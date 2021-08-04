Biden swipes at DeSantis, other GOP governors who resist COVID rules: "Get out of the way"

President Biden spoke out Tuesday against Republican governors who've sought to block vaccine and mask mandates, as COVID-19 cases spike across the U.S.

Why it matters: Biden has tried to avoid making the pandemic a partisan issue, but the Washington Post notes the White House "has grown increasingly frustrated" with Republican leaders looking to obstruct health measures.

What he's saying: "I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way," Biden said to reporters. "The people are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives."

Of note: Biden was asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in particular, both of whom have moved to ban mask mandates in recent weeks.

"Their decisions are not good for their constituents," Biden said.

