Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing

JOSH BOAK, AAMER MADHANI and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to put the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment on U.S. manufacturing when he visits Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility.

Biden heads to suburban Columbus to take a victory lap just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. They're competing in a former swing state that has trended Republican over the last decade.

Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Both Ryan and Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is facing Democrat Nan Whaley in his reelection bid, plan to be at Friday's groundbreaking.

In his State of the Union address last March, Biden envisioned the Intel plant as a model for a U.S. economy that revolves around technology, factories and the middle class. The plant speaks to how the president is trying to revive American manufacturing nationwide, including in states that are solidly Republican or political toss-ups.

Chipmaker Micron committed $15 billion for a factory in Idaho, Corning will build an optical fiber facility in Arizona and First Solar plans to construct its fourth solar panel plant in the Southeast, all announcements that stemmed from Biden administration initiatives.

Factory work is one of the few issues going into November's midterm elections that has crossover appeal at a time when issues such as abortion, inflation and the nature of democracy have dominated the contest to control Congress.

Ryan had largely been hesitant to share a stage with Biden, as appearing with the country's top Democrat could hurt his chances in a state that backed Republican Donald Trump by eight points in both 2016 and 2020.

Ryan skipped the president’s July 6 visit to Cleveland to plug his administration’s efforts to shore up troubled pension programs for blue-collar workers. Biden nonetheless referred to him as the “future Senator Tim Ryan” and thanked him for his “incredible work” on the legislation.

The Youngstown-area congressman committed to appearing with Biden this week because of the importance of the Intel facility in a state that has long defined itself through its factories, mills and working-class sensibilities.

“This is a huge opportunity,” Ryan told CNN on Sunday. “The CHIPS Act that we passed is all about reshoring high-end manufacturing jobs.”

Yet in a Thursday TV interview with Youngstown's WFMJ on the eve of Biden's visit, Ryan said he is “campaigning as an independent.” When asked if Biden should seek a second term, Ryan said, “My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board, Democrats, Republicans, I think it's time for like a generational move.”

The open Senate seat in Ohio, currently held by the retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman, is one of several hotly contested races that could determine whether Democrats can hold their slim majority in the chamber for the second half of Biden's term.

Several Democrats in competitive races have at moments sought to maintain some distance from Biden, whose public approval ratings have ticked up in recent weeks but remain underwater.

A spokesman said DeWine also plans to attend the groundbreaking, making him among the few Republicans on the ballot this year who are willing to share a stage with the president. Biden has in recent weeks said that extremist Republican lawmakers who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election are a threat to democracy, a charge that has only intensified partisan tensions with control of the House and the Senate on the line.

Vance, the Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, hailed the Intel plant in a statement at as “a great bipartisan victory” for the state. He specifically applauded the “hard work” of GOP lawmakers including DeWine and Portman, but Vance pointedly made no mention of Biden.

The shortage of semiconductors has plagued the U.S. and global economies. It cut into production of autos, household appliances and other goods in ways that fueled high inflation, while creating national security risks as the U.S. recognized its dependence on Asia for chip production.

The mix of high prices and long waits for basic goods has left many Americans feeling disgruntled about Biden's economic leadership, a political weakness that has lessened somewhat as gasoline prices have fallen and many voters have grown concerned about the loss of abortion protections after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The new law would provide $28 billion in incentives for semiconductor production, $10 billion for new manufacturing of chips and $11 billion for research and development. The funding follows similar efforts by Europe and China to accelerate chip production, which political leaders see as essential for competing economically and militarily.

Biden has pitched the legislation as a “once-in-a-generation investment in America” that could reduce U.S. dependence on Taiwan and South Korea at a time when China is seeking to expand its presence across Asia and its shipping lanes.

Lawmakers crafted the semiconductor investments to favor areas outside the wealthier coastal cities where tech dominates. That means change will be coming to the Ohio city of New Albany, where the Intel plant is being constructed, as well as nearby Johnstown.

Don Harvey, a sporting goods store owner and longtime Johnstown resident, likes the idea of a company making things again in the United States, and also providing potentially high-paying jobs for his five grandchildren down the road. Intel has said pay will average $135,000 for its 3,000 Ohio workers.

“What an opportunity in my eyes for Ohio and the United States as a whole,” said the 63-year-old Harvey.

Elyse Priest lives in a subdivision just up the road from the plant, and received a firsthand taste of the construction recently as she watched a huge cloud of dust roll up from the 1,000-acre site currently being leveled. Priest, 38, also knows the road-widening and added traffic will affect her commute to downtown Columbus where she works as a legal assistant.

“I’m concerned about losing the small town feel I’ve always had and loved about Johnstown,” Priest said. “But I know it’s going to be a greater good for the whole state.”

___

Welsh-Huggins reported from Columbus.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to take victory lap in Ohio after passage of CHIPS Act

    President Biden is set to visit Ohio for the groundbreaking of Intel’s long-awaited semiconductor manufacturing facility. It’s a victory lap of sorts for the President after he signed the Chips and Science Act of 2022 in August.

  • Trump strategist Bannon pleads not guilty to fraud and money laundering in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme

    "The simple truth is: It is a crime to profit off the backs of donors by making false pretenses," Manhattan District Attorney Bragg said at a news conference.

  • GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump's election lies

    When asked about his decision to rebuff Donald Trump and certify Joe Biden's narrow victory in his state, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has no option but to defend his actions. “I give them the facts,” Raffensperger said, because “Americans and Georgians are smart people.” Burt Jones, the lieutenant governor nominee who signed on as a fake elector for Trump, defends his role in the defeated president's scheme; the two men atop the Georgia ticket — Gov. Brian Kemp and Senate nominee Herschel Walker — don’t say much about the 2020 election or the man who lost it.

  • UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods that have left half a million people living in tents under the open sky. International aid is arriving, including the first planeload of what the U.S. has pledged will be $30 million in assistance. Last week, the U.N. chief issued a stern warning about the effects of climate change.

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on ‘ascending’ RB J.K. Dobbins

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked about when he'll decide which running backs will play in Week 1 against the New York Jets

  • China's Macro Economy Is 'Very Weak,' BNP Paribas Says

    George Sun, head of global markets, Greater China, at BNP Paribas, discusses the state of the world's second-largest economy, the local currency and stocks. China's consumer inflation unexpectedly moderated in August as sporadic lockdowns across the nation suppressed spending, while producer price growth slowed more than expected. Sun speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." (Sun began speaking before China released its latest inflation data)

  • Remembering when Queen Elizabeth went to a college football game in 1957

    Britain's longest-reigning monarch attended a Maryland-UNC football game in College Park in 1957.

  • Donald Trump Weighs In On Queen Elizabeth's Death

    "What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!" the former president said after the monarch's death on Thursday.

  • Taliban acknowledge struggle for recognition of Afghan govt

    The Taliban-appointed foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday that the former insurgents' year-old government in Afghanistan remains isolated. The remarks by Amir Khan Muttaqi underscored the struggles faced by the Taliban since they seized power and overthrew a Western-backed government in August 2021. The international community, wary of the Taliban's harsh rule when they were last in power more than 20 years ago, has withheld official recognition and Afghanistan's assets abroad have been frozen.

  • Climate Migration: Kenyan woman loses nearly all to lake

    Winnie Keben had felt blessed to be raising her children in her husband's childhood home in the community of Kampi ya Samaki - just over a quarter mile (500 meters) from the shoreline of Lake Baringo. The vast freshwater lake buzzing with birds and aquatic life in the semi-arid volcanic region of Kenya's Great Rift Valley had long been an oasis. It attracted fishers and international tourists to the community, about a five-hour drive from Nairobi.

  • Russia fires on civilian cars approaching pontoon crossings Deputy Minister of Defence

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:12 Russian invaders are opening fire on civilian cars approaching the pontoon crossings they have set up in the Kherson region. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, at a briefing on 8 September Quote from Maliar: "This week on the territory of Kherson Oblast, the enemy imposed strict restrictions on the movement of local residents between settlements, which makes it difficult for many people to obtain food, medicine and medical assis

  • The Not-So-Secret Weapon in the Special Relationship

    Queen Elizabeth offered a mystical cord to the past that held together the U.S.-UK alliance.

  • Meet 20 NFL players from Greater Cincinnati high schools

    Former Lakota West High School standout Ryan Kelly is in his seventh season as the Indianapolis Colts' starting center.

  • How a ‘Ludicrous’ Sarah Palin Feud Could Hand Alaska to Democrats

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Sarah Palin launched a campaign for Congress in Alaska earlier this year, her comeback bid seemed to promise a fresh supply of wacky antics from the former vice presidential pick who emerged from a decade in the political wilderness.What Palin’s return did not obviously promise was the most surprising Democratic upset of the 2022 election cycle so far.But that’s exactly what happened last month, when Mary Peltola—who campaigned as a

  • NYC man charged with hate crimes for headbutting Asian victim because he’s ‘Chinese’

    A man accused of headbutting an Asian man in an unprovoked attack in Queens, New York City, in July has been charged with hate crimes. Rudy Coslopez, 41, allegedly approached the 22-year-old victim on Steinway Street near 34th Ave. in Astoria on July 12 at around 8:55 p.m. On Tuesday, police announced that he has been charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and assault, as per the New York Daily News.

  • 'Don't wait' to get the new Covid shot, White House says

    The White House is pushing Americans to get the updated Covid booster ahead of a potential fall surge of the virus. The new shots target the BA.5 omicron subvariant.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. helps Rams celebrate Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium

    Odell Beckham Jr. was on the field to help the Rams celebrate their Super Bowl win. Does this mean Beckham is coming back to Los Angeles?

  • Democrats keeping House and Senate in midterm elections would hurt markets, analyst says

    An Evercore ISI analyst says markets "would react negatively" to a Democratic sweep, as it would represent both a new source of uncertainty and a renewed threat of tax increases.

  • Voices: Democrats get tough on crime as Republicans go for a weak spot

    As right-wing candidates try to catch up, they’re pummelling their rivals on policing and prison – and the Democrats are taking notice

  • Herschel Walker discusses Atlanta Medical Center closure in exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta

    GOP challenger Herschel Walker discussed Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock shared his differing approach last week.