Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation' in Israel-Hamas fighting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tracy Wilkinson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base after a trip to visit a Ford plant in Michigan, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Biden, seen returning Tuesday from a trip to Michigan, has come under pressure to respond urgently to the Middle East violence that's left 200 dead. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Under pressure to take a more decisive role in ending deadly violence between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, President Biden told the Israeli prime minister he expected "a significant de-escalation" Wednesday aimed at an eventual cease-fire.

Even as the death toll mounted, Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, for the third time in five days, to urge an end to Israel's bombardment of the tiny Gaza Strip enclave. Israel says it is targeting Hamas leadership and military capabilities, but the attacks have killed scores of civilians, including many children.

About a dozen Israelis have been killed in Hamas rocket fire on Israeli cities.

"The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States," the White House said in a statement recounting Biden's latest conversation with Netanyahu.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire."

Until now, Biden, in the traditional Democratic Party position of support for Israel, backed Israel's "right to self-defenses" as it attacks Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, regarded by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

But increasingly, demands have come from the United Nations, Europe and, perhaps most important, progressive Democrats for Biden to put more pressure on Israel, the far more powerful of the two combatant parties in the conflict. Israel has an enormous army and military apparatus and receives billions of dollars in aid — much of it in weaponry — from the United States.

The U.S. is seen as the single most influential broker in the conflict, although this status was eroded under the Trump years because of former President Trump's unabashed support for Israel and the marginalization and punishment of the Palestinians. Biden's envoys have been wooing Egypt to return to a peace-making role because of the influence it wields over Hamas.

Neither Netanyahu nor Hamas has seemed inclined to accept a cease-fire. Both will have to portray whatever outcome or any halt in fighting as a victory. Netanyahu began to hint at this earlier Wednesday, when he told diplomats stationed in Israel that his military has significantly degraded Hamas' fighting capacity, including the destruction of what Israel describes as a network of tunnels under Gaza that Hamas uses to move weapons and fighters.

Hamas hopes to gain political clout and be able to exert more influence on the Palestinian population in the West Bank. It views the firing of rockets into Israel as its way to confront a better-armed adversary. Civilians, on both sides, have made up the vast majority of victims.

Biden has also made a point of stating that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserved "equal measures" of security and the right to live in democracy, peace and prosperity. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, while also backing Israel's right to self-defense, said the country had an "extra burden" to avoid civilian casualties.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel tests Biden's influence — and progressives' patience

    Analysis: President Joe Biden has slowly increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move toward a cease-fire. It's not enough for the left.

  • Liberal Dems launch 11th-hour push to stop Israel arms sale

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading the effort, along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Mark Pocan, Ilhan Omar and others, according to a draft resolution obtained by POLITICO.

  • Biden increases pressure on Israel for a cease-fire, calling for a 'significant de-escalation today'

    Biden has faced criticism from some Democrats in Washington over his administration's meek position on a cease-fire thus far.

  • St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on transforming public safety

    St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is defending a proposed budget cut to police funding, calling it the "right thing to do." Jones took office nearly a month ago and has positioned herself as an outspoken advocate of "reimagining" public safety. Mayor Jones joined CBSN to discuss what that looks like in the city she's leading.

  • House Republicans unveil $400B transportation bill as negotiations on larger infrastructure package continue

    The House GOP plan is less than the $568 billion bill Republican senators are pushing and a fraction of President Joe Biden's $2.2 trillion plan.

  • Couple Point Guns at Defund Police Protesters Outside Home in St Louis [File]

    A man and woman pointed and waved guns at passing protesters who were on their way to the residence of St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28.In video posted to Twitter by Daniel Shular, the man was seen pointing a rifle at protesters while a woman held a pistol and appeared to be speaking to the passing crowd. Voices can be heard telling people to move on.The incident happened on Portland Place, which is a private street in St Louis.President Donald Trump retweeted the video, published by ABC News, the following morning.Protesters marched to gather outside St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s residence. In a video since deleted from Facebook, Krewson read out the names and addresses of people who wanted to defund the police, according to reports. Credit: Daniel Shular via Storyful

  • Friends stars discuss what their characters would be doing now

    Joey would be running a sandwich shop while Rachel would have a clothing line, the show's stars say.

  • ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Trailer: HBO Max Will Honor and Recreate the Hit’s Past

    With James Corden acting as master of ceremonies, the "Friends" reunion special on May 27 looks to mine the most it can from nostalgia.

  • Can a 9/11-style probe provide answers about the Capitol riot?

    Supporters say an independent commission can provide a definitive account of the deadly attack. Skeptics fear it would be just another partisan sideshow.

  • Netanyahu rejects Biden's call for de-escalation and says Israel's Gaza offensive will continue

    Netanyahu on Wednesday said that he's "determined" to continue the offensive in Gaza "until its aim is met."

  • Biden guns it in Ford's new electric truck

    U.S. President Joe Biden made an unscheduled stop at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Tuesday to test drive the new Ford F-150 electric truck during his trip to promote his $174 billion electric vehicle plan. Biden sped down the test track, joking with reporters after. "This sucker's quick," he said. The truck is called the Ford F-150 Lightning and is set to debut on Wednesday

  • Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

    The Biden administration said Tuesday it will repeal changes made by the Trump administration to a law aimed at stopping banks from discriminating against racial minorities and the poor. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, one of the nation's bank regulators, said it plans to reconsider the regulations written in 2020 governing a law known as the Community Reinvestment Act. The OCC said it plans to start from scratch, and told banks to effectively ignore the 2020 changes while the agency rewrites the regulations.

  • Spain sends army as 5,000 migrants reach Ceuta

    Footage from local Faro TV channel showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the enclave's beach as dozens of migrants emerged from the water while hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco.Soldiers started patrolling the border along with Spanish police, Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE. As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday (May 17) and Tuesday (May 18), he said.A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will also work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets.One person died in Monday's crossing, the spokesman said.

  • What the Friends stars think their characters are doing today

    From Rachel's clothing line to Joey's sandwich shop.

  • Trump says the January 6 Commission is a 'Democrat trap' and tells Republicans to refuse to comply with it

    'Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left,' Donald Trump said.

  • ESPN, ABC set college football game times for marquee matchups during Week 1

    ESPN and ABC have released the schedule for the major college football matchups of Week 1, with Clemson vs. Georgia highlighting Labor Day weekend.

  • Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber

    Republicans are rebelling against the requirement that they wear a mask on the House floor, stoking tensions with majority Democrats who are refusing to change the rules despite updated guidance from federal health officials. The GOP lawmakers opted to keep their mask off during votes Tuesday, with some taking care to stand in the well of the chamber to ensure that spectators, colleagues and C-SPAN’s cameras could not miss them. In practice, however, the House Sergeant at Arms is providing a warning for the first offense.

  • U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, but Republicans resist

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A proposal to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former president could become a witness. The Democratic-backed proposal won approval in the House of Representatives Rules Committee, setting up a planned vote in the full House on Wednesday. The party-line vote in the committee, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, came hours after Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican and a Trump ally, announced his opposition.

  • Jan. 6 Commission Shows Split Between McConnell and McCarthy

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe rift between Capitol Hill’s two top Republicans over Jan. 6 continues to widen, with one leader signaling openness toward leaving Donald Trump behind and pursuing accountability for the Capitol insurrection, and the other embracing the former president and his fact-free reality as tightly as ever.On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he would oppose legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to fully investigate the Capitol attack, even though the deal creating this commission was four months in the making and brokered by a House GOP committee leader.But just a few hours later, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) didn’t rule out supporting the commission, saying his conference would have to weigh the arguments and read the “fine print” of the deal. “We are undecided about the way forward at this point,” he said at a press conference.That, of course, doesn’t mean McConnell will support the bill creating the panel that passes out of the House over McCarthy’s objections. It’s just that, as McConnell often does, he’s left himself political room to make that decision. He said Tuesday that he’s “pushing the pause button” and is “willing to listen” to arguments about “whether such a commission is needed.”For months, it’s been clear that the GOP’s House and Senate leaders have diverged on Donald Trump, both on his role in fomenting Jan. 6 and on what his role should be in defining the GOP going forward. But the daylight between McConnell and McCarthy on the fate of a high-profile commission—one that figures to keep the insurrection front-and-center and possibly unearth damaging new information about the GOP’s de facto leader—could further fuel divisions in the party.That’s not to say Senate Republicans are clamoring for a Jan. 6 commission. Many remain uneasy about the version of the probe that the House will vote on this week with the full backing of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).Some are flat-out opposed to broadening any inquiry beyond questions of security. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that “there are a lot of folks in the media that would love to be able to go examine and re-examine everything.” Lankford added that lawmakers should be “focused on what do we do to be able to provide security here at the Capitol.”But McConnell’s group isn’t ready just yet to call it quits on the idea. “There's an openness to an investigation… like the 9/11 commission,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). “It’s not dead.”On Wednesday, the bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission is expected to pass out of the Democrat-controlled House with at least some GOP support. It was, after all, partly written by Rep. John Katko (R-NY), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, before McCarthy came out in opposition to the bill. It’s just that, according to aides, McCarthy ultimately decided he’d rather not elevate potentially damning findings about Trump or GOP supporters.“McCarthy knows a commission creates a conflict with Trump so he threw his ranking member under the bus,” a senior GOP aide told The Daily Beast Tuesday night, referring to Katko.Katko reportedly used that phrase himself in a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Tuesday, sarcastically saying, “Thanks for not throwing me under the bus, Kevin.”But McCarthy’s calculus is at least largely determined by his conference. House Republicans are still wary of crossing Trump in any way, and many GOP members remain uncomfortable talking about Jan. 6—though some are now propagating a complete fiction about the Capitol attack in service to Trump and his preferred narrative about the attack.McCarthy has staked his leadership on Trump in a way McConnell hasn’t. He has slowly walked back his claim that the former president bore responsibility for violence on Jan. 6, and now touts Trump as a top partner in reclaiming the House majority.But McCarthy has another complication unique to him: he could be called as a witness in any comprehensive probe of the attack. The minority leader spoke with Trump as the mob stormed the Capitol, and the president told him the insurrectionists were doing more for him than he was, according to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA).To that end, a high-profile commission—composed of five notable Democrats and five notable Republicans—doesn’t particularly serve many GOP interests. The commission, as it’s currently drawn up, would examine every facet of the Jan. 6 attack: the disinformation that fueled it, the security failures that allowed a pro-Trump mob to storm the Capitol, and the decision-making from military and law enforcement leaders during the delayed response. And it would issue a report by the year’s end.In a hearing on Tuesday, Katko emotionally summed up the mission of the would-be commission as focused on a deadly day that continues to inspire sadness and outrage among lawmakers.“More important than anything is, how the hell did this happen?” Katko asked. “How did we fail to act on the intelligence we know was there? How were we not ready at the Capitol, and why in God's name did we put these poor Capitol Hill officers in an unwinnable situation?"A set of committees on both sides of the Capitol are already probing the Jan. 6 attack, but an independent commission, in the eyes of its proponents, is the best way to ensure the most comprehensive and credible possible review of what happened and why.A number of Republicans support that idea, including some loyal soldiers for the party. And many more have at least not ruled out supporting it.But there’s an array of objections from other Republicans, who say the commission’s jurisdiction is either too broad or too narrow, its timing either too delayed or too premature. Many Republicans have fallen back on a deflection tactic, saying a commission should investigate completely unrelated events, like the violence during last summer’s protests over racism and police violence. Others have said its jurisdiction is too open-ended. And many Republicans, according to a senior GOP aide, are concerned Democrats have the power to extend the timeline of the probe so that its report—along with its potentially damaging findings—might come out before the 2022 midterm elections.Some senators have taken the position that key questions have already been answered or will be soon.Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) told reporters on Tuesday that a commission would “actually slow down us doing the things we know we need to do.” Blunt, who is the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee overseeing a nearly-complete probe on the attack, argued that post-Jan. 6 recommendations have been reached, like on steps to improve the Capitol’s physical security.Other Republicans remain circumspect until they see what comes of the report currently being finished by bipartisan leaders from a set of House and Senate committees. A GOP senator involved with putting together the committee probe told The Daily Beast that the upcoming report—set to be released in coming weeks—will be comprehensive, based on four months of work and dozens of interviews with relevant officials.There are indicators, however, that these arguments aren’t as strong as some Republicans wish. That includes the former president. On Tuesday night, Trump issued a statement clearly evincing concern, calling the commission a “Democrat trap” and saying “this discussion should be ended immediately.”“Hopefully,” Trump said, “Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”House GOP leadership went all-in on its opposition Tuesday afternoon, urging members to vote against the bill establishing the commission when just a week ago they were signaling it’d be a vote of conscience.Such a notice may reflect concern from the top about the number of Republicans who could join Democrats in supporting the commission bill. Indeed, those Republicans who will vote to create it include not only Trump-critical lawmakers like Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), but loyal party soldiers who typically don’t rock the boat, like Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT).In the Senate, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said such a probe should clearly focus solely on Jan. 6, despite his colleagues’ protestations it should include anti-police protests. “We clearly had an insurrection on that particular day, and I don't want it to be swept under any rug,” Rounds told NBC News.Ultimately, the talking point concern from the House GOP didn’t seem to make its way over to the Senate—which itself is a sign of how divergent each chamber’s Republicans are when it comes to Jan. 6 and Trump.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he hadn’t seen exactly why McCarthy was objecting, but he told The Daily Beast he was open to establishing an independent commission to probe Jan. 6.But, ever the politician, the Florida senator also gave himself an out should the political dynamics change.“To the extent that that can be done in a legitimate, good faith way, it would serve the country,” Rubio said of the commission. “If it becomes a committee where you have a partisan food fight and everyone's trying to use it to win the next election, I don't think it's going to happen.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Here's What to Know About the Summit Between Joe Biden and Moon Jae-in

    The U.S. president and his South Korean counterpart meet Thursday at the White House. North Korea, vaccine procurement, post-pandemic economic recovery and regional alliances are likely to be high on the agenda. Here's what to know