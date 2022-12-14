41

Biden tells leaders US 'all in' on Africa's future

President Joe Biden tells dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is "all in on Africa's future," laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment to help the growing continent. (Dec. 14)

