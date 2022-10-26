Biden Team Reworks Plan for Russia Oil-Price Cap as Markets Sour

5
Saleha Mohsin, Alberto Nardelli and Ewa Krukowska
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, following skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets brought on by crude volatility and central bank efforts to tame inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Instead of strangling the Kremlin’s oil revenues by imposing a strict lid on prices that would have been observed by a broad “buyer’s cartel” of nations, the US and European Union are likely to settle for a more loosely policed cap at a higher price than once envisioned, with just Group of Seven nations and Australia committed to abide by it, according to people familiar with the matter.

South Korea has also privately told G-7 nations it plans to comply, the people said. G-7 officials are seeking to bring New Zealand and Norway on board as well. But it’s clear that India and China -- Russia’s most important trade partners -- will not participate, the people said.

Under an earlier iteration of the US plan, which has been spearheaded internally and externally by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a price cap in the range of $40 to $60 per barrel was under consideration, with some officials eager to keep the limit as close to the lower end as possible to achieve the key objective of reducing Russia’s cash flow.

But now, officials involved in the plans are discussing a cap at the higher end of that range, and above, even though some EU officials believe that would allow the Kremlin to continue to gain sizable revenue from sales.

The people familiar with the matter asked not to be identified because the Russia price cap’s terms are still in development.

“The White House and the administration are staying the course on implementing an effective, strong price cap on Russian oil in coordination with the G-7 and other partners,” a spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, said in a statement. “It is the most effective way to ensure that oil continues to flow into the market at lower prices and hit hard at Putin’s revenue to fund his war.”

In response to a request for comment, a senior Treasury official said that the US has never discussed a range for the price cap with allies.

Russia took in an estimated $15 billion from oil sales in September, helping to fuel its war machine in Ukraine -- a flow of money that US and European leaders have sought to curb ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion. But in a global market dominated by countries without democratic governments, led by Saudi Arabia, the mechanics of a price cap designed by consumers and aimed at a single producer threaten to be too complicated to achieve.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded around $96 a barrel Wednesday. It rose to over $139 in early March following Russia’s invasion. Extreme price gyrations this year have cut liquidity in commodity markets, which has in turn fueled further price swings.

The average delivery price for Urals crude, a major Russian export, was $63 a barrel for the past three years and $64 over five years, according to data from price reporting agency Argus Media. It has averaged about $74 this month, as of the end of last week.

The shift in US thinking on a price cap comes after Washington spent months pressuring the Europeans to amend their sanctions on Russian oil. The development is likely to add to EU frustrations, with some officials noting that they believe the US has placed more emphasis on bolstering global oil supplies and hasn’t always been as prepared as Europe to take an economic hit to punish Russia.

The Treasury Department says that setting a higher price cap could make the initiative more likely to succeed in keeping Russian oil on the market while still curbing Moscow’s revenue.

Putin has said Russia won’t sell oil to anyone who participates in the US-EU price cap, a threat US officials once regarded as hollow but that is now seen as viable.

The senior Treasury official contended that the Biden administration has always been aware that Putin could retaliate.

Energy prices -- especially for oil and gasoline -- are playing an outsize role in US midterm elections on Nov. 8 that will decide control of Congress.

President Joe Biden has sought to curb a spike in prices for US motorists that followed Russia’s invasion, including through a record release from US oil reserves and public pressure on OPEC+ and refiners.

Doubts about a Russian oil price cap emerged from the start of Yellen’s efforts, and they were amplified after the OPEC+ cartel -- which includes Russia -- on Oct. 5 announced a surprise production cut of 2 million barrels per day. Some US officials feared the move would undermine any price cap, and Biden publicly accused the Saudi government of throwing its lot in with the Kremlin.

The price cap, in its final form, is expected to be announced before Dec. 5., when EU sanctions are set to go into effect on services such as insurance, brokerage and financial assistance involved in transporting Russian oil to international customers.

The Biden administration sees the price cap contributing to stability in markets by assuring that Russian oil can continue to flow and allowing developing nations to make purchases at a discounted level, according to the senior Treasury official. The agency has also sought to ensure that the private sector has a clear understanding of how the price cap will operate on a technical level through listening sessions and guidance issued on the Treasury Department website, the official said.

But officials involved in developing the price cap were already worried that it could backfire, producing even more volatility in global oil prices. Speaking broadly about the global economy, Yellen on Monday warned of a “dangerous and volatile environment” developing across the global economy, including a surge in energy prices and turbulence in financial markets.

She did not refer specifically to a price cap in those comments.

In such a situation, she said, “financial stability risks could materialize” in the US. Yellen was a top official at the Federal Reserve during the global financial crisis, which still haunts policymakers today.

The price-cap mechanism adopted by the EU would require third-country buyers of Russian oil to agree to pay less than the cap in order to ship and insure their cargoes with Europe-based companies. US and EU officials believe that approach would work because a key cog in cargo insurance is the International Group of P&I Clubs, which covers 90% of the world’s ships. Many of the group’s clubs are based in London with European entities or reinsurance partners, meaning they fall under EU regulations.

Companies that insure Russian oil cargoes at prices above the cap would be subject to the EU’s new sanctions. They include a ban on shipping and a provision that would ban vessels from accessing European services for all oil, regardless of origin, if a tanker transports Russian crude sold above the cap.

That clause is intended as an incentive for buyers to adhere to the cap.

However, some industry experts believe that leverage is insufficient, as Russia could access alternative ships and insurance services, as well as retaliate by declining to export to customers abiding by the cap. Exxon Mobil Corp. officials set out similar considerations to the EU in a presentation in August, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The EU’s price-cap plan is conditioned on the G-7 adopting it. Failure by the G-7 to reach its own agreement would currently see an outright ban on Russian oil services, which the EU adopted in June, come into force.

The US has pushed for the cap in part because officials feared that the EU’s ban would lead to a spike in global oil prices.

The US had also privately discussed with allies using enforcement tools such as secondary sanctions alongside the cap, according to people familiar with talks that took place earlier this year. But US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has publicly ruled out that option, adding to skepticism that the price-cap scheme will work.

One EU official said it was hard to see the cap working without an enforcement mechanism, not least because key buyers such as India, China and Turkey were highly unlikely to sign up for any agreement.

No decision is expected before the US elections. The EU aims to establish a price cap around Nov. 25, about 10 days before the bloc’s new sanctions kick in on services for Russian oil shipments.

EXPLAINER: A ‘Price Cap’ on Russian Oil -- Can That Work?

--With assistance from Jennifer Jacobs, Josh Wingrove and Christopher Condon.

(updates with context on Yellen remarks, starting in 21st paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Can Republicans Move the Needle on Inflation?

    In the final days before the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden has sought to hammer home a closing message to voters concerned about the economy and inflation: He and his fellow Democrats are working to bring down costs for families; Republicans will make things worse if they win. Biden was at it again on Wednesday, touting falling gas prices, a change that allows hearing aids to be sold over the counter, and a program that provides discounted or free broadband internet service to mill

  • South Korean growth hits 1-year low in Q3, more challenges ahead

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economic growth fell to its slowest in a year in the third quarter despite slightly beating expectations, as poor net exports offset pent-up spending, and analysts warned of further headwinds for the trade-reliant economy. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a seasonally-adjusted 0.3% in real terms from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea estimated on Thursday, marking the slowest growth since the third quarter of 2021. Economists have pointed to growing challenges for Korea's economy as sustained high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates worldwide and continuing global supply-chain disruptions sap demand both at home and abroad.

  • Ukraine forms new anti-aircraft missile regiment in Poltava Oblast

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 15:41 A new military unit has been formed on the eastern front as part of Ukraine's Air Force. Source: Air Force Command Skhid (East) on Facebook; Army Inform, news outlet of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "An anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Air Force Command Skhid (East) was formed in Poltava Oblast on 25 October.

  • Short Sellers Made a Fortune Everywhere This Year Except Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Short sellers have made $405 billion betting against the market in 2022, earning mark-to-market profits in all but one sector: gravity-defying energy.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnSkyrocketing oi

  • Oil Rises Most in a Week as Petroleum Exports Soar to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after the US exported a record amount of crude and fuel last week, offering some upside clarity to a demand outlook recently dominated by economic concerns.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnWest Texas Intermediate futures rose more than 3%, the mos

  • Gretchen Whitmer: Three men convicted for supporting kidnap plot

    A group planned to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer over the Covid restrictions she imposed, prosecutors say.

  • Ukraine Latest: Blinken Warns Russia Against Any Nuclear Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia carried out military exercises simulating a retaliatory nuclear strike as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that any use of a nuclear weapon would be an “incredibly serious mistake.” Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnEchoing Biden’s warning of g

  • The Inexorable Descent of China

    Following the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Party Congress, Xi Jinping -- breaking from decades of precedent -- will remain as the head of the CCP for a third five-year term. In fact, there has not been any one person to have as much power in modern China since Mao Zedong. This is a pretty stunning consolidation of power, and longtime China watchers like Professor Victor Shih of University of California, San Diego note that Xi not only stacked the centers of power within the party with allies, he also insured that anyone who may have seemed a likely successor was sidelined.

  • Bank of Canada Dials Back Pace of Hikes Amid Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada unexpectedly slowed its pace of interest-rate hikes as the nation’s economy flirts with recession, although sustained inflation meant it still expects to raise borrowing costs again.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnPolicymakers led by Gover

  • Biden team reworks plan for Russia oil-price cap as markets sour -Bloomberg News

    The United States and other G7 countries are developing a price cap on Russian seaborne oil deliveries to cut Russia's oil revenues, while encouraging Moscow to continue to produce oil. The United States and the European Union are likely to settle for a more loosely policed cap at a higher price than once envisioned, with just the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia committed to abide by it, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • House Jan. 6 committee interviews ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks

    The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to then-President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

  • Microsoft’s CFO says its worst revenue growth in 5 years was fueled by Europe’s energy crisis

    High energy costs in Europe are set to take a $800 million toll on Microsoft's cloud computing services.

  • ECB to hike interest rates, likely to trim bank subsidies

    The European Central Bank will raise interest rates again on Thursday and likely reel in a key subsidy to commercial banks, taking another huge step in tightening policy to fight off a historic surge in inflation. Fearing that rapid price growth is becoming entrenched, the ECB has already raised rates at the fastest pace on record, and there is little let-up in sight as unwinding a decade worth of stimulus could take it well into next year and beyond. The ECB is almost certain to raise its 0.75% deposit rate by 75 basis points - for a cumulative 2 percentage-point increase in three meetings - and signal that it is not yet done, even if the size of subsequent moves remains open to debate.

  • 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Nominees for Comedy Movie Star of the Year

    From Adam Sandler to Ryan Reynolds, Julia Roberts to Sandra Bullock, these eight actors were nominated.

  • Meta Tumbles as Sales Forecast Shows Depth of Ad-Market Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. gave a forecast for revenue in the fourth quarter that was on the low end of analysts’ estimates, showing the social-media platform continues to struggle with a weak advertising market amid an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise

  • Trump's lawyers accept subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena issued to the former president by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, a source

  • Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, winning the top prize

    A South Florida teenager captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the invasive snakes. Matthew Concepcion was awarded the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize.

  • North Korea Has Finished Prep for Nuclear Test, South Korea Says

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea has finished preparations for a nuclear test, South Korea’s president told parliament, stoking concerns that Pyongyang’s first blast of an atomic device in five years could be imminent.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared After