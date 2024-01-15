Biden tells Al Sharpton reelection bid driven by Trump’s ‘off the wall’ remarks

President Biden said on Monday his reelection bid is driven by Donald Trump’s “off the wall” rhetoric as the two appear to look past the primary and toward the general election.

“Trump is saying things that are just off the wall,” Biden said, adding he was particularly troubled by Trump’s recent comment over hopes the U.S. will enter into a recession in the next 12 months. “He’s the most anti-democratic … president in American history.”

The president made the remarks at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s radio show commemorating the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., citing examples where he’s helped Black Americans succeed under his tenure. Biden and Sharpton spoke for 12 minutes underscoring the drop in unemployment among Black Americans, child care costs and student debt.

In recent weeks, Biden has characterized Trump as a threat to democracy, pointing to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that saw a mob of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol building the day members of Congress were certifying the election. Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and falsely maintains the 2020 election he lost was stolen.

He has said Biden is the true threat to democracy for having weaponized government and for “fearmongering.” Trump also took jabs at Biden’s handling of the economy.

“Biden’s record is an unbroken streak of weakness, incompetence and corruption,” Trump said at the Jan. 4 event in Sioux Center, Iowa. The state’s caucus vote is the first political contest of the year.

The Democratic incumbent faces a tough reelection road ahead as Trump remains the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination for president. A CBS News poll released Sunday showed Biden is behind Republican candidates Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

