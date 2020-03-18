Biden Takes on Mantle of Nominee With Virus Hanging Over Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden, the all-but-certain Democratic presidential nominee, faces a world and a campaign changed by the coronavirus, a new direction that works in his favor against what will be a blistering general election fight already beginning.

Biden has received positive reviews for his efforts to offer himself as a more sure-footed alternative to President Donald Trump, who struggled in the early days of the crisis over COVID-19. What voters appeared to disdain early in his campaign -- the steady hand of experience pulling the levers of government in a crisis -- now can be an asset, Biden’s campaign believes.

The former vice president has other advantages as well. He is better-positioned than some of his vanquished rivals to regain the white, middle-income men in the industrial Midwest who four years ago voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton, even if they were Democrats.

In Ohio and Michigan, states that Trump flipped into the Republican column in 2016, polls show Biden leading Trump by several points in head-to-head match-ups.

“Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a candidate for president is to unify this party and then to unify the nation,” Biden said in a live-streamed speech from his home after he won the Florida and Illinois primaries on Tuesday, and before he had been declared the victor in Arizona as well.

But his chief Democratic rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, isn’t giving up on the race yet, and his continued presence also will help shape the Democratic platform as the coronavirus crisis gives new currency to his views on health care and economics.

Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, issued a statement Wednesday saying Sanders was “having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.” In the meantime, he said Sanders would focus on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak.

To that end, Sanders abandoned the traditional election night address on Tuesday. Instead, while voting was still underway in the three states, he gave a live-streamed address about his plans for combating the virus without mentioning Biden or the primaries.

The chance of Sanders regaining the lead in delegates needed for the nominating convention is so small that he would need to win the remaining states by an average of 15-20 percentage points, according to the Biden campaign’s calculations, a difficult feat given that Biden has led the newest national polls by a 2-to-1 margin.

Democrats say they believe the twin crises in public health and the economy give Biden a clearing to make the same arguments about Trump’s character and performance, but in a new way.

“For three years people have been concerned about Trump’s character flaws. They saw Trump as chaotic and selfish but they weren’t sure they cared enough about those character flaws. Now they’re seeing the price and the consequence,” said Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson, who advised Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

“It’s not a contrast that Joe Biden has to tell people about because it naturally shows to anyone who’s watching,” he said. “In politics, there’s a premium on opportunities to show people the difference between candidates, and with Trump’s malpractice on coronavirus that’s being shown really clearly to people.”Jared Bernstein, Biden’s top economic adviser during his first vice presidential term, said his former boss “has a unique edge” honed when he worked on the Obama administration’s economic recovery efforts in 2009.

“Biden naturally tunes into the pain that households and families feel but he is completely open to people like myself talking about the linkages between the interventions to offset the macro shock and how they play out in individuals’ lives,” he said.

Bernstein, who has advised the Biden campaign, says there’s little concrete help the candidate can offer now during the crisis. “But he has potential, if he wins the primary, to be able to help frame the response to the downturn,” he said. “The open question is how they will work their way into the actual policy process that is ongoing.”

So far, Trump has shown little interest in seeking Biden’s advice and rival candidates almost never do. But Trump, sensing the country’s unease with his early approach regarding the virus and perhaps seeing Biden’s measured speeches, took a new tack on Monday, with a more serious tone and concrete policy measures.