition, Hu, 79, had been seated on Saturday to the left of his successor, Xi Jinping, who was in the process of securing a third leadership term that was confirmed on Sunday. During the once-in-five-years congress, Xi solidified his grip on power by appointing a Standing Committee made up entirely of loyalists - and excluding the three most senior members of Hu's once-powerful Communist Youth League faction.
House January 6 Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney said she believes former President Donald Trump will comply with a subpoena to produce documents and sit for a deposition.
Former President Trump tore into his onetime communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Sunday, saying she should be fired by ABC as a co-host of its hit daytime political talk show “The View.” “Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to get her job at ratings disaster…
"They hung girls," the solider, who was released from captivity in an all-female prisoner swap, told a Ukrainian state news agency of the torture.
Trump's rally speech takes a dark turn.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 10:11 If Russian forces blow up the Kakhovka Dam in Kherson Oblast, the occupiers will only temporarily slow down the counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops; however, the North Crimean Canal and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will not be able to operate due to the water spill that will follow the explosion.
The House minority leader last week suggested limiting the amount of aid sent to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House in November's election.
The world's second-largest economy grew 3.9 percent in the third quarter compared with the same time last year, a quickening from the 3.5 percent in the previous quarter.
All conscripted men under the age of 60 should expect a draft summons, Yuriy Maksymiv, head of Kyiv’s center of recruitment and social support, said in an interview with Ukrainian TV network TSN on Oct. 24.