Biden sweeps Democratic primary in South Carolina with over 96% of vote

President Joe Biden swept the Democratic primary in South Carolina on Saturday. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden swept the Democratic primary in South Carolina on Saturday, winning more than 96% of the vote for his party's presidential nomination.

With all counties reporting, Biden won 126,321 votes compared to just 2,726 for Marianne Williamson and 2,239 for Dean Phillips, according to unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission. The state's Republican primary is scheduled for February 24.

The South Carolina primary results indicated that Biden may remain popular with Black voters despite Black pastors pressuring him to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

"In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the Presidency," Biden said in a statement.

"Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the Presidency again -- and making Donald Trump a loser -- again."

Biden continued to hit out at Trump, stating that he's leading a choir of "dangerous voices" seeking to divide the country and drive it backward.

Phillips, a congressman from Minnesota, congratulated the incumbent Biden while celebrating the number of votes he received and indicating he would continue his longshot presidential bid.

"Cracking four digits never felt so good! Congratulations, Mr. President, on a good old-fashioned whooping," Phillips shared on social media. "See you in Michigan."

Williamson first ran for public office in 2014, unsuccessful in her bid for a seat in Congress. She then ran against Biden in the 2020 presidential primaries, ending her campaign that January and promising to back the Democratic nominee.