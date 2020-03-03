Biden Surges Ahead of Super Tuesday, Yet May Not Catch Sanders

(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden did something in 24 hours he couldn’t do for more than a year -- coalesce the Democratic Party’s establishment around him as he tries to thwart Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday.

And it still might not be enough.

Sanders holds the advantage in key contests – including delegate-rich states like Texas and California – and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg threatens to play spoiler. So the risk for moderate Democrats is that the exit of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar is too little, too late.

(Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

Tuesday’s contests – across 14 states, plus American Samoa, that will award more than a third of all delegates to the Democratic convention in July in Milwaukee – provide a key test for each of the remaining contenders.

Sanders – a self-described democratic socialist who many in the party fear would return President Donald Trump to the White House – seems certain to emerge with the most delegates. Biden’s task is to win enough support to stand as a credible challenger to Sanders as the primary calendar moves to frequent contests that stretch through June, a task that would be made easier by the growing support he’s received just since Saturday night.

The Vermont senator will no longer benefit from a fractured field of moderates, and it will be up to Biden to harness the momentum from his South Carolina victory and turn Klobuchar’s and Buttigieg’s endorsements into actual votes. Yet Biden has repeatedly bungled advantages throughout the nominating contest, and the impact of the last-minute withdrawals might be muted with millions of early voting ballots already cast. As of Monday, Biden was leading in polls in only a single state, North Carolina.

Further complicating the former vice president’s efforts is Bloomberg, who has poured unprecedented personal resources into a late bid for the nomination. But that strategy faces its first electoral test Tuesday, providing a referendum on whether Bloomberg outsmarted the traditional primary process, or saw more than a half-billion dollars go for naught.

And Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator who remains popular among college-educated white voters, is eager to justify her continued presence in the race. She faces a key test in her home state, where a loss to Sanders could prove fatal to her campaign.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for a party still reeling from Trump’s election, and weighing diametrically opposite approaches to winning back the blue-collar, working-class voters along the Rust Belt that had long served as its electoral firewall -- Biden’s centrist vision or Sanders’ populist one.

And if voters Tuesday fail to winnow the field, the odds of a contested convention – a political occurrence unseen in nearly 70 years - will soar, further emboldening the incumbent president and diminishing the odds of a successful opposition challenge.

Biden told a cheering crowd in Houston on Monday that the country is weary of division, “and hungry, hungry to be united.”

In Dallas, he said that “just a few days ago, press and the pundits declared this campaign dead. But South Carolina had something to say about it. And tomorrow, Texas and Minnesota and the rest of Super Tuesday states, you’re going to have a lot to say about it. And when you do, we will be on our way to defeating Donald Trump and a second term.”

Tuesday’s results are expected to be literally and figuratively all-over-the-map, but a few important benchmarks are likely to shape interpretations of the Super Tuesday contests.

For Biden, his viability will rest on replicating his South Carolina success across a group of Southern states – including Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and North Carolina – with significant African-American populations and more moderate Democratic voters likely to eye Sanders with skepticism.

It’s a high risk-high reward strategy. Dominating those states could solidify Biden in the mind of voters as the lone viable moderate candidate, and leave him within striking distance of Sanders’s delegate total. It would also likely intensify the recent and badly needed wave of donations to his campaign, which saw more than $10 million come in since his South Carolina victory.