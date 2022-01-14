Biden to Tap Sarah Bloom Raskin for Fed's Powerful Vice Chair for Supervision: Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Ahlstrand
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin as the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chairman for supervision, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The president will also tap Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as Fed governors, according the report.

  • Raskin was a governor at the central bank from 2010 to 2014 before serving as deputy secretary of the Treasury under the Obama administration. She is married to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

  • Raskin's nomination faces a challenge from the Senate Banking Committee's ranking member, Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. He criticised all three of Biden's potential picks.

  • “Sarah Bloom Raskin has specifically called for the Fed to pressure banks to choke off credit to traditional energy companies and to exclude those employers from any Fed emergency lending facilities,” he said in a statement Thursday evening citied by CNBC. “I have serious concerns that she would abuse the Fed’s narrow statutory mandates on monetary policy and banking supervision to have the central bank actively engaged in capital allocation.”

  • “I will closely examine whether Ms. Cook and Mr. Jefferson have the necessary experience, judgment, and policy views to serve as Fed Governors,” he added.

  • The nominations come at time of record inflation, as Biden tries to pass his multi-trillion-dollar Build Back Better legislation even in the face of opposition from some Senate Democrats whose every yes vote he needs to get the law passed.

  • Cryptocurrency regulation is also of high concern to legislators who are trying to hash out bills as those in the industry lobby them heavily.

Read more: Crypto Learns to Play the DC Influence Game


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • On The Trail: Retirements offer window into House Democratic mood

    House Democrats facing an uphill fight to retain control of the lower chamber are finding their mission all the more imperiled by a wave of incumbents who have opted against seeking another term in Congress later this year, a troubling sign of pessimism from those who see an unappealing life in the minority ahead.

  • Biden Will Nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin as Top Fed Banking Regulator

    If confirmed by the Senate, Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed governor, would become the central bank’s vice chairwoman of supervision, the government’s most influential overseer of the American banking system.

  • Biden, in a Progressive Push, Taps Three Democrats to Join Federal Reserve

    The move could signal tougher Wall Street regulations and could put greater focus on climate change and inequality.

  • Factbox-Cook, Jefferson, Raskin tapped for Fed board seats

    Biden also nominated former Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed's vice chair for supervision, the top U.S. banking regulatory role. The White House sent the nominations to the Senate late on Thursday.

  • Nobel body criticizes Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy over war

    The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, on Thursday issued a very rare admonition to the 2019 winner, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, over the war and humanitarian crisis in his country’s Tigray region. “As prime minister and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Abiy Ahmed has a special responsibility to end the conflict and contribute to peace,” the Oslo-based committee said in a statement. Abiy won the prize, in part, for making peace with neighboring Eritrea after one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts.

  • Ethiopia PM must end Tigray conflict, Nobel committee says

    The committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize appealed on Thursday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the award in 2019, to halt the conflict unfolding in the country's northern region of Tigray. In a rare critique of a former laureate https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nobel-prize-peace-idUSKBN1WQ12I, the Norwegian Nobel committee said Abiy bore special responsibility for bringing to an end the fighting that broke out in late 2020. The committee generally refrains from commenting the actions of Nobel prize winners after they have won the award.

  • GOP senator plans to introduce 'Fauci Act' after clash at hearing

    Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the "Fauci Act" after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The Fauci Act would require the Office of Government...

  • Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

    Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting ri

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.

  • Some House Democrats warn they will tank Biden's big bill if a hefty tax cut for the rich is dropped

    "No SALT, no dice!," tweeted Rep. Josh Gottheimer. Other Democratic lawmakers made similar threats to oppose the stalled package.

  • Psaki gets sarcastic on bitter day: White House could just do 'bunny rabbits and ice cream'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki deployed a colorful bit of sarcasm Thursday to deflect from a question regarding the setbacks that continue to pile up for the Biden administration.

  • Cotton uses Schumer's own words in defense of the filibuster on Senate floor

    Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican, turned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., own words against him in a speech defending the filibuster.

  • Fox News Contributor Throws Cold Water on Fox’s Latest Hillary Clinton Fantasy

    Fox NewsViewers tuning into Fox News over the past two days may have come away with the belief that defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is absolutely ramping up a 2024 White House run.But finally, on Thursday, that reality-free bubble was deflated a bit on-air when Fox News contributor Richard Fowler tossed cold water on the fantasy, calling it “ridiculous” and saying it “made no sense.”Citing a farcical Wall Street Journal op-ed written by two Trump-supporting politica

  • Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker Claims he Found the COVID Cure

    Unfortunately, the misinformation on cures for coronavirus have continued and apparently gotten more creative. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims he is sitting on a ‘mist’ that could rid your body of the virus, reported the Washington Post.

  • Liz Cheney says Kevin McCarthy is 'clearly trying to cover up what happened' at the Capitol riot after he refused to work with investigators

    The January 6 committee asked Kevin McCarthy to take part in its investigation, but he refused and called the group "illegitimate."

  • Fox News' Brit Hume Panned For Very Poorly Timed Jan. 6 Tweet

    The conservative analyst suggested Jan. 6 should not be called an insurrection unless someone is charged with it.

  • Manchin Just Gave Biden a Path for His Green Goals: ‘I’m Big on Nuclear’

    (Bloomberg) -- West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, whose opposition is threatening to derail President Joe Biden’s massive social-spending plan, wants to expand at least one of its climate provisions: a tax credit to keep nuclear plants operating.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the Flu

  • Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Vaccine-Or-Test Rule For Large Employers

    The justices allowed a separate vaccine rule covering millions of health care workers to take effect.

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • House January 6 select committee hears from Kayleigh McEnany

    McEnany served as press secretary when supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol last year on January 6.