Biden ‘surprisingly disciplined’ during first month of presidency: Chris Wallace

Eat This, Not That!

It can be scary, to not trust your own mind, and that’s the betrayal sufferers of dementia feel every day—and there are many of them. “Of those at least 65 years of age, there” are “projected to be nearly 14 million by 2060,” says the CDC. “Because dementia is a general term, its symptoms can vary widely from person to person. People with dementia have problems with” the following symptoms you’re about to read about. See what the CDC says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 You May Have Memory Issues “Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities,” says the CDC. “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging.” Memory loss—“forgetting events, repeating yourself or relying on more aids to help you remember (like sticky notes or reminders)”—is a key signifier. 2 You May Have Attention Issues Your mind might wander, or you may be making many mistakes, like “misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps: placing car keys in the washer or dryer or not being able to retrace steps to find something,” says the CDC. 3 You May Have Communication Issues You may have “new problems with words in speaking or writing: having trouble following or joining a conversation or struggling to find a word you are looking for (saying ‘that thing on your wrist that tells time’ instead of ‘watch’).” 4 You May Have Trouble With Reasoning, Judgment, and Problem Solving If you find yourself having “challenges in planning or solving problems: having trouble paying bills or cooking recipes you have used for years,” then that is cause for concern. 5 You May Have Issues With Visual Perception Beyond Typical Age-Related Changes in Vision Are you “having more difficulty with balance or judging distance, tripping over things at home, or spilling or dropping things more often?” Then that is a sign of dementia.RELATED: Simple Ways to Avoid a Heart Attack, According to Doctors 6 These Are Other Signs That May Point to Dementia The CDC days the following can be worrying signs:“Getting lost in a familiar neighborhoodUsing unusual words to refer to familiar objectsForgetting the name of a close family member or friendForgetting old memoriesNot being able to complete tasks independently” 7 What to Do If You Fear You Have Dementia Contact a medical professional if you’re in need of help. “A healthcare provider can perform tests on attention, memory, problem solving and other cognitive abilities to see if there is cause for concern,” says the CDC. “A physical exam, blood tests, and brain scans like a CT or MRI can help determine an underlying cause.” So see your doctor, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.