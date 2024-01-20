Biden supporters hold write-in events during last weekend before New Hampshire primary

Supporters of President Joe Biden held “Write-In Biden” events across New Hampshire Saturday. They were described as small grassroots efforts.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (Democrat) joined the efforts in Nashua and Manchester.

The President does not appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot due to a disagreement between the local and national party. The National Democratic Party is recognizing South Carolina’s primary as its first in the national primary.

Those who are encouraging voters to write in the President’s name on Tuesday said it was important to continue their first in the nation status. They also said it was important to make sure voters understand that the President is running for a second term.

Mayor Wu said, “We are heading to a dangerous rematch of 2020.” She went on to say, “Having been in city government under President Obama and Trump and now President Biden, it makes such a difference on the local level. I remember after that time (President Trump’s election) the unleashing of hate and fear....We are not going back there”

The Mayor spoke at a rally at Soel Sistas in Nashua before heading out to hold signs at polling locations in Nashua and then Manchester.

