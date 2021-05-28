Biden Tax Plan Forecast to Bring in $3.6 Trillion in Decade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura Davison, Allyson Versprille and Michael Rapoport
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes are forecast to bring in $3.6 trillion over the next decade, the Treasury Department said Friday, a key funding source for the $4 trillion he hopes to spend remaking the American economy and social safety net.

The figure, representing the sum of all tax increases if enacted by Congress, came as is part of the “Greenbook” report that accompanies the White House’s $6 trillion 2022 budget request, also released on Friday. It effectively serves as the revenue side of the ledger, against Biden’s spending priorities in the budget.

After accounting for the $1.2 trillion in tax credits for clean energy, electric cars, low-income families and housing investment, the plan would net Biden about $2.4 trillion to invest in other economic priorities. The White House has said that the $4 trillion combination of its American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan would be fully paid for over 15 years.

The Greenbook, which hasn’t been released since President Barack Obama’s final year in office in 2016, is the most comprehensive look at the tax and revenue proposals the administration endorses.

The document spans the gamut of Biden proposals, including a global minimum corporate tax, an increase in the levy on capital gains at death and closing the carried interest tax break for fund managers, all of which Biden has already outlined in his funding proposals for his longer-term spending plans.

The top income tax rate would increase to 39.6% from 37% starting in 2022, according to the proposal. Married couples earning $509,300, individuals earning $452,700 and heads of households earning $481,000 would be affected by the increases.

The proposal was met with criticism from Republicans who said now is not the time to raise taxes. Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement Biden’s plan would “strangle the economy with regulations and red tape.”

The Greenbook proposal assumes the capital gains increase would take effect on the date it was announced, a Treasury official said on a call with reporters. That proposal was announced in late April.

The reason for doing that is to prevent acceleration of gains during a temporarily low tax rate, another official said. But the Treasury will work with Congress to determine the appropriate effective date, the person said. The large majority of the other tax increases are slated to go into effect in 2022.

The retroactive tax increase on capital gains will be difficult to get through Congress in its current form given Democrats’ thin majorities and lawmakers’ rare history for raising taxes without giving people a fair warning, said John Gimigliano, who leads federal tax legislative services at KPMG LLP.

Tax Credits

The Greenbook also includes key tax-credit proposals that Democratic lawmakers see as crucial to campaign on during the 2022 midterm elections. The administration is calling for an extension of an expanded child tax credit through 2025, as well as benefits for green energy and electric vehicles.

While Congress is unlikely to enact Biden’s tax ideas wholesale, the Greenbook has political significance by detailing the proposals that have the support of the White House.

“This gives Congress room to run. Congress is going to have to develop the policy and find the votes,” Gimigliano said. Congressional leadership “is going to have to figure this out themselves to a certain extent.”

Democrats will likely have to scale back some of the ideas to be able to pass them through their razor-thin majorities in Congress. Some Senators, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mark Warner of Virginia, have expressed concerns about Biden’s corporate tax rate and capital gains plans.

Read More: Biden’s Tax Hike Push Will Depend on This ‘Insider’s Insider’

The document will serve as a starting point for congressional Democrats to begin turning Biden’s agenda into legislation. House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden have already begun sifting through Biden’s broad outlines and preparing to move legislation later this year.

Pressure from moderates to pare down the tax proposals, along with procedural rules in the Senate, could both prove to be stumbling blocks as Democrats negotiate.

SALT Deduction

On the flip side, the Treasury outline omits a key priority for some House Democrats: an expansion of the state and local tax, or SALT, deduction. More than 20 lawmakers from high-tax states have said they would oppose Biden’s economic agenda unless it also included an expansion of that write-off, which is currently capped at $10,000.

The Greenbook also details other previously announced proposals, including one to impose taxes at death on inherited property for large gains accrued during the previous owner’s lifetime. The proposal would also prevent private-equity and hedge fund managers from applying the long-term capital gains tax rate to their portion of the fund’s profits, known as carried interest, if their overall taxable income exceeds $400,000.

Biden’s proposals also call for $2 trillion in additional business-tax revenue over the next 10 years from changes like boosting the corporate tax rate, raising the minimum taxes paid by U.S. companies on their foreign income and revamping efforts to combat companies’ attempts to shift profits offshore.

A Treasury official said the administration plans to work with Congress on proposals to create a new research-and-development tax incentive to replace one created under President Donald Trump, but declined to give details on what that could look like.

Another idea omitted from the Greenbook was something Biden campaigned on: repealing a 20% small business deduction created in the 2017 Republican tax law for high earners. Some plans didn’t appear in the Greenbook because they require more policy development, a Treasury official said. Others will likely show up in future budgets, the official added.

(Updates with Crapo comment, in the seventh paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country

    President Joe Biden's first budget proposal comes with a big price tag - at $6 trillion, roughly 50% higher than pre-COVID-19 federal spending - but, at least for now, projects a relatively modest long-term lift to the economy, likely reflecting concerns about the aging U.S. population. The administration's spending blueprint for the fiscal year ending in September 2022 would increase spending on infrastructure, education and combating climate change, echoing familiar priorities for the first-term Democrat. Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse said forecasts underlying the budget were locked down in early February, assumptions administration officials plan to revisit later this year.

  • Why Is Deutsche Bank (DB) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Deutsche Bank (DB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Deutsche Bank overhaul ahead of plan, CEO tells investors

    Deutsche Bank's multi-year overhaul is ahead of plan and remains its primary focus, Chief Executive Christian Sewing told shareholders on Thursday, promising an era of more sustainable profit. The bank's annual shareholder meeting, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place in a more relaxed atmosphere than in recent years, a reflection of the lender's return to profit and rising share price. Three years into its restructuring, Sewing said Germany's largest bank wasn't over the finish line.

  • Tax Hikes Alone Won’t Pay for Biden’s Budget Plan. The Bond Market Will Need to Pick Up the Slack.

    If passed, the administration’s $6 trillion budget could overheat the economy, threatening to boost historically low interest rates.

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Risk as Defections Mount in Wake of Scandals

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is grappling with how to keep top bankers from fleeing to competitors and drastically reducing risk as new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio seeks to recover from a series of scandals.The lender is cutting ties with SoftBank Group Corp., a backer to Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance empire, and it’s temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all of their cash from a fund that invests with Renaissance Technologies after the strategy tanked and investors rushed for the exit.It’s also considering retention bonuses for top performers to stabilize the business as defections mount in the wake of the Greensill debacle and the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, which contributed to a first-quarter pretax loss of 900 million francs ($1 billion).“They’re looking a bit like a basket case right now,” Octavio Marenzi, chief executive officer of capital markets consulting firm Opimas, said Friday in a phone interview. “The Archegos thing is really bad, and what happens after an event like that is people start to pick on them. They’re seen as the weakest kid in the class.”Some of the firm’s senior talent is streaming for the exits. Its top financial services banker, Alejandro Przygoda, is leaving for Jefferies Financial Group Inc., along with at least three colleagues, people familiar with the matter have said. That followed the recent departures of at least four other members of the financial institutions group to competitors including Barclays Plc., Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Shares of Zurich-based Credit Suisse have tumbled about 14% this year, the only decline among 35 companies in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks & Financial Services Index, which has surged 26%.Credit Suisse will no longer do any new business with SoftBank, people with knowledge of situation said, a decision that may ripple across the firm’s investment bank. SoftBank has been a prolific dealmaker, and last year Credit Suisse and other banks held about $8 billion of SoftBank shares in collateral, pledged by founder Masayoshi Son.A SoftBank Group spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment, while Credit Suisse declined to comment.Horta-Osorio, 57, who succeeded Urs Rohner as chairman last month, pledged a wide-ranging review after the bank was forced to suspend billions of dollars of funds it managed with Greensill and took a $5.5 billion hit on Archegos, raising questions about the oversight of key clients.Credit Suisse conducted an internal review into the Greensill funds after allegations of possible conflicts of interest involving SoftBank last year. A number of SoftBank portfolio companies received loans via supply-chain funds at Credit Suisse, while SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse funds.In the aftermath, SoftBank pulled $700 million from the funds and the bank changed its investment guidelines for Credit Suisse’s funds to reduce the maximum exposure to a single borrower.The overlapping financial relationships raised questions about whether SoftBank was using the Credit Suisse funds to prop up investments in the Vision Fund, including Greensill Capital, in which it had a substantial stake.SoftBank wrote down its $1.5 billion Greensill holding to almost zero after Credit Suisse was forced to unwind its four Greensill-linked funds in March, people familiar with the matter have said. SoftBank is now seeking $1.15 billion in claims as part of Greensill’s insolvency proceedings.Credit Suisse marketed the popular supply-chain finance funds as among its safest investments because the funds were insured and the loans they held backed by invoices typically paid within weeks. But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was loaned through Greensill against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.Greensill’s collapse forced Credit Suisse to liquidate the funds.Gupta’s BusinessThe Greensill debacle is also at play in claims that Credit Suisse executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses. Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, according to people familiar with the matter.When they learned roughly two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their concerns to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship. The U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learned at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.RenTech FundSeparately, Credit Suisse is temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all their cash from a fund that invests with RenTec.The bank has invoked a so-called hold-back clause, after assets in the CS Renaissance Alternative Access Fund slumped to about $250 million this month from approximately $700 million at the start of last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. While investors will receive 95% of their redemption requests after two months, the remaining 5% is expected to be paid out in January, after the fund’s year-end audit, the people said.The fund lost about 32% last year, in line with the decline in the Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha Fund International fund that it invests into, the people said. Renaissance, regarded as one of the most successful quant investing firms in the world, was rocked by billion of dollars in redemptions earlier this year after unprecedented losses in 2020. Three of its funds open to external investors fell by double digits last year.Credit Suisse and Renaissance declined to comment.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Mobil’s Humbling Might Be Just the Beginning

    An upstart fund that owned only a minuscule share of energy giant Exxon’s stock unseated at least two of its board members. Expect more Davids taking on Goliaths.

  • More jobless getting aid than in past even as cutoffs loom

    Far more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the jobless rate was at the current 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided aid to millions of people out of work. About 15.8 million people received unemployment aid through one of several benefit programs during the week of May 8, the latest period for which data is available, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. The primary reason for the expansion is that the government created two emergency programs in last spring's pandemic relief legislation.

  • You Can Only Put 2500 Miles a Year on This 996 GT3 RS

    And if you don't, I will.

  • Multimillionaire recall candidate John Cox owes consultants from failed gubernatorial bid

    John Cox, who lost the 2018 governor's race to Newsom, owes a media firm $100,000, an arbitrator and a judge ruled.

  • Amazon investors reject New York retirement fund’s call for a racial-equity audit, 10 other shareholder proposals

    Amazon.com Inc. investors rejected all 11 shareholder proposals at the company's annual meeting this week, but vote totals released Friday show that a significant number of investors want more transparency about the company's business practices on a range of issues.

  • Guests on Sunday talk shows: CIA director William Burns appears on ABC's 'This Week'

    May 30 Sunday talk show guests: "Face the Nation"; "Meet the Press"; "This Week"; "Fox News Sunday"; "State of the Union"; "60 Minutes"

  • WisdomTree Files Ethereum ETF Application as Bitcoin Bids Await SEC Decision

    The asset manager becomes the second firm to submit an ETH ETF application with the U.S. regulator.

  • Judge appoints ‘special master’ to examine contents of Rudy Giuliani’s seized phones and computers

    FBI raided home and office of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on 28 April

  • Idaho indoctrination task force talks social justice, stirs dissent in first meeting

    The group formed by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will examine K-12 education at its next meeting.

  • NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

    NASA has released a stunning new picture of our galaxy’s violent, super-energized “downtown.” A radio telescope in South Africa also contributed to the image, for contrast. Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent a year working on this while stuck at home during the pandemic.

  • Taiwan's president said China interfered in and delayed its COVID-19 vaccine deal with Pfizer-BioNTech

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said in a tweet on Wednesday that Taiwan will "oppose attempts to exploit vaccine supply for political purposes."

  • Former health department employee, Rebekah Jones, granted official whistleblower status

    Fired DOH employee classified whistleblower, investigation ongoing

  • A Wave of Afghan Surrenders to the Taliban Picks Up Speed

    MEHTAR LAM, Afghanistan — Ammunition was depleted inside the bedraggled outposts in Laghman province. Food was scarce. Some police officers hadn’t been paid in five months. Then, just as U.S. troops began leaving the country in early May, Taliban fighters besieged seven rural Afghan military outposts across the wheat fields and onion patches of the province, in eastern Afghanistan. The insurgents enlisted village elders to visit the outposts bearing a message: Surrender or die. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times By mid-month, security forces had surrendered all seven outposts after extended negotiations, according to village elders. At least 120 soldiers and police were given safe passage to the government-held provincial center in return for handing over weapons and equipment. “We told them, ‘Look, your situation is bad — reinforcements aren’t coming,’ ” said Nabi Sarwar Khadim, 53, one of several elders who negotiated the surrenders. Since May 1, at least 26 outposts and bases in just four provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak and Ghazni — have surrendered after such negotiations, according to village elders and government officials. With morale diving as U.S. troops leave, and the Taliban seizing on each surrender as a propaganda victory, each collapse feeds the next in the Afghan countryside. Among the negotiated surrenders were four district centers, which house local governors, police and intelligence chiefs — effectively handing the government facilities to Taliban control and scattering the officials there, at least temporarily. The Taliban have negotiated Afghan troop surrenders in the past, but never at the scale and pace of the base collapses this month in the four provinces extending east, north and west of Kabul. The tactic has removed hundreds of government forces from the battlefield, secured strategic territory and reaped weapons, ammunition and vehicles for the Taliban — often without firing a shot. The base collapses are one measure of the rapidly deteriorating government war effort as one outpost after another falls, sometimes after battles, but often after wholesale surrenders. The surrenders are part of a broader Taliban playbook of seizing and holding territory as security force morale plummets with the exit of international troops. Buyoffs of local police and militia. Local cease-fires that allow the Taliban to consolidate gains. A sustained military offensive despite pleas for peace talks and a nationwide cease-fire. “The government is not able to save the security forces,” said Mohammed Jalal, a village elder in Baghlan province. “If they fight, they will be killed, so they have to surrender.” The surrenders are the work of Taliban Invitation and Guidance Committees, which intervene after insurgents cut off roads and supplies to surrounded outposts. Committee leaders or Taliban military leaders phone base commanders — and sometimes their families — and offer to spare troops’ lives if they surrender their outposts, weapons and ammunition. In several cases, the committees have given surrendering troops money — typically around $130 — and civilian clothes and sent them home unharmed. But first they videotape the men as they promise not to rejoin the security forces. They log their phone numbers and the names of family members — and vow to kill the men if they rejoin the military. “The Taliban commander and the Invitation and Guidance Committee called me more than 10 times and asked me to surrender,” said Maj. Imam Shah Zafari, 34, a district police chief in Wardak province who surrendered his command center and weapons on May 11 after negotiations mediated by local elders. After the Taliban provided a car ride home to Kabul, he said, a committee member phoned to assure him that the government would not imprison him for surrendering. “He said, ‘We have so much power in the government and we can release you,’ ” Zafari said. The Taliban committees take advantage of a defining characteristic of Afghan wars: Fighters and commanders regularly switch sides, cut deals, negotiate surrenders and cultivate village elders for influence with local residents. The current conflict is really dozens of local wars. These are intimate struggles, where brothers and cousins battle one another and commanders on each side cajole, threaten and negotiate by cellphone. “A Taliban commander calls me all the time, trying to destroy my morale, so that I’ll surrender,” said Wahidullah Zindani, 36, a bearded, sunburned police commander who has rejected Taliban demands to surrender his nine-man, bullet-pocked outpost in Laghman province. The negotiated surrenders are part of a broader offensive in which the Taliban have surrounded at least five provincial capitals this spring, according to a Pentagon inspector general report released May 18. The offensive has intensified since the U.S. withdrawal began May 1. The Taliban have used their control of several major highways to cut off bases and garrisons, leaving them vulnerable. The surrenders have a profound psychological effect. “They call and say the Taliban are powerful enough to defeat the U.S. and they can easily take Laghman province, so you should remember this before we kill you,” Rahmatullah Yarmal, Laghman’s 29-year-old governor, said of the Taliban committees during an interview inside his barricaded compound in Mehtar Lam, the provincial capital. It’s an effective propaganda tactic, the governor conceded — so effective that some outpost commanders now refuse to speak to elders or Taliban negotiators. He said many elders were not neutral peacemakers, but hand-picked Taliban supporters. Yarmal said 60 police officers who surrendered and took refuge in his government center are now primed to fight to retake the seven lost outposts. “I think we’ll have them back in a month,” he said. But just hours after the governor spoke on May 19, a nearby district center, Dawlat Shah, surrendered without any resistance after negotiations. By the next morning, five more outposts had surrendered the same way in the district of Alishing, also in Laghman, district officials said. Those Taliban victories were facilitated, in part, by a 30-day cease-fire negotiated by elders on May 17 in the heavily contested district of Alingar, allowing the Taliban to shift resources to the Alishing, where they forced the negotiated surrender of the five outposts just two days later. (On May 21, the Taliban violated the cease-fire with renewed attacks in Alingar, Khadim said.) The series of base collapses represented the second wholesale surrender in a Laghman district in two weeks. On May 7, three outposts and a military base collapsed the same way without a fight, said Nasir Ahmad Himat, the Alingar district governor. “The soldiers simply dropped their weapons, got in their vehicles and went to the district center or provincial capital,” said Faqirullah, a village elder who goes by one name. As Taliban fighters advanced on the provincial capital Sunday, Yarmal announced that 110 security force members who had surrendered, and several commanders who were supposed to supervise them, had been detained for negligence. Also Sunday, the Afghan military announced that troop reinforcements and the military chief of staff had rushed to Laghman to try to repel the Taliban assault. In Ghazni province, Hasan Reza Yousofi, a provincial councilman, said he begged officials to send reinforcements to an outpost and a military base that ultimately fell to the Taliban this month. He played a recorded phone call from a police officer, Abdul Ahmad, who said his ammunition was gone and his men were drinking rainwater because the base water tower had been destroyed by a rocket. “We have been sold out — we make calls for reinforcements, but officials don’t help,” the recorded voice said. “The Taliban sent us tribal elders who said, ‘Surrender, you are sold out, no one will help you.’ ” Yousofi said he did not know whether Ahmad survived after his outpost fell. Negotiations have proved remarkably fruitful for the Taliban in Baghlan province, where at least 100 soldiers surrendered, and in Wardak province, where about 130 security force members surrendered following negotiations, officials said. In Laghman province, negotiations leading to the surrender of the seven outposts stretched over 10 days. Khadim, the village elder, said different elders negotiated with commanders of each outpost. “We guaranteed they would not be killed,” he said. “There was nothing written, just our word.” A few miles away, Zindani refused to surrender his forlorn outpost near the front line. He said officers who had negotiated surrenders at three nearby outposts had betrayed their country. One of his men, Muhammad Agha Bambard, said he would fight to avenge the deaths of two brothers he said were killed by the Taliban. He would never surrender, he said. Zindani’s nine men were down to a machine gun, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and one AK-47 rifle each inside a ramshackle outpost with bloodstained walls. But he said he intended to fight on — as he told the Taliban commander who regularly phoned to demand his surrender. “I told him, ‘I’m a soldier of my country,’ ” the commander said. “I am not here to surrender.” Four days later, on Sunday, the outpost was overrun during a firefight with the Taliban, a member of the provincial council said. One police officer was shot dead and Zindani and his outgunned men were taken prisoner. A few hours later, the Taliban released a video showing Bambard being questioned by a Taliban commander as he lay on a mattress, his face and neck bandaged. In a mocking tone, the commander asked why Bambard had posted on his Facebook page that he would not let the enemy capture his outpost while he was alive. The wounded officer responded, “This is Afghanistan.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Doja Cat wore 2 drastically different outfits in one night at the iHeart Radio Music Awards

    Doja Cat's first red-carpet gown was designed by Brandon Maxwell. She later switched into a Miu Miu design.

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.