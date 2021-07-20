Biden tax hike agenda hits a snag as Republicans balk at IRS funds

Biden tax hike agenda hits a snag as Republicans balk at IRS funds
Naomi Lim
·4 min read
President Joe Biden promised to tax the rich, but congressional Republicans are stymieing his plans.

Republicans pulling their support for increased IRS spending because of overreach concerns jeopardizes Biden's bipartisan "hard" infrastructure deal. It is also a setback for Biden's broader tax-the-rich agenda tucked into the Democrat-only, "soft," "human" infrastructure reconciliation bill.

BIDEN TOUTS SOCIAL WELFARE STATE AS CONGRESS WORKS TO EXTEND GENEROUS CHILD TAX CREDIT

The IRS debacle exacerbates a mathematical problem for both the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework and the sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center's vice president and chief economist, Jason Fichtner. And the mathematical issues complicate the political ones, he said.

For instance, Biden will likely come under pressure to break his pledge not to hike taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year, Fichtner told the Washington Examiner.

"The choice constraints are very, very small here, and the numbers, it's really hard to make them," the former IRS and Social Security Administration official said.

Biden's proposed corporate tax rate of 28% has already been criticized by critical swing vote, Sen. Joe Manchin. Yet, the West Virginia Democrat's counteroffer of 25% will only generate roughly $400 billion over 10 years, according to the senator.

Biden's pitch to raise the top individual marginal tax rate to 39.6% will only create upward of $400 billion over a decade, Fichtner projected. Levying capital gains tax on households making more than $1 million as ordinary income will bring in $75 billion-plus over the same time period, he added.

Biden originally called for an $80 billion "investment" in the IRS. The idea was to hire more compliance agents and update computer systems so the federal agency could collect approximately $700 billion in unpaid taxes, the White House calculated.

The IRS has been historically underfunded, Fichtner conceded. However, he said the $40 billion included in the bipartisan accord represented a 40% spike in the agency's annual budget.

The concern for some Republicans is the IRS will then resort to "heavy-handed" and "intrusive" tactics, particularly with conservative groups like it has been accused of doing in the past, he explained.

"We should not be looking at the IRS to be a revenue offset for additional social spending," Fichtner said.

Republicans nixed the IRS provision last weekend after GOP "pushback," according to Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, a lead negotiator. The development has left lawmakers scrambling for another way to pay for the bipartisan agreement.

And the clock is ticking.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled a procedural vote on the measure for Wednesday amid Republican consternation over the size and scope of its reconciliation counterpart.

The crunch time for Biden's tax-the-rich agenda coincides with several corporations resuming their political donations to Republicans after pausing their contributions following the Jan. 6 sacking of the Capitol Building. A conservative organization, led by former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short, has also been needling members of Congress considering financing IRS enforcement efforts.

“Another reason is that we found out that the Democrats were going to put a proposal into the reconciliation package which was not just similar to the one we had, but with a lot more IRS enforcement," Portman said in a weekend interview.

Democrats are now angling for Biden's $80 billion IRS boost through the reconciliation bill. Democrats do have the necessary 51-seat majority in the Senate, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris's tiebreaking vote.

Yet, Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a fellow high-profile centrist, have not endorsed the measure's $3.5 trillion price tag.

For FreedomWorks vice president, John Tamny, the most telling indication Biden's agenda is in trouble was Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's suggestion last week that congressional allies would advocate for the administration's 15% global minimum tax arrangement next spring.

"What we're hearing from Biden and Yellen rhetorically has nothing to do with what they can achieve legislatively," he said. "For one, most politicians are out campaigning by that point as is, but the idea that they're going to pass something really big heading into an election defies basic common sense."

While attacks on the rich were popular with part of the population, Tamny contended those less fortunate frequently suffered from the policies.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeated Monday that Biden is "very open to alternatives" regarding infrastructure pay-fors.

"We'll let those conversations happen privately and be supportive of them from our end," she said.

