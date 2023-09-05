Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy

Jack Lew, then treasury secretary and now the nominee to be US ambassador to Israel, at the State Department in June 2015 (ALEX WONG)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former treasury secretary Jack Lew as ambassador to Israel, tapping a veteran political player with close ties to the Jewish state at a turbulent time between the allies.

Lew, an Orthodox Jew who observers the weekly sabbath, will play a key role in managing the relationship as Biden attempts to broker a potentially historic deal for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel.

The nomination comes after a spike in tensions with Biden openly criticizing an overhaul of the judiciary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what critics say is a right-wing threat to Israel's democratic traditions.

Lew will need confirmation from the Senate, where Biden's Democratic Party retains control but Republicans ahead of the 2024 US election could fight against the nomination in protest against policies seen as unfavorable to Netanyahu.

In a formal statement, the White House cited the "distinguished career in public service" of Lew, who has served under successive Democratic administrations.

Under Barack Obama, Lew -- a trained lawyer -- served as treasury secretary and earlier as White House chief of staff, director of the Office of Management and Budget and as a deputy secretary of state to Hillary Clinton.

Lew would succeed Thomas Nides, another veteran Democratic political operative who made headlines with his unusually blunt language on Netanyahu's judicial reforms.

Nides cited personal reasons as he left the position. His wife is a senior executive at CNN who remained in the United States during his tenure.

sms-sct/bgs