Biden targets $2.8B for conservation, outdoor recreation

  FILE - This Nov. 9, 2020, file photo shows a light dusting of snow covering Yosemite Valley following a weekend snowstorm in Yosemite National Park, Calif.
  Far West Texas Outfitters owner and tour guide Mike Naccarato, left, leads a private river tour upstream on the Rio Grande in Santa Elena Canyon Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Big Bend National Park, Texas.
  FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington.
Yosemite Climbing Permits

FILE - This Nov. 9, 2020, file photo shows a light dusting of snow covering Yosemite Valley following a weekend snowstorm in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The quest to climb El Capitan and the famous big walls of Yosemite National Park just got a bit harder. Yosemite National Park added some red tape on Friday, May 7, 2021, for climbers to cut through before they can begin the physically grueling, mentally demanding feat that takes several days as they inch up the vertical granite wall and sleep at night suspended on tiny platforms thousands of feet above Yosemite Valley. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)
MATTHEW DALY
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed funding for dozens of conservation and recreation projects across the country as it allocates $2.8 billion in grants and programs authorized by a landmark conservation law enacted last year.

Congress approved the Great American Outdoors Act by wide, bipartisan majorities with a mandate to support rural economies, boost outdoor recreation and improve access to public lands. The law authorizes $900 million per year — double previous spending — for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and rangelands.

Projected spending in the next fiscal year includes $19.4 million to rehabilitate the popular Ahwahnee Hotel at Yosemite National Park in California, and $91.3 million at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge and upgrade the wastewater treatment system at the park's famed Old Faithful geyser.

On the other side of the country, the National Park Service is set to spend $27.4 million to repair historic structures at the Minute Man National Historical Park in Concord, Massachusetts, and $32.8 million to improve the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. Minute Man is among those that will be featured in upcoming commemorations of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Interior Department also plans to spend a total of $77 million at Big Bend National Park in Texas to rehabilitate a water system and repair the Chisos Mountain Lodge, and $24.9 million at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio to stabilize its riverbank and support its well-used towpath trail.

All are popular tourist destinations that expect to see an increase in visitors as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic ease.

The administration said the investments are consistent with and help advance its “ America the Beautiful” initiative, a decade-long, voluntary conservation effort that aims to protect nearly one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030.

“One of the best investments we can make is in stewarding the lands and waters that sustain us and the generations to come,'' Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Today we are making critical investments that will create tens of thousands of jobs, safeguard the environment and help ensure that national parks and public lands are ready to meet the challenges of climate change and increased visitation.''

The spending plan announced Thursday also begins to address a multibillion-dollar backlog on maintenance, repairs and improvements throughout national parks and other public lands, Haaland said. “In particular, I am encouraged that funding for Bureau of Indian Education schools will help ensure that we are providing a safe and reliable space where students and educators alike can focus on learning,” said Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as interior secretary.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who oversees the U.S. Forest Service, said national forests and grasslands “are places of refuge and enjoyment for millions of visitors every year.” Spending projects announced Thursday “set the framework for better access, experiences and partnerships that not only promote tourism and recreation, but also protect America’s public lands while creating jobs and opportunities in rural communities,” Vilsack said.

