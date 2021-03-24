Biden Taps Kamala Harris to Lead White House Border Crisis Mitigation Effort

President Joe Biden on Wednesday appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House’s efforts to combat the worsening crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border where governmental resources have been stretched thin by a surge of migrants entering the country.

“I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” Biden said.

“When she speaks, she speaks for me, doesn’t have to check with me,” the president added. “She knows what she’s doing and I hope we can move this along.”

