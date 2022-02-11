Biden tells Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' as possible Russian invasion looms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Morris
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Lester Holt
    Lester Holt
    American journalist

President Biden warned Americans who remain in Ukraine that they should get out of the country amid growing tensions along the border there as Russian President Vladimir Putin weighs whether to invade.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden told NBC News’ Lester Holt in a pre-taped interview that ran Thursday evening.

RUSSIA LIKELY TO INVADE UKRAINE IN DAYS’ TIME AS BELARUS MILITARY DRILLS SERVE AS ‘COVER’: SEN. COTTON

"It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization," Biden said. "We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly."

Biden also said there is no scenario in which he would send troops to rescue Americans in Ukraine trying to flee the country. "There’s not. That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another," Biden said. "We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been."

U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin <span class="copyright">Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images | Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images</span>
U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images | Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Biden also concluded that if Putin is "foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens."

"Have you ever told him that?" Holt inquired.

"Yes," Biden responded.

"You’ve told him that, that Americans will be a line that they can’t cross?" Holt asked.

"I didn’t have to tell him that, I’ve spoken about that," Biden said. "He knows that."

On Thursday, the State Department issued a level 4 travel advisory for Ukraine, telling Americans who remain in the country to "depart now."

"Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means," the advisory stated. "If remaining in Ukraine, exercise increased caution due to crime, civil unrest, and potential combat operations should Russia take military action. Some areas have increased risk."

Biden also discussed his upcoming selection of a nominee to the Supreme Court, claiming he is not seeking an "ideological" justice. He insisted that he wants someone of the same "capacity" as outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer for a replacement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. troops in Poland prepare for Americans potentially fleeing Ukraine

    U.S. troops in Poland are preparing to help American citizens who may flee to the country if Russia invades Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the troops would not enter Ukraine to evacuate American citizens but would set up temporary facilities within Poland if needed. The Pentagon has said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, are deploying from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

  • Biden tells US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately as fears of Russian invasion persist

    Joe Biden has told American citizens to get out of Ukraine immediately and insisted that US troops will not be involved in any rescue missions if Russia invades. The president gave his warning during an interview with NBC News as fears that Vladimir Putin will order troops into the country persist. It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organisation.

  • Ukraine: Europe must 'prepare for the worst' on fears of Russian invasion, says Nato

    Jens Stoltenberg warned that this was a 'dangerous moment for European security' and said the 'number of Russian forces is going up'.

  • Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough

    Russia and Ukraine said they had failed to reach any breakthrough in a day of talks with French and German officials aimed at ending an eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. The lack of progress marked a setback for efforts to defuse the wider Ukraine crisis in which Russia has massed more than 100,000 soldiers near Ukraine's borders, raising fears of a war. Russian envoy Dmitry Kozak told a late-night briefing after Thursday's talks in Berlin that it had not been possible to reconcile Russia and Ukraine's different interpretations of a 2015 agreement aimed at ending fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

  • Macron refused Russian COVID-19 test before Putin meeting, didn't want to give Moscow his DNA: report

    French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of his meeting with President Vladimir Putin this week, with his aides citing concerns that he did not want Moscow to have access to his DNA.Individuals with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Macron was presented with the option to take a Russian PCR test or to follow more strict social distancing protocols if he refused ahead of a Monday meeting...

  • Joe Biden Tells Lester Holt He’s Done A “Deep Dive” On “About Four” Potential Supreme Court Nominees

    NBC News released the first clip from Lester Holt’s Super Bowl sit-down with Joe Biden, in which the president said he’s done a “deep dive” on “about four” potential Supreme Court nominees to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer. A longer version of the interview, taped earlier Thursday in Culpepper, VA, will air as part of NBC’s […]

  • 'Things could go crazy': Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

    President Biden urged Americans in Ukraine to leave now, warning "things could go crazy" should a Russian invasion occur.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

    In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Meanwhile, more NATO forces also are on the move, heading to the alliance's eastern borders, while Britain is putting 1,000 troops on standby to respond to a possible humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe i f Russia invades neighboring Ukraine and fighting breaks out. Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, but says it has no invasion planned.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 February 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across the African continent this week.

  • CDC Stands By Mask Guidance As Fauci Says ‘Full-Blown Pandemic Phase' Nearly Over

    COVID-19 cases are dropping and the nation is moving toward restrictions being lifted — but we're not there yet, health experts said.

  • China defends using South Korean costume in Games

    Some in South Korea are accusing China of cultural appropriation for featuring a Korean traditional costume in last week's Olympic opening ceremony.A woman wearing what appeared to be a Korean hanbok dress was among representatives of China's different ethnic groups. Here in the South Korean capital, Seoul, hanbok rental shops are common, with people hiring costumes to visit palaces and other sites . Customer Chang Geun-Hyuk was trying one on. "I was incredibly offended as it was crossing a line. I was offended as it was like they were claiming we were part of their territory."The Chinese Embassy in South Korea on Tuesday (February 9) defended using the dress.Hanbok belongs to ethnic Koreans everywhere, including in China, a spokesperson said.In apparent solidarity with the complaints, the top U.S. diplomat in Seoul donned hanbok clothing while touring a historic palace and shared photos on social media on Tuesday."What comes to mind when you think of Korea?" Chargé d’Affaires Christopher Del Corso tweeted. "Kimchi, K-Pop, K-dramas ... and of course Hanbok."The U.S. Embassy did not immediately elaborate on the thinking behind Del Corso's posts.

  • Watch: Russian Troops Engage in Military Drills in Belarus

    Russian troops have started large-scale military operations in Belarus, potentially escalating the standoff between Moscow and Western powers. The move may serve as a possible precursor to a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/Shutterstock

  • The reported reason why that table between Macron and Putin was so long

    The reported reason why that table between Macron and Putin was so long

  • Mexico president adopts more conciliatory tone on ties with Spain

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday adopted a more conciliatory stance to Spain, a day after suggesting there should be a pause in ties https://www.reuters.com/world/mexican-president-suggests-pausing-relations-with-spain-2022-02-09 with Mexico's former colonial power. The president on Wednesday said Spanish companies had benefited from an energy market rigged in favor of private interests by corrupt Mexican governments, as he sought to defend his plan to strengthen state control of the power market. Lopez Obrador later underlined he was not advocating a diplomatic rupture, a clarification welcomed by Spain.

  • Nine probable Russian routes into Ukraine in full-scale invasion, U.S. intel says

    The two most extensive invasion scenarios would involve a simultaneous attack from multiple sides, according to a U.S. military and intelligence assessment.

  • Peter Navarro Gets Testy When Asked If Kamala Harris Can Throw Out Election Results

    "No, no, no, no, no, no!" the former Trump aide reacted to the questions posed by MSNBC's Ari Melber.

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy Finally Admits Capitol Riot Was ‘Violent Insurrection’

    The House GOP leader still defended the Republican National Committee’s suggestion that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were “legitimate political discourse.”

  • Trump denies flushing records down the toilet and says he was told he was under 'no obligation' to turn over documents, despite the law requiring it

    Maggie Haberman's new book contains a claim that White House aides found toilets clogged with paper.

  • Investigators find gaps in White House phone records from Jan. 6: report

    Investigators from the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have found gaps in the White House phone records on the day of the insurrection, reports The New York Times.Investigators were unable to find the logs of calls by former President Trump during hours on that day when they know he was sometimes on the phone.There is no evidence that official logs were changed or deleted, the Times reports, and Trump often...

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Debunks 'Relentlessly Stupid' Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Jan. 6 Claim

    The extremist Republican's spin on the U.S. Capitol riot is "a classic display" that the GOP has become a cult, said the MSNBC anchor.