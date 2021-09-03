Biden to Survey Damage From Hurricane Ida on Trip to Louisiana

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will survey damage from Hurricane Ida on Friday as he visits Louisiana -- where hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remained without electricity -- and meets with Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials.

Ida is testing the Biden administration’s ability to provide assistance to those in a path of destruction that stretches from the Gulf Coast to the New York City region, which suffered catastrophic flooding from the storm’s remnants.

Biden said Thursday he wants his visit to convey the message that, “We’re all in this together. The nation is here to help.”

His administration deployed roughly 6,000 National Guard members to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas and has sent generators to hospitals and medical facilities.

The Louisiana congressional delegation, including fiscally conservative Republicans, on Thursday called on Congress to pass emergency-funding legislation to help the state recover from Hurricane Ida and other recent storms.

Biden has directed his administration to take steps to increase the availability of gasoline to ease pressure on prices at the pump while most oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut. The Department of Energy authorized Exxon Mobil Corp. to receive crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to kickstart the production of fuels.

Many fuel producers shut their plants as Hurricane Ida came ashore, leaving supplies pinched, and widespread damage to the electricity grid has cut off their power.

Ida is the fifth-largest storm to hit the U.S. mainland. The storm smashed into Louisiana on Sunday with record 150-mile-per-hour winds, leaving more than 1 million customers across the South, including New Orleans, without power and killing several people. Officials are focusing on restoring electricity and mobile phone service to avoid further casualties and also combating food and gas shortages.

More than 1,400 employees from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have deployed in the South in response to the hurricane. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also helping, including with efforts to return power and access damage in the storm wracked area. The Transportation Department has waived hours of service requirements for truckers hauling shipments of fuel and other supplies.

“We’re reminded that this isn’t about politics,” Biden said on Thursday. “Hurricane Ida didn’t care if you were a Democrat or Republican, rural or urban.”

