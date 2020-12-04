What if Biden Can’t Cancel Your Student Debt? Here Are 15 Ways to Pay Off Those Loans

Sarita Harbour
Joe Biden former Vice President
Joe Biden former Vice President

The moratorium on student loans that came about as a result of the pandemic is set to expire December 31, which means that approximately 42 million Americans saddled with student loan debt will be expected to start making payments again as of January. However, Democrats, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are pressuring President-elect Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 of student loan debt per person via executive order in the interest of stimulating the economy.

Related: Your Top Student Loan Debt Cancellation Questions Answered

Whether or not student debt will be wiped clean for many Americans remains to be seen, and it’s likely that the forgiveness will only apply to federal student loans, according to Forbes. The worst-case scenario for people struggling with student loan debt is no relief from the government come January 1 (or after Biden’s inauguration on January 20). If that happens — or if you have private student loans — here are some ways to tackle your student loan debt once and for all.

Man using calculator to calculate financial bills in home office.
Man using calculator to calculate financial bills in home office.

Calculate What You Owe

Find out what you owe on your student loans by visiting the National Student Loan Data System for details on your federal loans. You’ll need to key in your Social Security number, last name, date of birth, and your FSA ID, which replaced the PIN in 2015. And don’t despair if your loan is well into the five figures — the average student loan debt of the class of 2019 was $29,900 according to Student Loan Hero.

If you have private student loans, check with your financial institution for your loan details. If you’re unsure of which bank or finance company holds your loan, order your credit report for free at AnnualCreditReport.com and review your creditors to find out.

Make note of each loan’s balance and interest rate, plus required payments, or use an online student loan repayment optimizer tool. Knowing how much interest you’ll pay over the course of your loan should motivate you to find ways to pay off student loans faster so you’ll pay less interest.

Savvy Savers: How Gen Z Plans To Avoid Student Loans

Female financial advisor discussing with young couple at home.
Female financial advisor discussing with young couple at home.

Refinance or Consolidate Loans

If you have more than one loan, it may be possible to consolidate student loans by refinancing and combining them into one, which can reduce your minimum monthly payment. Talk with your lenders to figure out if this is one of your student loan repayment options.

Plus, if you’re employed and have good credit, you can qualify for competitive refinancing rates for both federal and private loans. Fixed-rate refinancing is as low as 2.63% APR right now.

Read about federal loan consolidation at the Federal Student Aid website, and complete a Direct Consolidation Loan Application.

Madison, WI, USA - July 20, 2014: The beautiful entrance to the agriculture building at the University of Wisconsin, Madison Campus.
Madison, WI, USA - July 20, 2014: The beautiful entrance to the agriculture building at the University of Wisconsin, Madison Campus.

Research Alumni-Backed Student Loans

If federal or private lending consolidations won’t work for you, an innovative student loan consolidation option might give you another option. Some college alumni associations offer sponsored loans or can give helpful direction to affiliated lenders you can work with.

For example, the Wisconsin Alumni Association at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., partners with UW Credit Union, a private lender. The organization promotes its consolidation loan to alumni members and offers incentives including reduced interest rates, an interest-only payment option for the first two years and reduced fees for payments made on time and electronically.

Pick the Right One for You: Credit Unions vs. Banks

woman is holding snow ball in hands.
woman is holding snow ball in hands.

Create a Plan to Pay Off Multiple Student Loans Faster

If refinancing student loans isn’t possible, decide which loan you’ll focus on paying off first. Each loan’s monthly minimum must be paid, but putting extra money such as a tax refund or gift money toward one loan means you can pay it off faster.

Some experts recommend putting any extra money you have toward the loan with higher student loan interest rates — a strategy known as the avalanche method. Using this strategy makes sense because loans with higher interest rates cost you more than those with lower interest.

Another option would be to be put extra money toward your smallest loan first because it will be the easiest and fastest loan to pay off, which is known as the snowball method. Using this strategy can give you a sense of accomplishment and the motivation to find alternative ways to pay off your loans.

Either way, put all extra payments toward one loan at a time to eliminate that specific debt. Then, move on to the next one.

credit-card-payment
credit-card-payment

Sign Up for Automatic Payments

In the excitement of your new post-graduate life, your loan payments could get lost in the shuffle. Avoid extra charges and credit score hits with automatic payments to your student loans.

Also, ask your lender if you can schedule two half payments monthly on days that match your paydays. By simply splitting your payment in half, you’ll pay one extra payment per year.

Check your student loan agreement’s fine print or talk to your lender to see if you can make paying off your student loan cheaper or faster. Ask about making extra payments of any amount at any time without penalty online, adding student loan payments as a bill payment to simplify making extra payments and getting a rate discount for setting up automatic payments.

Life, budget, money, change, big, small
Life, budget, money, change, big, small

Set a Payoff Goal Date

If you regularly make only the minimum student loan payment, it might take years to pay off your loan. Instead, choose a realistic payoff goal date and then create a plan to achieve it. The faster you pay off your loan, the more money you save in student loan interest.

Consider using an app that’s specifically targeted at paying off student loan debt, such as ChangEd, which links to all your debit and credit cards. Then, each time you make a purchase, it rounds the purchase amount up to the next dollar and sends the difference directly to your student loan provider.

Find Out: How to Save Money Paying Bills With Automatic Payments

Shot of a young couple using a digital tablet at home.
Shot of a young couple using a digital tablet at home.

Set a Budget and Cut Expenses

Setting a budget to track income and expenses can help you meet your student loan payment goals, especially when you can work backward from a target payoff date and see what it takes to get there. However, “we are not talking about scribbling a few figures on a napkin,” said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason, which provides financial and investment portfolio assistance. “You need to get a detailed budgeting tool to help you develop a budget and, just as importantly, help you stick to it.”

Once your budget is in place, take a long hard look at ways to cut expenses — and expect to make some sacrifices. After you’ve figured out how much extra you can shave off your expenses, increase your automatic student loan payment — or add an extra one — to include your savings and pay off your loan faster.

See: 15 Best Budgeting Apps

Two young students sitting on the kitchen, They are vlooging and preparing the meal.
Two young students sitting on the kitchen, They are vlooging and preparing the meal.

Get a Roommate or Move Home

Getting a roommate is not for everyone, but rent often makes up your biggest monthly expense, especially in a big city. The national median rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,487 per month, according to the Zumper National Rent Report for December 2020. If you split the rent in half with a roommate — as well as all the accompanying expenses — you’ll have a huge sum to dump into loan payments.

Or if your parents are willing, you can also choose to move home for a while until you make some headway on your student loan debt.

Related: Here’s What An Average Apartment Costs in 50 U.S. Cities

Modern home with tv unit.
Modern home with tv unit.

Postpone Big-Ticket Buys

Once you’ve graduated and started earning money, you might be tempted to buy items you couldn’t afford before, such as a dream vehicle or frequent wardrobe upgrades. But if your spending is taking up half your budget or more, consider cutting back to funnel more money into your loan balance. As one financial expert put it, material possessions can’t buy happiness, but getting out of the debt jam can.

“I’ve found people with less live less stressful and happier lives,” said Michael Chadwick, president and founder of Chadwick Financial Advisors, which offers financial advice. “They’re not trying to substitute physical possessions for personal happiness.”

Read More: The Only Real Way to Get Out of Paying Your Student Loans

Simferopol, Russia - August 7, 2014: eBay the American company that provides services in the areas of online auctions, online shopping, instant payments.
Simferopol, Russia - August 7, 2014: eBay the American company that provides services in the areas of online auctions, online shopping, instant payments.

Sell Your Stuff Online

Make extra money to pay down your student debt by selling things you don’t use. Textbooks, clothes, sports equipment, home electronics and small kitchen appliances all are good choices.

List your unwanted items in local classifieds like Craigslist. Or use local platforms like LetGo, NextDoor or Facebook Marketplace, which allow you to negotiate a final price online with buyers before meeting in person to make the transaction.

If you don’t want the hassle or risk of meeting in person, you can also utilize national platforms to sell your stuff for cash — minus a small commission — and ship your items once sold. Options include Decluttr, Poshmark and eBid.

New York NY/USA-October 28, 2018 A DoorDash delivery person outside of a branch of the Sweetgreen restaurant chain in the Meatpacking District in New York.
New York NY/USA-October 28, 2018 A DoorDash delivery person outside of a branch of the Sweetgreen restaurant chain in the Meatpacking District in New York.

Get a Side Hustle

The average salary for 2019 college graduates was just over $48,000, according to data from CollegePulse and PayScale analyzed by LendEDU, so a part-time gig might be what you need to make a big dent in your debt.

Consider easy-entry gigs like pet sitting or acting as a companion to an elderly person through platforms like Rover or Care.com. If you have writing or graphic design skills, you can pick up gigs on platforms like Fiverr and Upwork. Other options for side hustles include driving for Uber, becoming an Instacart shopper or delivering food via Grubhub or DoorDash.

Related: 4 Best Websites for Earning Side Income to Grow Your Savings

seniors Peace Corps
seniors Peace Corps

Join the Peace Corps or AmeriCorps

This isn’t a suggestion to skip off to Micronesia to duck your loan payments (especially in the midst of a pandemic), but a number of loan programs through the Peace Corps can cut your balances significantly, even as you see the world and get your living expenses covered – once it’s safe to travel again. With a Perkins loan, for example, you might be eligible for up to 70% cancellation. And depending on the type of loan you have, you may be eligible for income-driven repayment or student loan forgiveness.

If you are in an approved AmeriCorps program, your student loan may qualify for forbearance. While interest might accrue on loans in forbearance, if you successfully complete your term of service and your loan qualifies, the National Service Trust may pay all or part of the interest that accrued while you served.

Related: Life Hacks That Will Save You Thousands

Female volunteer greeting woman at donation facility.
Female volunteer greeting woman at donation facility.

Explore Public Service Loan Forgiveness Programs

Employees of federal, state, or local government organizations or graduates working for a tax-exempt nonprofit, also known as a 501(c)(3), might have another option to pay off student loans faster. The federal government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans. But if you want to take advantage of PSLF, keep in mind that you first need to make 120 qualifying monthly payments. That’s a full 10 years of payments.

Find Out More: How to Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs

personal consultation on office employment.
personal consultation on office employment.

Ask Your Employer

Before assuming your boss or human resources director will laugh you out of her office, keep in mind this might work out well for your employer as well. After all, helping staff with hefty student loan payments is one way for them to keep top talent. Companies who are helping employees repay their student loan debts have been increasing, up from 4% in 2018 to 8% in 2019, according to the Society for Human Resource Management’s 2019 Employee Benefits Survey.

Suggest this during salary negotiations to make it part of your compensation package.

Woman Using Laptop Online Flower Shop.
Woman Using Laptop Online Flower Shop.

Get Additional Student Loan Debt Assistance

Paying off student loans is a large task and sometimes life gets in the way. If your income is simply too low to pay your student loans or you were recently laid off, act immediately to get help with your federal loans by finding out more about income-driven plans.

The current four federal student loan repayment plans include the REPAYE Plan, the PAYE Plan, the ICR Plan and the IBR Plan. Depending on your income and the program, your payments may be reduced to between 10 and 20 percent of your discretionary income. Keep in mind that reduced payments might mean it takes between 20 and 25 years to pay off your loan, though outstanding balances at the end of your repayment term might qualify for loan forgiveness so you don’t have to pay it off.

As with most financial decisions, knowledge is power when it comes to paying off student loans. Educate yourself about student loans and the dangers of debt. And, if possible, get started making a dent in your student loan balances now, rather than later.

More on Student Loans

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What if Biden Can’t Cancel Your Student Debt? Here Are 15 Ways to Pay Off Those Loans

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • CDC pushes for universal masking to stop coronavirus

    The CDC recommendation comes as hospitals across the nation fill up with people sickened by COVID-19. 

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. is ‘embarrassed’ by misinformation surrounding election integrity in his state

    As a pair of critical Senate runoff races approach on Jan. 5, Georgia Republican leaders find themselves in a conundrum, trying to balance indulging President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud with supporting state GOP election officials. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, is frustrated with the misinformation about the election process in his state. “I’m actually embarrassed at the amount of misinformation that continues to show up on Twitter feeds and Facebook posts and blogs that takes literally 10 seconds to debunk,” Duncan told Yahoo News. “Anybody could debunk it, but because they’ve let themselves get to a point where they’re more worried about flipping an election result than they are following the truth, that’s how we’ve gotten here.”

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Trudeau won't comment on Huawei CFO, says priority is Canadians held in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei executive who is under house arrest in Vancouver. Trudeau told reporters that his "top priority" was the return of two Canadian citizens being held in China. The two were picked up shortly after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 on a U.S. arrest warrant.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Council won't appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

    A council of Kentucky prosecutors said Friday it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, despite a plea from Taylor's mother. Tamika Palmer had petitioned the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council in October for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death. In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor's shooting death during a warrant search.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

    A 13-year-old Palestinian died on Friday after being shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowd in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later at a hospital. The Israeli military said “dozens of rioters” hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers and border police, who responded with “riot dispersal means.”

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Growing number of Senate Republicans voice support for bipartisan coronavirus relief bill

    There appears to be growing support among Senate Republicans for a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill introduced earlier this week, reports The Washington Post.The $908 billion package — championed by moderate Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested. The moderates suggested an unemployment boost and money for state governments, but no stimulus checks.While McConnell on Thursday continued to resist the bipartisan bill, pushing instead for his version, which the White House has endorsed, other Republican senators got on board with the package. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) signaled they were open to the bipartisan bill.Democratic leaders said they believed the $908 billion package should be the basis for negotiations. Several Republicans echoed that, saying it wasn't exactly what they wanted but it made for a good starting point.McConnell didn't comment directly on the bipartisan proposal, but instead urged lawmakers to pull the trigger on his version, which he called "a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president