Biden ‘surprisingly disciplined’ during first month of presidency: Chris Wallace
‘Fox News Sunday’ anchor Chris Wallace provides insight on ‘America’s Newsroom’ into President Biden’s first month in office.
‘Fox News Sunday’ anchor Chris Wallace provides insight on ‘America’s Newsroom’ into President Biden’s first month in office.
If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
The Republican Accountability Project, which previously vowed to spend a total of $50 million to back GOP lawmakers who impeached Trump as well as defeat his loyal supporters in office, will air the TV spots on Fox News.
These tend to sell out, so act fast!
For almost a year, many Americans have been wearing cloth face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus—but without clear guidelines on which types or brands of consumer masks are best. T...
The US top diplomat signals a sharp change of tack after the "America First" years under Donald Trump.
Constituents say Marjorie Taylor Greene embodies conservative values: Anti-taxes, pro-religion, pro-guns, pro-Trump. Conspiracy theories? Not so much.
Wholesale prices for electricity have skyrocketed. Texans are using record levels of energy. What does that mean for your utility bill?
According to the affidavit, Secor's hateful views towards immigrants and Jews were well-documented by student groups during his time on campus.
VP Kamala Harris' stepdaughter and newly signed model Ella Emhoff made her runway debut Thursday in a digital-short fashion show for Proenza Schouler.
The women were disguised in bonnets and glasses, according to Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County
Buckingham Palace said the Queen has written to Harry and Meghan confirming that in stepping away it is not possible to continue with their formal royal patronages
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, Biden drew a stark contrast with the more transactional foreign policy of Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.
The United States has a backlog of six million COVID-19 vaccine doses due to winter storms and power outages weather, White House officials said at a media briefing on Friday, adding that the federal government expects to catch up with vaccine distribution by next week. All 50 states are impacted, said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team. The United States has been ramping up shipments of vaccines.
It can be scary, to not trust your own mind, and that’s the betrayal sufferers of dementia feel every day—and there are many of them. “Of those at least 65 years of age, there” are “projected to be nearly 14 million by 2060,” says the CDC. “Because dementia is a general term, its symptoms can vary widely from person to person. People with dementia have problems with” the following symptoms you’re about to read about. See what the CDC says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 You May Have Memory Issues “Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities,” says the CDC. “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging.” Memory loss—“forgetting events, repeating yourself or relying on more aids to help you remember (like sticky notes or reminders)”—is a key signifier. 2 You May Have Attention Issues Your mind might wander, or you may be making many mistakes, like “misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps: placing car keys in the washer or dryer or not being able to retrace steps to find something,” says the CDC. 3 You May Have Communication Issues You may have “new problems with words in speaking or writing: having trouble following or joining a conversation or struggling to find a word you are looking for (saying ‘that thing on your wrist that tells time’ instead of ‘watch’).” 4 You May Have Trouble With Reasoning, Judgment, and Problem Solving If you find yourself having “challenges in planning or solving problems: having trouble paying bills or cooking recipes you have used for years,” then that is cause for concern. 5 You May Have Issues With Visual Perception Beyond Typical Age-Related Changes in Vision Are you “having more difficulty with balance or judging distance, tripping over things at home, or spilling or dropping things more often?” Then that is a sign of dementia.RELATED: Simple Ways to Avoid a Heart Attack, According to Doctors 6 These Are Other Signs That May Point to Dementia The CDC days the following can be worrying signs:“Getting lost in a familiar neighborhoodUsing unusual words to refer to familiar objectsForgetting the name of a close family member or friendForgetting old memoriesNot being able to complete tasks independently” 7 What to Do If You Fear You Have Dementia Contact a medical professional if you’re in need of help. “A healthcare provider can perform tests on attention, memory, problem solving and other cognitive abilities to see if there is cause for concern,” says the CDC. “A physical exam, blood tests, and brain scans like a CT or MRI can help determine an underlying cause.” So see your doctor, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.
Research suggests Stonehenge was built in Wales then moved to England centuries later. It may have been a burial ground with spiritual significance.
Joe Biden will use his first big presidential moment on the global stage at Friday’s Group of Seven meeting of world leaders to announce that the U.S. will soon begin releasing $4 billion for an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccine to poor nations, White House officials said. Biden will also encourage G-7 partners to make good on their pledges to COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s announcement. Former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the COVAX initiative because of its ties to WHO, the Geneva-based agency that Trump accused of covering up China’s missteps in handling the virus at the start of the public health crisis.
Plus, it starts at just $36 on Amazon.
Ted Cruz had left for a vacation with his family even as his constituents were struggling without steady electricity, heat and running water in the middle of record-breaking cold temperatures
Was it something she said? Yes, almost certainly. Nikki Haley, America's United Nations ambassador under former President Donald Trump, reached out to Trump on Wednesday to request a face-to-face meeting at Mar-a-Lago — and he said no, Politico and The Hill reported Thursday evening. The presumptive predicate to Trump's snub was Tim Alberta's long profile of Haley in Politico Magazine, in which Haley said, among positive things, that Trump "let us down" and has "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" so isn't "going to be in the picture" political because "he's fallen so far." Up until the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley had largely declined to criticize Trump since leaving his administration in 2018, and there's widespread speculation she plans to run for president in 2024. "Haley tried to recover" from her criticism of Trump with a "damage-control op-ed" Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal, Politico notes, "but Trump, apparently, isn't having it." Of course he isn't — "there is no halfway with Trump," CNN's Chris Cillizza argues. Haley's key quote about Trump to Alberta, he said, encapsulates her 2024 campaign theme: "I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party." In other words, Cillizza paraphrases: "I'm the parts of Donald Trump you liked without any of the parts you didn't like!" Trump wants you all-in or you're out, he said, so unless Haley drops any criticism, she's out with him and, presumably, the GOP base he controls. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringedThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell
NASCAR returns for another busy weekend in Florida.