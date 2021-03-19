Biden team shuts down bizarre Putin suggestion of live debate over ‘killer’ comments: ‘He’s quite busy’

Namita Singh
·2 min read
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during the daily press briefing at the White House on 18 March 2021 in Washington, DC

The White House on Thursday rebuffed Vladimir Putin’s demand to hold a public debate with president Joe Biden over his “killer” comment about the Russian president, saying he is “quite busy”.

The war of words between the leaders of the two countries began after President Biden, in an interview with ABC News, referred to his Russian counterpart as a “killer”. Mr Putin shrugged off the remarks by saying: “it takes one to know one.”

Mr Putin further invited Mr Biden for a live debate.

“I’ve just thought of this now,” he told a Russian state television reporter. “I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called. Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.”

But the White House press secretary quickly rejected the invite, adding that Mr Biden has “no regrets” for his earlier remarks.

“We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there’s a mutual interest,” said press secretary Jen Psaki. “âBut the president is not going to hold back, clearly, when he has concerns, whether it is with words or actions.”

Earlier in an interview with ABC News, the US president was asked if he thought the Russian leader was “a killer”. Mr Biden responded: “Yes, I do”.

The comments drew sharp reaction from Russia as Mr Putin went on state television to flip Mr Biden’s comments. “We always see our own traits in other people and think they are like how we really are. And as a result, we assess [a person’s] activities and give assessments,” he said.

He further pointed at the US atomic bombing of Japan during the Second World War, as well as its history of slavery and slaughtering Native Americans, noting the painful legacies weighing on the United States.

“Otherwise, where would the Black Lives [Matter] movement come from?” he said, citing racial injustice and the killing of African Americans.

A Kremlin spokesperson also rebuked the remarks by the US President and suggested that such comments were without historical precedent. “It shows he definitely doesn’t want to build relations with our country,” said spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. “And things will flow from this.”

The country has also recalled its US ambassador in protest.

    Tony Gentile via ReutersA highly anticipated report on clerical sex abuse and coverups in Germany’s powerful diocese of Cologne released Thursday identifies 202 perpetrators against 314 victims—55 percent of whom were under the age of 14. The report blames “years of chaos, subjectively perceived lack of competence, and misunderstandings” for the rampant abuse.The 800-page report also points to a sharp rise in abuse between 2004 and 2018, said Björn Gercke, the lawyer who presented the report on Thursday. German Joseph Ratzinger was elected as Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and resigned in 2013. Vatican’s Response to 1,000 Children Abused by Priests? ‘No Comment.’Before that, Ratzinger headed the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which deals firsthand with abuse reports from outlying dioceses. There, he was criticized for downplaying the 2002 Boston Church scandal that led to the Boston Globe investigations central to the film Spotlight. Prior to that, he was the archbishop of Munich, where he signed off on therapy rather than punishment for a proven predatory priest. As pope, he took a harder line, defrocking scores of priests who had been proven abusers, but he remained silent when the choir directed by his brother, who is also a priest, turned out to be a sadistic sex camp for kids. In 2019, six years after he retired, Ratzinger penned an editorial in which he blamed sexual freedom and the collapse of moral standards—not a church that did not properly protect children—for the problem, writing “in the 20 years from 1960 to 1980, the previously normative standards regarding sexuality collapsed entirely.”The Cologne report parses the results of a 2018 study by the German Bishops Conference that identified 1,670 clergymen committing sexual violence against 3,677 minors, of whom most were young boys between the years 1946 and 2014, according to German state media Deutsche Welle.The report accused a number of top church officials, including the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Hesse and the late Archbishop of Cologne Joachim Meisner, of breach of duty, but gives a pass to the current archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, who commissioned the report but who was widely criticized for censoring the release of a preliminary report last year. Speaking ahead of the report release, Georg Baetzing, the president of Germany’s Bishops Conference, called Woelki’s suppression of the first report a “disaster” and said Woelki had “completely failed as a moral authority.” The investigation however did not find he breached his duties.The German church currently pays victims of clerical sex abuse around €5,000 “in recognition of their suffering” as well as therapy bills.The report released Thursday is a second report and was published by an independent law firm against Woelki’s recommendation. Following the report, Woelki said the clergy named in the report would be dismissed. “What we have seen shows clearly there was a coverup,” he said. “I am ashamed.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.