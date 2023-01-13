Biden to Talk China Tech With Japan, Dutch Leaders in Washington

Biden to Talk China Tech With Japan, Dutch Leaders in Washington
3
Jennifer Jacobs and Jenny Leonard
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will discuss cooperation on limiting China’s access to semiconductor technology in back-to-back visits to Washington by leaders of Japan and the Netherlands in the coming days.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The topic will be part of broader security discussions Biden will hold with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, followed by his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing internal plans.

Japan and the Netherlands agreed in principle to mirror some of the strict export limits imposed by the Biden administration, Bloomberg News reported last month. However, no announcement on any tech agreement will come during the visits, the person said.

Washington in October announced restrictions on the export of key technology to China aimed at debilitating its efforts to develop its own semiconductor supply chain, part of the broader US efforts to manage China’s strategic competition.

There are five key companies that make the equipment necessary to produce advanced semiconductors, including Applied Materials Inc., KLA Corp. and Lam Research Corp., which were covered directly by the Biden administration restrictions because they’re American firms. The other major players are the Netherlands’ ASML Holding NV and Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd.

That makes cooperation from Tokyo and The Hague critical to the Biden administration’s efforts to limit China’s development of its own domestic semiconductor capabilities. A full three-country alliance would create a near-total blockade of China’s access to the equipment necessary to make leading-edge chips.

China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the US export controls. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing Friday in Beijing that China would follow the developments closely and safeguard its interests.

“The US, in order to perpetuate its hegemony and selfish interests, has abused export controls, politicized, instrumentalized and weaponized technological and economic issues, exerted economic coercion on its allies, maliciously blocked and hobbled Chinese businesses and deliberately promoted decoupling and the breaking of industrial chains,” Wang told reporters. “This has gravely undermined market rules and the international order.”

There isn’t an expectation from the parties involved that any arrangement on the tech restrictions would be announced together, people familiar with the matter said.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said Thursday that Biden and Rutte will discuss support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and “cooperation going forward on critical technologies.”

--With assistance from Peter Elstrom and Lucille Liu.

(Updates with chip sector details in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to discuss security, global economy-U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss joint security issues as well as the global economy in summit talks on Friday, a senior administration official told Reuters. The talks between the close allies are likely to include control of semiconductor exports to their strategic rival China after the United States announced strict curbs last year, the official said. Washington is working closely with Japan on the issue and believes they share a similar vision even if their legal structures are different, the official said, adding that the more countries and significant players that backed the controls the more effective they would be.

  • Chinese Oil Demand Seen Hitting Record on Covid Zero Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil consumption is expected to hit a record this year as the world’s biggest importer leaves the straitjacket of Covid Zero behind, bolstering the global demand outlook and aiding prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vega

  • DK Metcalf's confident reaction to playing 49ers third time this season

    Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reacted to having to face the 49ers for the third time this season.

  • China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity - Reuters poll

    China's central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) would be keeping an eye on routinely high pre-holiday cash demands of households and corporates, traders and analysts said. The PBOC manages liquidity by extending loans to banks under its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF).

  • Factbox-Why Russia is targeting the Ukrainian town of Soledar

    Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine - a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region - with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand. Moscow's capture of Soledar and its salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. Russia's capture of Soledar, which had a pre-war population of just over 10,000, would be a rare success for Moscow's troops after retreats in the north, northeast and south last year.

  • Analysis-Why the U.S. needs Japan's help on China chips restrictions

    When the Biden administration unveiled aggressive export controls in October aimed at blocking China from becoming a global leader in advanced semiconductors it was missing a key ingredient: agreement from U.S. allies to impose their own matching restrictions. Persuading Japan to join the U.S. effort, which limits Chinese access to U.S. chipmaking technology and cuts China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world, will be high on U.S. President Joe Biden's to-do list when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on Friday.

  • China acquires 'golden shares' in two Alibaba units

    BEIJING, China (Reuters) -China has acquired minority stakes with special rights in two domestic units of tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, business registration records showed, as Beijing extends a campaign to strengthen control over online content. Beijing has been taking 'golden shares' in private online media and content companies for more than five years, and in recent years expanding such arrangements to companies with vast troves of data. Alibaba has been one of the most prominent targets of China's two-year-long regulatory crackdown on tech giants.

  • IMF Chief Urges China to Stay Course on Reopening Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the International Monetary Fund urged China to move forward with reopening its economy, calling the nation’s transition from a Covid Zero policy to more normal functioning likely the single most important factor for global growth in 2023.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and Tr

  • Russia may repeat massive mixed attack on Ukraine

    Russia is likely preparing to conduct a massive hybrid attack on Ukraine in the near future, using missiles and Iranian-made drones. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during a broadcast by Kyiv municipal television channel on 12 January Quote: "Presumably, such an attack is being prepared, because the intervals of preparation of the occupiers' troops are exactly the same: they need about 10-12-14 days to reorganise after the [

  • Biden visitor logs under scrutiny after classified files found

    They are demanding visitor logs after classified documents were found in the president's garage.

  • Dem lawmakers urge Biden to void visa of Brazil's Bolsonaro

    A group of 46 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday demanding former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's diplomatic visa be canceled in the wake of the rampage in Brazil's capital by his supporters. “We request that you reassess his status in the country to ascertain whether there is a legal basis for his stay and revoke any such diplomatic visa he may hold,” said the letter. The letter was led by Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas, Gregory Meeks of New York, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Chuy Garcia of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

  • South Korea plans fund to compensate forced labor victims

    South Korean officials are considering creating a domestic fund to compensate Koreans who were enslaved by Japanese companies before the end of World War II, as they desperately try to repair relations with Tokyo that have deteriorated in recent years over historical grievances. The plan, revealed Thursday during a public hearing organized by Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, was met with fierce criticism by victims and their legal representatives, who have demanded that the reparations come from Japan. Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have been strained since South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2018 upheld lower court verdicts and ordered Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate Korean forced laborers.

  • Japan Seeks Biden Endorsement of Security Overhaul at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will seek public support for his robust new security strategy from US President Joe Biden at their upcoming summit, after criticism from China. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror Attr

  • Biden to welcome Japan's Kishida and historic military reforms at White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in Washington as the last stop in a tour of countries of the G7 industrial powers.

  • Should A.I.-generated deepfakes be labeled? It’s the law in China now—and an expert says that we can all learn from what happens next

    In China, deepfakes must now be labeled—and ones deemed harmful to national security are prohibited.

  • Japan to OK new US Marine littoral regiment on Okinawa

    Japan on Wednesday will formally approve U.S. plans for a new Marine quick-reaction force on Okinawa.

  • The way Medicare will negotiate down prescription drug prices takes shape

    Biden administration releases timeline for negotiations as policy experts debate pharmaceutical industry impact

  • Biden, Kishida seeking closer ties as threats grow

    Top U.S. and Japanese officials unveil plans to strengthen their alliance, in the face of rising security threats, ahead of a White House meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday. (Jan. 12)

  • Fumio Kishida Travels to the United States as Prime Minister of a More Assertive Japan

    The Prime Minister and President Biden are expected to discuss, among other topics, Japan’s military buildup amid rising regional tensions.

  • We need a lot more electricians if we're going to electrify everything

    This article was produced by Grist in partnership with Post Script Media . Listen to a podcast version of this story .