Biden talks age, Putin at Broadway fundraiser

Alex Gangitano
·1 min read
0

President Biden on Monday evening talked about his age and Russian President Vladimir Putin while fundraising in New York City.

The president raised money for his reelection bid at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway in an event called, “Broadway for Biden.” Theatrical producer Jeffrey Seller, known for his work on Rent and Hamilton, introduced the president.

“A lot of people seem focused on my age,” Biden said at the fundraiser. “I get it believe me, I know it more than anyone.”

He added, “I knew what to do” when COVID-19 hit, when Ukraine was invaded by Russia, and when democracy was at stake.

Biden, 80, has faced dismal approval ratings and lack of enthusiasm from voters going into 2024, largely because of his age and questions over whether he’s up for another four years on the job.

“That’s why I’m running,” Biden said, adding that former President Trump could bow down to Russian President Vladimir Putin but he wouldn’t.

“I will not side with dictators like Putin. Maybe Trump and his MAGA friends can bow down but I won’t,” he said.

If he is reelected, he said, “we will have saved American democracy.”

“I am more optimistic about the future of this country than in the 800 years I’ve served,” the president added, taking a jab at his age to laughs from the room.

The president is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting, which he will speak at on Tuesday in an address largely focused on the war in Ukraine.

Trump is the current frontrunner in the GOP presidential primary, setting up for a likely Biden-Trump rematch in the 2024 general election.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Health care: FTC Chair Lina Khan to crack down on 'below radar' deals

    FTC Chair Lina Khan wants to help create more competition in the market and avoid monopolies.

  • Russell Brand: The latest on sexual assault allegations against the comedian

    YouTube suspended Brand's ability to earn revenue from his channel on Tuesday as the BBC removed some of the comedian's content from its streaming services.

  • HiddenLayer raises $50M for its AI-defending cybersecurity tools

    HiddenLayer, a security startup focused on protecting AI systems from adversarial attacks, today announced that it raised $50 million in a funding round co-led by M12 and Moore Strategic Ventures with participation from Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Capital One and TenEleven. Bringing the company's total raised to $56 million, the new funds will be put toward supporting HiddenLayer's go-to-market efforts, expanding its headcount from 50 employees to 90 by the end of the year and further investing in R&D, co-founder and CEO Chris Sestito told TechCrunch via email. "We're scaling quickly to meet market demand for our machine learning security platform which is coming from all industries across the globe."

  • These earbuds pack an astounding 75 hours of battery life — and they're down to $20

    As a tech reviewer, I've checked out a lot of headphones — the juice these produce is seriously ridiculous. Snag them for under $20.

  • Upgrade your work-from-home desk setup for fall with these 8 game-changing products

    Choose from a backlit keyboard, a desk mat with built-in organization and more products you'll actually use every single day.

  • Goldman lead director 'very supportive' of CEO David Solomon: Mayo

    Goldman lead director Adebayo Ogunlesi does not see CEO David Solomon 'in the same light as some of the negative press,' according to analyst Mike Mayo.

  • Cato Networks, valued at $3B, lands $238M ahead of its anticipated IPO

    Cato Networks, the Tel Aviv-based startup that packages software-defined networking, managed cybersecurity and global backbone services into a single offering, today announced that it raised $238 million in an equity investment that values the company at over $3 billion. LightSpeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from Adams Street Partners, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sixty Degree Capital and Singtel Innov8, bringing Cato's total raised to $770 million. "Cato will use the new funds to scale its organization in three key areas," Shlomo Kramer, Cato's founder and CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • TRI is developing a new method to teach robots overnight

    The 80s, for instance, brought exciting breakthroughs in learning by demonstration, but a slew of research projects out of schools like CMU, MIT and UC Berkeley point to a future in which robots learn much like their human counterparts. Today at TechCrunch Disrupt's Hardware Stage, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is showcasing advancements in research that can teach a robot a new skill quite literally overnight. “It’s remarkable how fast it works," says TRI CEO and Chief Scientist Gill Pratt.

  • Alcion, which provides backup and security services to enterprises, raises $21M

    As organizations shift their operations to the cloud, they're experiencing more security incidents -- the result of challenges around the transitions from on-premises to remote data and infrastructure management. According to a recent survey, 80% of companies experienced at least one cloud security issue in 2022, while 27% suffered a breach with a public cloud provider -- up 10% from 2021. Per Grand View Research, the enterprise data management market is set to grow 12.1% between 2022, when it was worth $89.34 billion, and 2030.

  • The Morning After: Amazon's plans for yet another sales event

    The biggest news stories this morning: How social engineering takes advantage of your kindness, Microsoft’s Panos Panay leaves after nearly 20 years, MS Paint gets update.

  • Xbox chief Phil Spencer believed a Nintendo merger would have been his 'career moment'

    One of the leaked documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case was an email Spencer sent to the company's Chief Marketing Officers Chris Capossela and Takeshi Numoto in 2020.

  • Darrow raises $35M for an AI that parses public documents for class action lawsuit potential

    Now, an AI-based startup that's tapping into those facts for its own business is announcing a round of funding. Darrow -- which has developed an AI-based data engine that ingests large amounts of publicly-available documents to search for class action litigation potential across areas like data privacy violations and environmental contamination -- has raised $35 million. The funding is coming in the wake of a strong run in the last couple of years: Darrow says that active cases that were started as a result of its data insights currently total around $10 billion in claims.

  • IFC leads $5M extension round in Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform ANKA

    ANKA, an Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform for African businesses, has raised $5 million. The pre-Series A extension round is a mix of equity and debt; last January, ANKA, formerly Afrikrea, raised $6.2 million. In a statement, ANKA said it will use the fresh investment to strengthen product development and expand services, particularly in its key markets: Nigeria, Kenya and the U.S.

  • This apartment in the sky is the party pad of our dreams

    Content creator Taylor King calls her Downtown Los Angeles apartment "The Juice Box" and has filled it with an iconic array of personal touches that reflect her infectious personality. The post This apartment in the sky is the party pad of our dreams appeared first on In The Know.

  • Material wealth: Scrap metal trading marketplace Metaloop raises $17M

    European Union (EU) lawmakers this month announced plans to reduce waste and increase recycling across the bloc, with proposals to collect and process 45% of 16 identified "strategic" raw materials by 2030. At the same time, numerous startups have been raising sizable VC dollars for technologies that help people and industries reuse and recycle materials such as plastic; batteries; carbon fiber; carpet; and, indeed, metal. One such startup is Metaloop, a seven-year-old Austrian company that connects scrap metal sellers with buyers, which today announced it has raised €16 million ($17 million) in a Series A round of funding.

  • European carbon accounting startup Plan A raises $27M from VC and corporate heavyweights

    Plan A, a carbon accounting and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) reporting platform for corporations, has raised $27 million in a Series A round of funding led by U.S. VC giant Lightspeed Venture partners. Technically the funding is an extension of a $10 million Series A round it announced nearly two years ago, meaning for all intents and purposes this is the closing of a $37 million Series A round, taking its total raised to $42 million across its six year history.

  • Reacting to Nick Chubb injury + People's Panic Meter + top waiver wire pickups

    The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.

  • 'Winning Time' loses: Series canceled as season two wraps, and viewers aren't happy

    'Winning Time' viewers stunned, and disappointed to discover season finale is actually the series finale.

  • Young celebrities like Timothée Chalamet are smoking cigarettes. Here's why it matters, say public health experts.

    The 27-year-old actor isn't the only celebrity to be photographed with a cigarette in hand as of late.

  • With Mel Tucker on his way out, Michigan State trying to salvage ugly situation

    These aren’t fun days for the Spartans. But all that is left when it comes to Tucker is figuring out how much money MSU will pay for him to go away.