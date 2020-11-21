Biden team solicits donations to fund presidential transition as Trump administration blocks federal money

John L. Dorman
·4 min read
biden coronavirus task force
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receive a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board in Wilmington, Delaware. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • President-elect Joe Biden's team is making a fundraising push to small-dollar donors to fund its own transition efforts, according to CNN.

  • The General Services Administration (GSA) must "ascertain" that Biden is the president-elect, which agency head Emily Murphy has so far refused to acknowledge.

  • The refusal to certify Biden's win is denying the transition team roughly $10 million in federal funding, per CNN.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President-elect Joe Biden's team is making a fundraising push to small-dollar donors to fund its own transition efforts, which comes as the administration of President Donald Trump still refuses to acknowledge Biden's election win, according to CNN.

The General Services Administration (GSA), which is tasked with signing off on a legal certification that would enable communication between Biden's team and government staffers and make millions of dollars available for Biden, has so far refused to budge on taking any action. Democrats say that the inaction is jeopardizing Biden's ability to immediately handle issues like the coronavirus pandemic and stimulus negotiations once he takes office in January 2021.

According to Politico, the GSA is required to "ascertain" Biden's win before the federal government will provide roughly $10 million in funding for the transition. Emily Murphy, the Trump-appointed agency head, has come under fire in recent days for not starting the transition process.

In an email to campaign supporters, the transition team highlighted the ramifications of the GSA's refusal to declare Biden as the president-elect.

"The Administrator of the General Services Administration is refusing to sign a document called the ascertainment letter, which recognizes the apparent winner of the election, allows the incoming president-elect's team to begin the process of transition of power, and green-lights the coordination of the government with the incoming team," the transition said. "This is all because Donald Trump's team would rather stick with partisan politics than do what's right."

The transition team reiterated that it would continue to work, but that additional funds were critical to their efforts.

"We want to be clear: the Biden-Harris transition team will continue to steadily move forward," the transition added. "But, without ascertainment, we need to fund the transition ourselves, and that's why we're reaching out to you today."

Government funding for Biden's team would fulfill critical transition functions, including paying staffers and agency review teams.

The transition team began private fundraising efforts in June, reportedly raising more than $10 million so far, according to CNN. However, Friday's solicitation email was aimed at small-dollar donors.

"Grassroots supporters like you made a Joe Biden presidency possible," the email read. "Now we are counting on you once again to power us through this critical moment."

While the Biden team has been considering legal options to force the Trump administration to begin the transition process, it remains unclear if that is an avenue they will actually pursue.

"The Biden-Harris transition has been planning for months for all possible scenarios," a transition official said. "While we wait for the GSA Administrator to uphold the will of the people and be a proper steward of taxpayer resources, we will execute on contingency plans, including continuing to solicit private funds to support transition planning. The nation faces too many challenges to not have a fully funded and smooth transition to prepare the President-elect and Vice President-elect to govern on Day One."

Yohannes Abraham, a Biden transition advisor and the former Chief of Staff of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration, said that the lack of progress with the transition process could have serious consequences.

"This isn't a game of who gets to talk to whom," he said. "Our inability to start the informal agency review process has the potential to have real impacts across the country. There's no replacing the real-time information that can only come from the post-ascertainment environment that we should be in right now."

Trump is currently hatching far-fetched plans to overturn his election loss to Biden, with his campaign continuing to pursue debunked election fraud claims in court, as well as pushing for mass disenfranchisement by having GOP-appointed electors override Biden's wins in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • EXPLAINER: Trump's election challenges falling flat in court

    While President Donald Trump vows to press ahead with efforts to overturn the election, judges across the country have consistently swatted down his legal challenges. Trump's campaign has failed to make any real headway in court without proof of widespread fraud, which experts widely agree doesn't exist. Over the course of a single day this week, Trump and his Republican allies dropped or lost cases seeking to block the certification of election results in three different states.

  • President-elect Biden has talked to Republican lawmakers, not McConnell

    President-elect Joe Biden has talked to Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but has not yet spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Thursday. "He has not yet talked with Senator McConnell," Klain said on CNN.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Tens of thousands mourn radical cleric's death in Pakistan

    Tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday thronged the funeral of a radical cleric whose Islamist party has defended Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law that calls for the death penalty for insulting Islam. The mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where the Islamist scholar and leader, Khadim Hussein Rizvi, died two days ago at the age of 54. Rizvi’s party, Tehreek-e-Labiak, holds only two seats in parliament, but his movement has repeatedly pressed its cause by staging large-scale demonstrations.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Parrots found stuffed in plastic bottles in Indonesia

    Indonesian authorities said crew on a docked ship found 64 birds still alive while 10 had died.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Michigan Republicans, after meeting Trump, say no information to change election outcome

    Michigan's Republican state legislative leaders said after meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday that they had no information that would change the outcome of the presidential election in the state, and would follow the "normal" electoral process. Michigan is one of several states where the campaign of the Republican Trump is seeking to challenge Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election, based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. "We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors," Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a joint statement.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijani forces entered the war-ravaged ghost town of Aghdam on Friday, regaining a once-beloved city over a quarter of a century after being driven out by Armenian forces. Aghdam and the surrounding region of the same name are the first of several territories adjacent to separatist Nagorno-Karabakh to be turned over under a ceasefire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Today, with a feeling of endless pride, I am informing my people about the liberation of Aghdam,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.