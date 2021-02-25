White House Stimulus Math: Do 70 TV Hits, Ensure Zero Defections

White House Stimulus Math: Do 70 TV Hits, Ensure Zero Defections
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Cook and Justin Sink
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s White House is targeting key states in an appeal for public support for his $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, an effort aimed at both solidifying crucial votes and test-running what’s set to be an even tougher sales job on his next stimulus package.

Biden and his lieutenants are pitching the giant bill to mayors, governors, state treasurers and tribal leaders, along with workers and the business community. The administration is focusing on roughly 13 key states -- including Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Arizona and Georgia.

The White House has already put senior administration officials on-air with more than 70 local news stations. Biden himself has visited Wisconsin and Michigan -- states he flipped from Donald Trump to win the presidency -- to directly make the case, and he’s headed Friday to Texas, which proved much more competitive last November than in previous elections.

Part of the idea is to ensure such broad support for the measure, which spans vaccine funding, unemployment aid, relief checks and money for schools, that all Democrats in the closely divided Senate vote in favor. That will be crucial, as no Republicans have offered support for a bill second only in size to the Cares Act passed in the initial depths of the Covid-19 crisis last March.

“Often, public opinion is in a different place than Congress’s willingness to move on things,” said Ben LaBolt, who served as national press secretary for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign and advised the Biden transition team. “You can have grassroots pressure and pressure from local districts and states -- it is critically important, and will be a fixture moving forward.”

The Biden team’s outreach showcases continuing pain in a nation with about 10 million people still out of work compared with before the pandemic hit.

The president’s Friday trip to Houston, billed as a review of local efforts to recover from this month’s devastating storm, will serve as a fresh opportunity to make the case for a comprehensive rescue plan that includes $350 billion for state and local governments.

The House is poised to vote on the bill, Biden’s first signature legislation, as soon as Friday, shifting attention to the Senate, where it faces possible tweaks as moderate Democrats exert their influence amid the chamber’s 50-50 partisan split.

While garnering Republican support would make passage much easier, that’s almost certainly not going to happen. Moderate GOP Senator Susan Collins of Maine said this week, “I would be surprised if there was support in the Republican caucus if the bill comes out at $1.9 trillion, even if we’re able to make some beneficial changes to the amendment process.”

Republicans point to signs that economic growth is already poised to boom, with retail sales having soared in January. Rising yields on Treasuries, driven in part by expectations of the aid bill’s passage, also risk undermining the administration’s argument that low borrowing costs mean it makes sense to go big on the package. Data on Thursday showing a bigger-than-expected drop in jobless claims added to signs of improvement.

Biden aides, however, are keeping in mind how compromising with Republicans backfired during negotiations on Obama’s stimulus and health-care legislation more than a decade ago. Revisions that were made proved insufficient to get substantial GOP support, and only diluted the initial Democratic approaches.

Next Initiative

White House officials believe their outreach beyond Congress could provide political protection for the president. The thinking is that if he can maintain and grow public backing for the bill, it will help with other priorities.

The president plans in coming weeks to unveil what’s likely to be a multi-trillion dollar economic rebuilding program as his longer-term follow-on to the aid bill. Keeping Democrats unified on that infrastructure, climate change and inequality initiative will be a much harder lift, say Biden allies, lobbyists and strategists.

Republicans are also already girding to oppose the tax increases that are likely to be needed to help pay for the second bill -- underscoring the need for a powerful public relations campaign.

The pandemic itself has deprived Biden and his team of many of the traditional tools used to build both grassroots support and the backing of lawmakers.

Pandemic Handicap

With the White House enforcing coronavirus protocols including social distancing, top officials have had to court lawmakers over the phone and in Zoom meetings. While Biden has made some domestic trips, other top officials haven’t been fanning out across the country to sell Americans on the president’s agenda, as was typical in the past. Key lawmakers aren’t being invited to travel on Air Force One, which provides a rarefied setting to woo votes.

Still, the administration is making efforts. Biden met with 10 Republican senators in the Oval Office after they proposed a much smaller aid bill. The legislative affairs team has met with seven GOP House members and 29 Republican staffers, according to a White House official.

Mayors and governors have been a key part of the outreach, and a source of GOP support. Republican Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami visited the White House earlier this month, and touted the benefits of the relief bill.

“I felt that it was a very bipartisan conversation,” he said. “The president is very interested in having a bipartisan solution.”

Not Amused

At least one component of the campaign might have backfired, however. After Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on West Virgina television stations to build support for the relief bill, the state’s senior senator, Joe Manchin -- a moderate Democrat who has argued for more targeted stimulus checks and opposes Biden’s proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage -- cried foul.

“That’s not a way of working together,” Manchin told WSAZ, one of the stations that hosted Harris.

At the same time, some in the administration think Republican lawmakers are hurting themselves by lining up against the bill.

Mike Donilon, a senior adviser to the president, wrote last week, in a memo obtained by Bloomberg, that the GOP’s stance has been quite damaging to the party, given that a majority of Americans support the Covid-19 relief bill, according to at least eight national polls. Donilon characterized the Republican opposition as politically isolating in his note to White House senior staff.

Some Republicans counter that Biden simply hasn’t done enough to court GOP members, and was too quick to endorse the Democrat-only legislative process congressional leaders are using for the aid bill.

“Seven Republican senators just voted to convict a president of their own party of impeachable offenses -- if you can’t get a single one of those Republicans, you are not trying,” said Whit Ayres, a longtime Republican pollster, referring to Trump’s impeachment trial this month. “They will need Republican support for future initiatives. Why stiff them coming out of the gate?”

The approaching battle over Biden’s second economic program is just one reason the public-relations effort isn’t over. With mid-term congressional elections next year, the White House will need to keep making the case it did the right thing with its giant $1.9 trillion emergency-spending bill, and build credit for the recovery.

“I don’t think the fact that you have got polling indicating American people are supportive of the relief is, in essence, the end of the story,” said John Podesta, former counselor to Obama and the former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton. “They will really have to sell the fact they are good stewards of the economy, and they are coming behind this with another big package of investment.”

(Updates with jobless claims in 10th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to sign executive order on supply chains

    President Biden is signing an executive order on supply chains Wednesday, part of the administration's efforts to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes as Congress continues to consider Biden's Cabinet nominees and the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN with the latest.

  • Will Biden’s Stimulus Get Republican Votes?

    Bipartisanship should be an American ideal, and yet, it often devolves. In 2009, President Barack Obama tried to craft healthcare reform to be a bipartisan bill. He found that Republican senators had...

  • Early crowd of candidates pack Democratic Senate primaries

    Multiple candidates are already running in top targets in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

  • Scientists Just Figured Out How to Turn Your Body Into a Battery

    Imagine charging your Apple Watch with ... yourself.

  • Lucid Motors Is Going Public: A First Look at a Huge EV Deal

    One of the most promising electric vehicle start-ups, Lucid Motors, will soon go public. After weeks of speculation, the company confirmed on Monday night that it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV), in a deal that will take it public by the end of June. As SPAC deals go, this is a very big one.

  • Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy is considering running against Marco Rubio in 2022

    Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) doesn't know yet if she will run against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in 2022, but if she decides to throw her hat in the ring, Murphy will enter the race with experience defeating an incumbent Republican. In 2016, Murphy, who represents Florida's 7th Congressional District, beat the 12-term incumbent, Republican John Mica. Both of Florida's senators are Republicans and the state twice went to former President Donald Trump, but Murphy told CNN on Wednesday she "firmly" believes that "Florida is not a red state, it's a hard state. You have to have the right money, message, and machine to compete and after a few disappointing election cycles, it's clear that we've fallen short." She has launched a new initiative called Cast Forward, which aims to get Democrats energized and ready to vote in 2022. As part of the effort, Murphy hired Lauren Calmet, former political director of the Florida Democratic Party, to run the initiative, and has also spoken with Georgia voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. Murphy will embark on a listening tour, where she will discuss with Floridians everything from climate change to social justice, and on Wednesday, she released a video talking about her life, including how her family was rescued by the U.S. Navy while fleeing Communist Vietnam. Murphy, co-chair of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition of House Democrats, is still just considering running against Rubio, but was quick to call him out on Wednesday, telling CNN he has "made it apparent to everybody that the only person he cares about is himself. He'll do anything or say anything to stay in power and I think that's unfortunate." More stories from theweek.comIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpBiden nominates postal board slate that could oust Louis DeJoy after DeJoy vows to stay put

  • 'Union guy' Joe Biden keeps his distance from Amazon union fight

    The White House urged “employers” not to run anti-union campaigns. But that was about as far as they’d push the e-commerce giant.

  • 'What happened ... must never happen again': Rep. Liz Cheney, a top House Republican, again hits Trump over Capitol riots

    Despite threats to her re-election, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney did not back down from criticism of Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Fact check: No deadline is in place for delivering State of the Union

    A claim that President Joe Biden was supposed to deliver the State of the Union by Feb. 20 is false.

  • Mike Pompeo is speaking at CPAC amid rumors of a 2024 presidential bid

    Mike Pompeo has quickly reentered the political fray, raising money for Republicans, addressing key political gatherings and joining an advocacy group run by Donald Trump's former lawyer.Why it matters: The former secretary of state is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential contender. His professional moves this week indicate he's working to keep his name in the headlines and bolster a political brand built largely on foreign policies easily contrasted with the Biden White House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: Pompeo is lending his name to fundraising efforts on behalf of House Republicans looking to retake the lower chamber next year."It's Mike Pompeo," read fundraising texts sent this month by the National Republican Congressional Committee. "The Democrats won't stand up to China. Will you, Friend? 5X match give to restore a USA First agenda."Spam-blocking service RoboKiller estimates the NRCC has sent nearly 3 million of those texts during the past three weeks.Pompeo's name also emblazoned an NRCC email fundraising appeal this week warning of ostensible Democratic appeasement toward China.Between the lines: China is a popular target among conservative Republicans. Pompeo's instrumental role in the Trump administration's aggressive China posture is a unique political asset for him.It was the theme of Pompeo's Tuesday column in the Wall Street Journal, which criticized Beijing's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Shifts in U.S. policy toward China and other nations such as Iran provide easy ways for Pompeo and allies to draw contrasts with the Biden administration — and remind conservatives of his role in crafting Trump administration policy.China and Iran both came up during Pompeo's interview this week with Jay Sekulow, the former Trump attorney who leads the nonprofit American Center for Law and Justice.Pompeo joined ACLJ this week as senior counsel for global affairs.He also took a position with the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, in January.Pompeo is addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend.His speech is titled, "How the Bill of Rights Inspires Us at Home and Across the World," according to the CPAC schedule.He also addressed members of the Republican Study Committee, an influential bloc of House Republicans, late last year.As he keeps up a high profile publicly, Pompeo has also quietly formed a new company.In early February, he incorporated "Kansas CNQ LLC" in Virginia, according to corporate records in the state.CNQ stands for "Courage Never Quits," a reference to the coat of arms for Pompeo's 1986 class at West Point.A Pompeo spokesperson would not discuss the company on the record.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Alibaba, Once a Fund Darling, Dumped By Point72, Hillhouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, once the most valuable company in China, is turning from a global hedge fund favorite to something less than desirable.Investors from hedge fund titans such as Point72 Asset Management and Moore Capital Management to Canadian and U.S. pension funds dumped 101 million of Alibaba’s American depositary receipts in the fourth quarter, cutting the market value of their holdings by $89 billion, according to filing data. It was the biggest investment reduction among U.S. traded companies, more than three times the second-most sold stock, Salesforce.com Inc..Once a symbol of China’s New Economy, the e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma now finds itself at the forefront of the government’s campaign to rein in the sprawling power of tech giants. Alibaba’s shares, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, have slumped about 18% since November, when regulators in Beijing halted the $35 billion initial public offering of Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group at the last minute. Government watchdogs have also ordered Ant to overhaul its business and began an antitrust investigation of Alibaba.Meanwhile, Alibaba, which has invested in a wide range of sectors from online grocery to ride-hailing and artificial intelligence, will face restraints on future expansion. Chinese antitrust watchdogs used to pay little attention to investment led by internet companies, but have begun strengthening enforcement amid Beijing’s push to root out monopoly power. In December, China’s antitrust watchdog fined Alibaba and two other companies over years-old acquisitions. Regulators said the e-commerce heavyweight should have sought government approval before increasing its stake in a department store chain in 2017.If someone were to make an example of how to take down a monopoly in China, they’ve got nothing better than Alibaba, said Rajiv Jain, who oversees $73 billion in assets as chairman of GQG Partners LLC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “The long-term growth trajectory is now different from what we thought.”GQG liquidated all of its 9.6 million ADRs in the fourth quarter, valued at $2.8 billion, according to filing data. Jain said he had owned Alibaba shares since the company’s initial public offering in 2014, when he was the chief investment officer at Vontobel Asset Management.An Alibaba spokesperson declined to comment on investors selling the stock.Investors are questioning whether Alibaba can sustain its meteoritic rise amid the regulatory scrutiny. It now could face penalties of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated antitrust rules. Those rules are against practices such as forced exclusive arrangements with merchants, known as “Pick One of Two,” predatory pricing and algorithms favoring new users. Tightening government oversight also threatens to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.Alibaba has said that it’s working with regulators on complying with their requirements as the antitrust investigations continue. Share prices have recovered somewhat since Ma resurfaced in late January after vanishing from the public sight following the government’s crackdown on his businesses. The shares fell about 1% to $250.34 in New York Wednesday. Alibaba sellers are Who’s Who of hedge fund stars. Steve Cohen’s Point72 dumped all its $413 million in holdings last quarter fourth quarter. Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital slashed its holdings by 99%, while Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its stake by 45%.Other prominent investors cashing out include Hillhouse Capital Advisors, which sold its $1.2 billion holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake by 31%, or $2.1 billion.Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management LLC was among a minority group of investors who scooped up Alibaba, counting it as its sixth-largest holdings.Representatives at these firms either declined to comment or didn’t reply to emails or calls.Rather than pulling out, some investors may have swapped their ADRs with shares traded in Hong Kong to avoid the risk of being caught in the political tension between the U.S. and China, said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at Krane Funds Advisors LLC, which runs several China-focused exchange-traded funds in the U.S.Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation in December that could kick Chinese companies off of U.S. exchanges unless American regulators can review their financial audits. The administration had also considered banning U.S. investments in Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, before deciding against it.“Alibaba is a very well-managed company,” said Ahern. “We are a big believer in the company and management.”Analysts share Ahern’s upbeat sentiment. All but three of 61 analysts rate the company as a buy.For GQG’s Jain, the regulatory uncertainties mean the risk-reward calculation is stacking against Alibaba. For instance, it’s becoming much more difficult for the company to grow its business by acquiring smaller players.“There’s more downside than upside,” said Jain, whose Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund beat 83% of its peers over the past three years. “The regulatory risk is usually underappreciated until it’s too late. In other words, you cannot handicap that.”(Update with Ailbaba’s share price in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two charged with threatening Michigan officials over 2020 election results

    Both men were charged with malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider and fined $1,000.

  • Exclusive: Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters. U.S. officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to its ruling Communist Party by coercing U.S. companies – from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers – to take pro-Beijing stances.

  • Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton divide conservatives over their new minimum wage plan

    Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Tuesday unveiled a plan to gradually raise the minimum wage to $10, rather than the $15 their Democratic colleagues are targeting. The reaction among conservatives was mixed. Brad Polumbo, writing in The Washington Examiner, called the plan an "abandonment" of fiscal conservatism, likening it to "something out of" Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) office. The plan, Polumbo continues, "ignores everything conservatives are supposed to understand about economics and the perils of big government," asserting that while both Romney and Cotton market themselves as "pro-family social conservatives," their plan "would hurt working families if implemented." At The National Review, however, John McCormack writes that research has shown the plan wouldn't cost any jobs at its median estimates, and high-end estimates point to around 100,000 losses. McCormack's colleague Robert VerBruggen thinks it will "resonate with the public" as a middle ground policy that comes attached to an immigration enforcement measure — in addition to the gradual wage increase, the Romney-Cotton plan would require businesses to use the "E-verify system" to ensure their employees are in the country legally and eligible to work. At Bloomberg, Michael Strain, the director of of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, praised the Romney-Cotton plan for its patience, noting that it would delay the increase until after the coronavirus pandemic "is in the rear-view mirror," whereas the Democratic proposal backed by President Biden would start churning in June. But he doesn't believe it will prevent Democrats from continuing to lobby for further raises, and ultimately doesn't solve the fact that "Republicans would still be on the losing side of a popular issue." He is also skeptical of the immigration enforcement tradeoff. He described it as a "politically interesting pairing," but explained he'd "rather see a modest minimum wage increase paired with policies that would improve employment and skills." More stories from theweek.comIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpBiden nominates postal board slate that could oust Louis DeJoy after DeJoy vows to stay put

  • Rival protesters clash as anger flares about Mexican candidate accused of rape

    Scuffles broke out between rival protesters in the southern Mexican city of Iguala on Wednesday amid growing anger over President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's backing of a gubernatorial candidate accused of rape. Video shared on social media showed one woman hitting another woman with a megaphone, bloodying her face, following a joint event between Lopez Obrador and Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez. The injured protester, Yolitzin Jaimes, was demonstrating against Felix Salgado, a gubernatorial candidate for the southern state of Guerrero and a member of Lopez Obrador's ruling MORENA party.

  • Trying a Des Moines Register reporter arrested while covering a protest violates free press rights

    Editorial: Reporter Andrea Sahouri was arrested May 31 while covering a third day of social justice protests in Des Moines after George Floyd's death.

  • Bernie Sanders approval rating higher than Biden and Harris as he champions minimum wage and stimulus checks

    White House says US president ‘stands by’ inclusion of $15 proposals despite Republican push back

  • Biden says U.S., Canada to work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050. "We're launching a high-level, climate-ambition ministerial and to align our policies and our goals to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," Biden said in a speech following a bilateral meeting with the Canadian leader. U.S. Special Climate Change Envoy John Kerry and his Canadian counterpart, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, will host the ministerial.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DC attorney general deposes Donald Trump Jr. for inaugural funds lawsuit

    The former president and his family are accused of ‘abusing nonprofit funds.’ Donald Trump Jr. found himself in the hot seat on February 11 when he was deposed by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine as part of the district’s lawsuit alleging misuse of Trump’s inaugural funds. The new court filing released Wednesday states that Trump Jr.’s deposition “raised further questions about the nature” of a hotel invoice at the center of Racine’s investigation.