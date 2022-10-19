Biden calls on U.S. companies to produce more oil, talks gas prices and electric batteries; live updates

WASHINGTON – As gas prices remain stubbornly high before the midterms, President Joe Biden called on American companies to increase domestic oil production as he unveiled a series of measures aimed at bringing down costs at the pump.

“They're not falling fast enough. Families are hurting,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “You've heard me say it before, but I get it."

Biden said "we need to responsibly increase American oil production without delay or deferring our transition to clean energy."

Biden urged companies to produce more now, knowing the U.S. will buy the barrels later when prices drop to what the White House projects could be $70/BBL.

Biden also announced he's releasing 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency reserves, completing his March directive to release 180 million barrels throughout the year.

Later in the afternoon, he will kick off the creation of a new federal government initiative to boost the production of criterial minerals used in batteries for electric vehicles and a range of other products such as laptops and smartphones.

Efforts come as Biden faces increasing pressure to find answers to lower gas prices that have flatted after decreasing over the late summer. It has strengthened headwinds for Democrats as they look to hold onto power of the Senate and House in next month's midterm elections.

Here's the latest:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, left, and Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein, right, listen as President Joe Biden speaks about energy and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington.

Democrats praise Biden for releasing oil, while Republicans say the move was political

Democratic lawmakers praised President Joe Biden’s decision to release more oil from the strategic petroleum reserve.

“The President is using common sense strategies to stabilize the market and shore up our own reserves,” Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., and chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee said in a statement.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., also said in a statement that “President Biden is standing up to Putin and OPEC and preventing them from manipulating our oil markets and war profiteering.”

However, Republican lawmakers accused Biden of making a political decision by releasing the oil ahead of the midterm elections.

“Our Strategic Petroleum Reserve is there for real emergencies, not political ones,” Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., wrote in a tweet.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also said the act is “a temporary escape hatch from the results of refusing to unleash American energy production.”

“Draining our strategic oil reserves is not an energy policy,” Ernst wrote in a tweet.

– Rebecca Morin

Biden calls for increased U.S. oil production ‘without delay’

Biden said the U.S. must increase production of oil domestically, pushing back at a frequent criticism of Republicans who argue the president has stood in the way of more drilling in the U.S.

“We need to responsibly increase American oil production without delay or deferring our transition to clean energy,” Biden said. “Let’s debunk some myths here. My administration has not stopped or slowed U.S. oil production.”

Biden said the U.S. is producing 12 billion barrels of oil a day, which by the end of the year he said will be more than 1 billion barrels of oil more than we he took office. He said the U.S. remains the world’s largest producer of oil and petroleum products.

But he said he’s heard from oil companies worried that if they invest in additional oil production they won’t be able to sell their product at a competitive price if demand were to go down.

“Well, we have a solution to that,” Biden said, pointing to plans to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserves by repurchasing oil at $70 a barrel beginning in 2024.

– Joey Garrison

'They're not falling fast enough'

Gas prices are declining -- but not enough, President Joe Biden said Wednesday when he announced he’s releasing 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency reserves.

“They're not falling fast enough

Biden blamed “the choices made by other countries” for price volatility, though not specifying, as he has before, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the recent decision of OPEC and its oil-exporting allies to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to boost prices.

He denied that his action, coming weeks before next month’s midterm elections, is politically motivated.

“No, it’s not,” Biden said.

The move completes Biden’s March directive to release 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest sale in the reserve’s nearly 50-year history.

Biden said the government will begin refilling the reserve when the price hits a level that is both good for taxpayers and enough of an incentive for any oil company worried that investing in additional production today won’t pay off for tomorrow.

At the same time, however, Biden called on oil companies to make sure the price at the pump reflects the true cost.

“You’re sitting on record profits,” Biden said, “and we’re giving you more certainty so you can act now to increase oil production now.”

- Maureen Groppe

President Joe Biden walks toward the Oval Office after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV103

Democrats want Biden to reevaluate relationship with Saudi Arabia, following oil production cut

After Saudi Arabia led a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production last week, Democratic lawmakers were quick to call on President Joe Biden to reevaluate the U.S. relationship with the Arab country.

Democrats, such as Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., urged Biden to end cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Menendez in a statement last week said “the United States must immediately freeze all aspects of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia,” including halting arms sales and any security cooperation that isn’t needed to defend U.S. personnel. Blumenthal, along with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also said the United States should temporarily halt all arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Biden last week said he would take a closer look at the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ decision.

"I am in the process, when the House and Senate comes back, there's going to be some consequences for what they've done with Russia," Biden said in an interview with CNN last week.

– Rebecca Morin

Some experts question climate focus of Biden’s infrastructure law

While Biden prepares to tout his infrastructure law Wednesday, some transportation and environmental advocates question the impact it will have on addressing climate change, according to a USA TODAY analysis of experts.

While the law includes $7.5 billion for a national network of electric vehicle stations and $105 billion for transit, there’s also $110 billion to repair bridges and roads.

Because of continued prioritization of roads and cars and a lack of accountability at the state level, they say the bill won’t revolutionize the transportation or energy sectors, which together account for more than half of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

"Most Americans do not have access to transit or certainly not good transit," said Beth Osborne, director of the national nonprofit Transportation for America. “We have a lot of work to do."

Read the full story here.

– Kyle Bagenstose

Biden launches initiative to boost production of battery minerals in US

President Joe Biden is set to announce the creation of a new federal initiative Wednesday to accelerate the production of critical minerals for batteries in the U.S. in a push to combat bottled supply chains and compete with China.

Biden will discuss the effort in an afternoon address with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, according to senior administration officials who discussed the plans with reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The initiative, led by the White House and housed at the Energy Department, will focus on the production of lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and manganese, minerals used in electric vehicles, laptops, smartphones and other products.

The effort relies on pooling together federal funds, including more than $135 billion from the federal infrastructure law and Inflation Reduction Act, and envisions partnerships with the private sector to boost battery production.

The Biden administration also plans to support “faster and fairer permitting,” according to officials, for the extraction processing of minerals and recycling projects.

To jump-start the initiative, the White House announced $2.8 billion in federal grants to 20 manufacturing and processing plants across 12 states: including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington.

Biden has made the domestic production of batteries a top priority amid historic inflation and rising gas prices. In April, he invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to boost the U.S. production of minerals used in batteries.

– Joey Garrison

Biden completing release from emergency oil reserves; could take more action on gas prices

President Joe Biden is releasing more oil from the nation’s reserves into the marketplace, a small amount compared to how much is consumed daily but enough to give him the headlines he hopes will provide a political boost weeks before the midterm elections.

The 15 million barrels of oil that the Energy Department is selling in December is the final chunk of the 180 million barrels that Biden, in March, directed be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to moderate spiking gas prices.

The move was intended to serve as a bridge until the end of the year, when domestic production would ramp up. Officials said production has increased but is still below its pre-pandemic level.

Critics say tapping the reserves has a small effect on prices at the pump but can have big consequences if not enough remains to protect the United States in a crisis – such as a pipeline disruption, oil embargo, hurricane or other natural disaster.

Still, the White House says the approximately 400 million remaining barrels are more than sufficient to tap further, if necessary.

- Maureen Groppe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden live updates: Gas prices, oil production, electric batteries