Biden swats a cicada before leaving on first foreign trip as president

Before departing to Europe for his first foreign trip in office, President Biden swatted a cicada away and answered several questions from members of the press.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Watch out for the cicadas. You dropped your phone. You dropped your phone.

Watch out for the cicadas. I just got one. It got me. Strengthening the alliance, make clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight, and the G7 is going to move.

- Mr President, do you expect to come out with a vaccine strategy for the world?

JOE BIDEN: I have one, and I'll be announcing it. Thank you.

- Do you expect, as a President-- do you expect that Putin will be able to work out any kind of understanding with you on the cyberattack?

JOE BIDEN: Who knows. It's going to be a subject of our discussion.