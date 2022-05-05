Karine Jean-Pierre to be the first Black woman White House press secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary to replace Jen Psaki, who leaves on May 13.

Jean-Pierre would be the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to serve as press secretary, Psaki said on Twitter

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre worked on Biden's 2020 presidential campaign and previously served in President Barack Obama's White House. She is a former chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org.

Psaki, who served as a communications director for Obama and a spokesperson for the State Department, was brought in to the top job by Biden to smooth relationships with the press after a tumultuous term under Republican President Donald Trump.

"Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room," Biden said, thanking her for "raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so."

Psaki is known for a no-nonsense, rapid-fire delivery of White House updates and her brisk responses to reporters. Jean-Pierre, who served as chief of staff for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in 2020, has tended to stick to her talking points during her press appearances as Psaki’s deputy but is well-respected by Biden and top advisers.

