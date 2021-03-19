Biden supports the COVID-19 hate crime bill: What would it do?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin B. Logan
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX (10537175h) Democratic Senator from Hawaii Mazie Hirono (L), with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, delivers remarks during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 23 January 2020. The House impeachment managers will continue to make their case for removing President Trump during the second day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of US President Donald J. Trump. Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald J. Trump, Washington, USA - 23 Jan 2020 ** Usable by LA, CT and MoD ONLY **
Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono delivers remarks at the Capitol on Jan. 23. (Michael Reynolds / EPA-EFE/REX)

Less than a week before eight people — including six Asian women — were killed in the Atlanta-area shootings congressional Democrats introduced legislation that would bolster the Department of Justice's ability to address COVID-19 hate crimes.

The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), has been co-sponsored by more than 60 lawmakers and on Friday was endorsed by President Biden, who condemned the "ongoing crisis of gender-based and anti-Asian violence" and urged Congress to "swiftly pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act."

"It’s time for Congress to codify and expand upon these actions — because every person in our nation deserves to live their lives with safety, dignity and respect," Biden said.

The bill would require at least one Department of Justice employee to facilitate fast reviews of federal, state and local COVID-19 hate crimes for at least a year, according to a draft provided by a Hirono spokeswoman.

It would also require the department to issue guidance to state and local law enforcement agencies on how to establish an online hate crime reporting system in multiple languages.

The system would "allow more victims to come forward," A.B. Cruz III, president of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Assn., said in a statement.

The bill would also require Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to work with the COVID–19 Health Equity Task Force and advocates to give guidance on how to discuss the pandemic without using incendiary language.

The bill would not drastically change the legal landscape as it relates to hate crimes but would spotlight how it intersects with COVID-19, said Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University College of Law.

Since virus-fueled lockdowns went into effect last March, thousands of Asian Americans have reported having faced racist verbal and physical attacks or have been shunned by others, according to a report by Stop AAPI Hate. The group, whose acronym stands for Asian American and Pacific Islander, received reports of 3,795 incidents over the last year, with 68.1% involving verbal harassment and 11.1% involving physical assaults.

Among the incidents, Asian Americans reported being punched while riding the subway in Washington, taunted with racial slurs in New York and coughed on while being blamed for the novel coronavirus in Dallas.

Then-President Trump last year said little to discourage the attacks but often used racist language to describe the deadly virus, calling it “kung flu” and the “China virus,” even after being warned that his rhetoric was incendiary. Meng said many Republican lawmakers "trafficked racist, bigoted terms to describe COVID-19."

"In doing so, their language stoked people’s fears and created an atmosphere of intolerance and violence, which persists even today," Meng said.

The bill would define COVID-19 hate crimes as violent offenses motivated by the real or perceived relationship to the spread of the coronavirus and the real or perceived background of a person, including their ethnicity and national origin.

Kreis said it's unclear how adding a COVID-19 distinction to a federal hate crime would benefit existing law. The law, in practice, draws connections between current events and discrimination. For example, the law can already be used to prosecute crimes against LGBTQ people whose attackers express anti-HIV/AIDS sentiments, he said.

Kreis said that though anti-Asian slurs are seen as an expression of hate by the American public and, by extension, juries, anti-Asian imagery is not as noticeable in American society. This often requires prosecutors to handhold juries to connect the dots to understand what hate crimes against Asian Americans look like, he said.

"We need a lot more cultural competency in the ways in which anti-Asian stereotypes can manifest," Kreis said. "That's a hard endeavor we as a society need to tackle."

Times staff writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says U.S. faces ongoing crisis of anti-Asian violence

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Georgia on Friday to meet with Asian-American community leaders after a deadly shooting rampage in the state, shifting the focus of a trip originally planned to promote the newly enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at three spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday, rattling Asian Americans already grappling with a rise in hate crimes directed at them since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Biden and Harris will meet community leaders and state lawmakers from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community to hear concerns about the killings and discuss a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, the White House said.

  • Man, 21, charged with murder in Atlanta-area spa shootings

    Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Ga., was arrested Wednesday after seven women and one man were killed. Questions persisted about his motives.

  • White gunman charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlors

    The man accused of killing eight people at massage parlors in the Atlanta area told police his act was not racially motivated, and that he potentially had a “sex addiction,” officials said Wednesday.

  • Congressional Democrats push $50B bill for nonprofits

    Congressional Democrats are pushing a federal bill that would give nonprofits $50 billion to help them retain employees, hire newly unemployed workers and expand their operations to combat the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The bill, which was reintroduced in the U.S. Senate this week by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and three other Senate Democrats, would give individual nonprofits grants of up to $3 million. Nonprofits can also use some of the funds to pay expenses, like rent and utilities, and program costs.

  • The Butterfly Effect: Blumarine Owes Its Fashion Comeback To TikTok

    Let’s face it: It’s been a while — for some, maybe never — since you’ve thought about Blumarine. The Italian fashion brand was a part of Milan Fashion Week, yes, but its ultra-feminine, earnestly kitschy collections were rarely reviewed or made trend roundups. It seemed like the label — which was founded in 1977 by Anna Molinari and her late husband Gianpaolo Tarabini, and mostly known for its tiny slip dresses and midriff-baring cardigans in the ‘90s and ‘00s — had been on the brink of irrelevancy for decades. Today, they’re one of the most-discussed brands on TikTok. What happened? See Blumarine’s fall ‘21 collection, and you’ll understand why. Designed by Nicola Brognano, the former design assistant of Giambattista Valli who took the helm as creative director in 2019, Blumarine has translated its pop-feminine vibe into something much cooler. It’s as if Brognano found a way to integrate every Gen Z fashion trend into a 47-look collection that also doesn’t betray Blumarine’s DNA. Low-rise bell-bottoms in striking prints were paired with silk scarf tops; butterfly motifs akin to Christina Aguilera’s (and, more recently, Dua Lipa’s) Versace Grammys dress were ubiquitous; matching skirt-sweater sets featured faux fur collars and were worn with matching fur hoops and handbags; and newsboy caps à la Paris Hilton: The Simple Life years appeared in bold shades of pink and red. Brognano confirmed to Vogue that he took inspiration from the early ‘00s, specifically the style of Hilton and Britney Spears, for the collection. Given that skinny jeans are waning in popularity — it’s all about ’00s-era baggy jeans for the youngest generation — and tiny tops, bags, and skirts are in, his choice of muses was a smart one. @haimtheband we like to party #fyp #batmitzvah #jewtok ♬ We like to Party! (The Vengabus) Six Flags – Vengaboys Not long after the brand’s fall ‘21 runway show in February, reviews of the collection began popping up on TikTok. Next, girl group HAIM posted a video that compared what they wore to their 1999 roller skating bat mitzvah to what they wish they wore: Blumarine. More accounts shared reactions, likening the fall ‘21 collection to something out of an episode of Lizzie McGuire, and wondered why they’d been sleeping on the brand. One of the key moves that Brognano made was enlisting noted stylist Lotta Volkova, who has worked on every campaign and runway show since 2019. Her unmatched edge and effortless cool work at Vetements and Balenciaga have influenced some of today’s biggest styling trends. (She’s also behind the wildly popular àpres-ski-inspired fall ‘21 line from Miu Miu.) But even with a fresh designer, a seasoned stylist, and TikTok on its side, it’s unclear whether Blumarine will succeed beyond social media; that is, if people will actually buy it. Gen Z would be all over a pair of split-leg, gemstone-encrusted, baby pink jeans, but would they pay $475 for them? One thing about the second coming of Blumarine, though, is a sure thing: It is solidifying the return of early aughts trends that the brand was once known for. Anti-low-risers, beware: Thanks to Blumarine, the infamous silhouette — along with butterfly motifs, fur shrugs, and micro-minis — is gearing for a fashion comeback. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?This Plus-Size Fashion Trend Is Trending On TikTokPlastic Rings Are Trending On TikTokWhat’s Your TikTok Fashion Aesthetic?

  • Dog Named 'Jake from State Farm' Hoping to End String of Bad Luck with Forever Home

    The 8-year-old rescue dog has ended up in a North Carolina shelter four times in the past three months

  • The 26 Best Places to Shop for Affordable Wedding Dresses

    Just because it's your special day, doesn't mean you have to go broke looking fabulous — so Allure editors curated the best retailers and brands to shop for wedding gowns under $1,000. Whether you want a dramatic number or something more low-key, we guarantee no one will be able to take their eyes off of you.

  • Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge

    Federal investigators have so far not found evidence that clears the high bar for federal hate crime charges against a man who has been accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Friday. Federal statutes require prosecutors to prove that the victims were targeted because of specific factors, like race, gender identity, religion, national origin or sexual orientation, or the suspect infringed on a federally or constitutionally protected activity. To successfully prosecute a hate crimes case, prosecutors typically seek tangible evidence, such as the suspect expressing racism in text messages, in internet posts or to witnesses.

  • Four Proud Boys indicted in Capitol riot case

    Prosecutors say the men used paramilitary gear, handheld radios and encrypted messaging applications to coordinate with other Proud Boys before and during the attack.

  • Prayers and planes: Taiwan plan to battle drought

    The worst drought to hit Taiwan in decades has become so desperate that it's using its air force to try and create artificial rain clouds, and praying to a sea goddess, to try and stop it.Some 3,000 people gathered for this special three-hour ceremony, in which people made offerings with joss sticks to the sea goddess Mazu as leaders prayed for rain. It’s the first time in 58 years an event like this has been held.The drought in Taiwan is the worst in half a century. Typhoons carrying much-needed rain missed the island last year, worsening it.Now water levels in four major reservoirs have fallen to around one-tenth of capacity.On a boat ride with Reuters journalists, Chiang Ming-lang from the Water Resources Agency shared his concerns: "Though some people say this is a short-term phenomenon, if we look at the history, then it's hard to deny this has become a long-term trend. We just can't allow this to continue."Agriculture accounts for more than 70% of water consumption in Taiwan.And 63-year-old rice farmer Tian Shou-hsi said his livelihood was suffering. "If there's a continuous water shortage, if we continue to leave the land fallow, the tools we invested will all be wasted. Also for men my age, it's difficult to change jobs. It's funny, we used to say if we live as farmers, we'll have a stable life. However, now even farmers can lose their jobs."The country is tackling the issue both on the ground and in the skies.Taiwan's air force has used C-130 transport aircraft to seed the clouds, while water resource officials fired chemicals into the air.Officials hope the traditional "plum rain" season that starts from around late spring might also help.

  • 'We will not let you take our voice from us': Rep. Meng responds to Republicans at hearing on anti-Asian discrimination

    "Our community is bleeding. We are in pain. And for the last year, we've been screaming out for help," Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said.

  • Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash

    The Minneapolis police department on Friday was reviewing use of force by its officers after their attempt to clear out a homeless encampment led to a violent clash between officers and civilians who tried to stop them. The clash came as a jury is being seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death last May. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. In June, Minneapolis agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints by police as it worked to remake the city’s police force following Floyd's death.

  • The Latest: 4 more Atlanta spa shooting victims identified

    The names of four additional victims in the Atlanta-area spa shootings have been released. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that the four victims are 74-year-old Soon C. Park, 51-year-old Hyun J. Grant, 69-year-old Suncha Kim and 63-year-old Yong A. Yue. Grant's son, Randy Park, identified his mother by her maiden name, Hyun Jung Kim.

  • Slain spa worker toiled tirelessly to support her family

    Hyun Jung Grant loved disco and club music, often strutting or moonwalking while doing household chores and jamming with her sons to tunes blasting over the car stereo. The single mother found ways to enjoy herself despite working “almost every day” to support two sons, said the older son, 22-year-old Randy Park. On Tuesday night, Park was at home playing video games when he heard a gunman had opened fire at the Atlanta massage business where his mother worked.

  • U.S. government considers proposal to free Afghan warlord in exchange for American contractor

    U.S. government agencies are again looking at a longstanding proposal to release an Afghan drug kingpin in exchange for concessions in peace talks, which would include the release of an American held in Afghanistan

  • Clerical Sex Abuse in Germany Spiked Under German Pope Benedict XVI

    Tony Gentile via ReutersA highly anticipated report on clerical sex abuse and coverups in Germany’s powerful diocese of Cologne released Thursday identifies 202 perpetrators against 314 victims—55 percent of whom were under the age of 14. The report blames “years of chaos, subjectively perceived lack of competence, and misunderstandings” for the rampant abuse.The 800-page report also points to a sharp rise in abuse between 2004 and 2018, said Björn Gercke, the lawyer who presented the report on Thursday. German Joseph Ratzinger was elected as Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and resigned in 2013. Vatican’s Response to 1,000 Children Abused by Priests? ‘No Comment.’Before that, Ratzinger headed the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which deals firsthand with abuse reports from outlying dioceses. There, he was criticized for downplaying the 2002 Boston Church scandal that led to the Boston Globe investigations central to the film Spotlight. Prior to that, he was the archbishop of Munich, where he signed off on therapy rather than punishment for a proven predatory priest. As pope, he took a harder line, defrocking scores of priests who had been proven abusers, but he remained silent when the choir directed by his brother, who is also a priest, turned out to be a sadistic sex camp for kids. In 2019, six years after he retired, Ratzinger penned an editorial in which he blamed sexual freedom and the collapse of moral standards—not a church that did not properly protect children—for the problem, writing “in the 20 years from 1960 to 1980, the previously normative standards regarding sexuality collapsed entirely.”The Cologne report parses the results of a 2018 study by the German Bishops Conference that identified 1,670 clergymen committing sexual violence against 3,677 minors, of whom most were young boys between the years 1946 and 2014, according to German state media Deutsche Welle.The report accused a number of top church officials, including the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Hesse and the late Archbishop of Cologne Joachim Meisner, of breach of duty, but gives a pass to the current archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, who commissioned the report but who was widely criticized for censoring the release of a preliminary report last year. Speaking ahead of the report release, Georg Baetzing, the president of Germany’s Bishops Conference, called Woelki’s suppression of the first report a “disaster” and said Woelki had “completely failed as a moral authority.” The investigation however did not find he breached his duties.The German church currently pays victims of clerical sex abuse around €5,000 “in recognition of their suffering” as well as therapy bills.The report released Thursday is a second report and was published by an independent law firm against Woelki’s recommendation. Following the report, Woelki said the clergy named in the report would be dismissed. “What we have seen shows clearly there was a coverup,” he said. “I am ashamed.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • QAnon followers think White House's St Patrick's Day lighting was secret message

    Adherents of the conspiracy theory will be protesting against vaccines and pandemic mitigation efforts on 20 March

  • Rep. Grace Meng accuses Trump and Republicans of 'putting a bull's-eye on the back of Asian Americans across this country'

    Meng grew emotional as she criticized Republicans' rhetoric about COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in anti-Asian violence.

  • The Oscars ceremony will be live this year - and guests will not be allowed to attend virtually

    The Oscars ceremony will be attended only by nominees and their guests plus presenters, while the dress code is "Inspirational and Aspirational."

  • 'Lasagna Love' helps feed hungry families amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Forget mom’s lasagna. A&nbsp;national movement called Lasagna Love is helping feed hungry families.