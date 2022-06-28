Biden suspends rules limiting immigrant arrest, deportation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PHILIP MARCELO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Alejandro Mayorkas
    American lawyer and government official

BOSTON (AP) — The Biden administration, reacting to a federal court ruling in Texas, has suspended an order that had focused resources for the arrest and deportation of immigrants on those who are considered a threat to public safety and national security.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Saturday it will abide by the decision issued this month, even though it “strongly disagrees” and is appealing it.

Immigrant advocates and experts on Monday said the suspension of Biden’s order will only sow fear among immigrant communities.

Many living in the country illegally will now be afraid to leave their homes out of concern they’ll be detained, even if they’re otherwise law-abiding, said Steve Yale-Loehr, an immigration law professor at Cornell University.

Prioritizing whom to arrest and deport is a necessity, he said. “We simply don’t have enough ICE agents to pick up and put into proceedings everyone who violates our immigration law,” Yale-Loehr said.

The Texas case centers around a memorandum Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, issued last September, directing immigration agencies to focus their enforcement efforts on those who represented a threat to national security or public safety or who recently entered the U.S. illegally.

The approach was a departure from President Donald Trump’s administration, when immigration agencies were given wide latitude on whom to arrest, detain and deport, prompting many immigrants without legal status to upend their daily routines to evade detection, such as avoiding driving or even taking sanctuary in churches and other places generally off limits to immigration authorities.

But on June 10, U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton in southern Texas voided Mayorkas' memo, siding with Republican state officials in Texas and Louisiana who argued the Biden administration did not have the authority to issue such a directive.

In response, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will make enforcement decisions on “a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland,” the Department of Homeland Security said in its statement Saturday.

How the court ruling plays out in cities and towns across the country remains to be seen, advocates say.

Sarang Sekhavat, political director at the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, the largest such group in New England, said the outcome likely rests on the approach taken by local ICE field offices.

Some ICE offices may elect to go after a wider range of immigrants, while others will continue to focus on going after ones that pose the greatest threats, he said.

“This takes away any kind of centralized guidance,” Sekhavat said. “What this does is really leave it in the hands of the local field office and how they want to go about enforcement.”

Nationwide, ICE officials arrested more than 74,000 immigrants and removed more than 59,000 in the fiscal year that ended in September, according to the agency’s most recent annual report. That’s down from the nearly 104,000 arrests and 186,000 deportations the prior fiscal year, according to ICE data.

ICE spokespersons in Washington and the Boston field office, which covers the six-state New England region, declined to comment Monday, as did officials in ICE’s Los Angeles field office.

But in a June interview with The Associated Press conducted before the Texas court ruling, Thomas Giles, head of ICE's LA office, said nine out of 10 immigration arrests locally involve people convicted of crimes.

He said the Biden administration’s priorities didn’t bring a huge change for the region because officers were already focused on people with felony criminal convictions or prior deportations.

It required them to weigh aggravating and mitigating factors and make more detailed evaluations on cases, he said, but the focus remained constant.

“We’re out here enhancing public safety," Giles said.

___

Associated Press reporter Amy Taxin in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pick for immigration enforcement withdraws after long delay

    Ed Gonzalez, a Texas sheriff, said on Monday he had told President Joe Biden that he had withdrawn from consideration for the post of director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a lengthy delay at getting confirmed by the U.S. Senate. "More than a year has passed since the president nominated me for this important position, which has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration," Gonzalez said in a tweet, referring to Barack Obama, a Democrat who was president from 2009 to 2017. A copy of his withdrawal letter sent to Biden on Sunday and seen by Reuters on Monday said he needed to focus on an uptick in violent crime in his county and a court backlog driven by the pandemic that has led to a surge in the jail population.

  • Democrats’ Last Chance to Save Their Economic Agenda

    Congress is out this week and next for the July 4 holiday — technically, the House has a two-week stretch of district and committee work while the Senate has a “state work period.” When lawmakers return, Democrats will be racing to finalize a scaled-back economic spending package that salvages portions of the $2 trillion budget reconciliation plan that failed in December. The Washington Post’s Tony Romm provides an overview of where the new package stands — and yet another reminder that the fate

  • Manchin: Commission on veterans facilities to be dismantled

    A group of U.S. senators has agreed to effectively dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant medical facility changes nationwide, Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday. The West Virginia Democrat, a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said there is bipartisan support to avoid filling vacancies on the VA’s Assets and Infrastructure Review Commission and to end the commission in the next National Defense Authorization Act.

  • U.S. appeals court vacates federal vaccine mandate pending additional hearing

    A U.S. appeals court panel said on Monday it would convene a full panel to reconsider President Joe Biden's executive order requiring civilian federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and set aside the order pending that hearing. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which is based in New Orleans, had reinstated the vaccine order in April by a 2-1 vote after it was blocked by a district court judge in January. Pending that hearing, the court said it would vacate the April ruling, which means that Biden's order cannot be enforced.

  • Four people steal $2.7 million worth of mail and high-end vehicles in Ohio, feds say

    The individuals are accused of targeting U.S. mail for checks and other valuables, officials said.

  • Some cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

    The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year — some over wildfire concerns amid dry weather and others because of enduring pandemic-related staffing and supply chain issues. Phoenix canceled its three major Independence Day displays because it couldn't obtain professional-grade fireworks. Shows in several other cities around Phoenix are still on.

  • The January 6 committee plans to show 'recently obtained evidence' at a newly announced hearing on Tuesday

    The hearing was announced unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, and committee members had previously said that further hearings wouldn't come until July.

  • Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

    Joe Biden’s universal name ID helped him win the Democratic nomination in 2020. Voters wanted someone battle-tested and experienced, a familiar face to take on Donald Trump. He reminded Americans he had been in the White House before, knew his way around and could thrive in the highest office on his own. Biden says he…

  • 5 people shot after fight breaks out at trail ride event in Texas, authorities say

    Three shootings took place at the event.

  • 'At Their Breaking Point': Tenants Fight to Stay in Their Homes

    NEW YORK — Rocio Quero Yescas is 56 and walks with a cane, and she fears she will trip and fall because the floor tiles in her apartment keep peeling up. Kenya Whitt, a former psychiatric nurse, has been unable to pay rent since she was attacked by a patient and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Julio Rodriguez and his 81-year-old mother have struggled for months with noisy neighbors, and want to force the landlord to take action. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Each

  • Inside a Tennessee abortion clinic after Roe’s fall

    Choices, an abortion clinic in Memphis, canceled some appointments and fielded desperate calls from patients, with dozens getting procedures just in time.

  • Supreme Court sides with coach who lost his job for praying at 50-yard line after games

    The nation’s high court on Monday ruled in favor of Joseph Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at a public high school in Bremerton, Wash., who was suspended by the school district for leading prayer circles at midfield.

  • 20 Afghans who fled war-torn country hired at Atlanta hotel

    Refugees from the war torn country started their first day of work on Monday.

  • Roe v Wade: legal experts see limited opportunities to challenge court ruling

    Legal scholar Lawrence Tribe: ‘We’re in for a long, tangled, chaotic and, in terms of human suffering, horribly costly struggle’

  • Coast Guard returns 106 migrants to Cuba after most were stopped off the Florida Keys

    The U.S. Coast Guard sent 106 people back to Cuba on Monday after stopping most of them off the Florida Keys last week as the number of Cubans fleeing poverty and oppression on the island surpassed the Mariel exodus of 1980.

  • G7 leaders mock shirtless Putin during summit lunch

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders made jokes about Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of their meetings in Bavaria on Sunday.

  • Joe Manchin reacts to Roe v. Wade ruling: ‘I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh’

    Americans reacted on Friday to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion access. In the court’s ruling Friday, telegraphed in a rare court leak, Republican-appointed judges voted 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts did not back using the latter decision to overturn Roe.

  • Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence

    The House Jan. 6 panel is calling a surprise hearing this week to present evidence it says it recently obtained, raising expectations of new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. The committee’s investigation has been ongoing during the hearings that started three weeks ago, and the nine-member panel has continued to probe the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

  • Donald Trump Jr. suggested Roe v. Wade was overturned as a direct result of Obama making fun of his father in 2011

    Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme suggesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a domino effect result of Obama mocking his father.

  • Harvard Constitutional Law Expert Says Justice 'Misleadingly' Quoted Him In Roe Ruling

    “The writings from which the Court cherry-picked my quotes were totally supportive of the result in Roe," says Laurence Tribe.