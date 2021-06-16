  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden tells Putin certain cyberattacks should be 'off-limits'

Vladimir Soldatkin and Steve Holland
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Steve Holland

GENEVA (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that certain critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks, but analysts said his efforts were unlikely to be more successful than previous attempts to carve out safe zones online.

Biden wasn't explicit about which areas he wanted out of bounds, but spoke of 16 kinds of infrastructure - an apparent reference to the 16 sectors designated as critical by the U.S. Homeland Security Department, including telecommunications, healthcare, food and energy.

"We agreed to task experts in both our countries to work on specific understandings about what is off-limits," Biden said. "We'll find out whether we have a cybersecurity arrangement that begins to bring some order."

Putin didn't directly refer to Biden's proposal, but said in a separate press conference that the two leaders had agreed to "begin consultations" on cybersecurity issues.

The threat of cyberattacks aimed at critical infrastructure, a staple of disaster movies where renegade hackers trigger blackouts and mayhem, have long worried experts.

The United States had its first serious taste of what that might mean last month, when ransom-seeking cybercriminals briefly triggered the closure of a major U.S. pipeline network, interrupting gasoline deliveries and triggering panic-buying up and down the East Coast.

Earlier cyberattacks aimed at the Ukrainian power grid and a Saudi petrochemical plant have also drawn concern.

In all those cases, the hackers involved are accused by the United States of either working directly for the Russian government or from Russian territory.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied carrying out or tolerating cyberattacks, and Putin on Wednesday made no concessions on the issue.

"We need to throw out all kinds of insinuations, sit down at the expert level and start working in the interests of the United States and Russia," Putin told reporters.

He then made an insinuation of his own, saying that Russian officials had tracked malicious digital activity coming from the United States.

"We certainly see where the attacks are coming from. We see that this work is coordinated from U.S. cyberspace," Putin said.

Experts were skeptical that Biden's proposal would be taken seriously by Putin.

"There's no indication at all that he actually went along with it," said Keir Giles, a Russia expert with the London-based Chatham House think tank.

Giles said that grappling with the cyber threat emerging from Russia would require "an outbreak of honesty" on the Kremlin's side.

"There's no indication – at least from Putin's public comments so far – that that outbreak has begun," Giles said.

The fate of a similar agreement between former U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is not encouraging, said Stefan Soesanto, a researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

The 2015 agreement theoretically banned the theft of intellectual property for commercial gain, but many cyber experts that track Chinese hacking say Beijing eventually reneged on the deal.

"Will Biden fare better than Obama/Xi? I don't think it will," Soesanto said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Steve Holland; writing by Raphael Satter, Andrey Ostroukh, Alexander Marrow and Christopher Bing; editing by Andrew Osborn, Mary Milliken and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen: administration is watching inflation closely

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured Congress that the recent jump in inflation is being monitored very carefully by the Biden administration, but said again that any increase will prove temporary. Testifying about Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal before the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen was asked Wednesday by Republican lawmakers about recent sharp gains in inflation, including a 5% rise in consumer prices for the 12 months ending in May, the biggest jump since 2008. Yellen said no one wants to relive the double-digit inflation of the 1970s and that the administration is taking the recent inflation “very seriously.”

  • Five U.S. states had coronavirus infections even before first reported cases -study

    (Reuters) -At least seven people in five U.S. states were infected with the novel coronavirus weeks before the states reported their first cases, a large new government study showed, pointing to the presence of the virus in the country as early as December 2019. The samples came from Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and were part of a study of more than 24,000 samples taken for a National Institutes of Health research program between Jan. 2 and March 18, 2020. Of the seven samples, three were from Illinois, where the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported on Jan. 24, while the remaining four states had one case each.

  • A Florida beach vacation free of politics and red tide? Not in DeSantis World | Opinion

    Your Florida summer vacation, post COVID-19 vaccination, won’t be devoid of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ politics or the scrooge of years past, red tide and seaweed.

  • How Biden and Putin’s relationship has changed over the years

    President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met before, but a lot has changed since their first face-to-face meeting. NBC News’ Mike Memoli looks at the differences between the two leaders over the years.

  • TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed eyes earlier start to rate hikes

    At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the Fed disclosed that 11 out of 18 officials were projecting at least two quarter-point interest rate increases in 2023 even as the central bank pledged to keep a supportive policy in place to aid the ongoing jobs recovery. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 5.6 basis points at 1.555%, its highest level in a week. With inflation rising faster than expected and the economy bouncing back quickly, the market had been looking for clues of when the Fed may alter the policies put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic, including a massive bond-buying program.

  • Man dies after diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, deputies say

    A 50-year-old Tamarac man died Tuesday morning after diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, law officers said.

  • Lara Trump ridiculed for questioning Kamala Harris’ qualifications as Twitter highlights VP’s accomplishments

    Fox contributor mocked for being among ‘the most un-self-aware people to walk the planet’

  • Senior House Democrat critiques GOP colleagues for sticking to ‘cult’ of Trump

    “They’re still bending the knee to Donald Trump,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries says

  • Texas governor says he will ask people around the ‘world’ to donate to build Trump’s border wall

    Greg Abbott has says his state will accept donations from ‘everybody’ who wants to contribute to the construction of a Texas border wall

  • He reported a dead body in the woods. Now he’s charged with her murder, Florida cops say

    A Florida man who reported a crime has now become accused of it, according to the Orlando Police Department.

  • US bans import of pet dogs from over 100 countries

    Coronavirus pandemic has had a knock-on effect on canine vaccination programmes

  • French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic

    Every week, Mamadou Diagouraga comes to the Muslim section of a cemetery near Paris to stand vigil at the grave of his father, one of the many French Muslims to have died from COVID-19. While France is estimated to have the European Union's largest Muslim population, it does not know how hard that group has been hit: French law forbids the gathering of data based on ethnic or religious affiliations. But evidence collated by Reuters - including statistical data that indirectly captures the impact and testimony from community leaders - indicates the COVID death rate among French Muslims is much higher than in the overall population.

  • Panthers minicamp observations: Sam Darnold didn’t have a great day, and that’s OK

    Tuesday was a good day to be a Carolina Panthers defensive player.

  • UN envoy regrets failure to mediate a Yemen cease-fire

    The U.N.'s outgoing special envoy for Yemen expressed “deep regret” Tuesday that he failed to mediate a cease-fire and peace talks between Yemen’s warring parties, but said he hoped a recent diplomatic effort by Oman “will bear fruit.” Martin Griffiths, who painted a bleak picture of the Arab world’s poorest country, said in his final briefing to the U.N. Security Council that Yemen is in the throes of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Griffiths said Yemenis are forced to “live under violence, insecurity and fear, with limits to their freedom of movement, religion and free expression.”

  • Geneva regains diplomatic spotlight with Putin-Biden summit

    A year ago, Geneva was largely down on its diplomatic luck: The Trump administration had an “America First” policy that shunned the internationalism the Swiss city epitomizes, and blasted some of its top institutions like the World Health Organization, the Human Rights Council and the World Trade Organization. The lakeside city, known as a Cold War crossroads and a hub for Swiss discretion, neutrality and humanitarianism, returns to a spotlight on the world stage Wednesday as U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin come to town for a summit. It will mark the third time that Geneva has hosted U.S. and Russian leaders' talks: The first was a multilateral meeting involving U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1955.

  • Africa's Covid patients 'dying from lack of oxygen'

    Health agencies and medics tells the BBC of a growing crisis facing low-income African nations.

  • Bigfoot: How the Primal Scream-headlined music festival is going ahead

    Bigfoot will see performances by Primal Scream and Hot Chip despite current lockdown restrictions.

  • J&J to send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to S.Africa by end-June -President Ramaphosa

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month, making up for the amount lost due to contamination at an U.S. ingredient supplier. Aspen Pharmacare, J&J's local producer, had to destroy 2 million doses of the vaccine after the contamination at a plant in Baltimore, Maryland, was discovered, the latest blow to South Africa's struggling vaccination campaign. "We have received an indication from Johnson & Johnson that it expects to deliver around 2 million vaccines to South Africa by the end of the month," Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

  • Donnie Nelson’s exit from the Dallas Mavericks a case of curious timing | Opinion

    GM Donnie Nelson leaves the Dallas Mavericks days after an unflattering report about the team

  • Republicans just killed outdoor dining in Pennsylvania

    Republicans just killed outdoor dining in Pennsylvania