Biden 'surprised' gov't records found at old office

Associated Press
The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. HOW MANY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS ARE WE TALKING ABOUT? BIDEN: “A small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington, as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices, according to Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president.