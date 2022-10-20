Biden tells reporter 'Count, kid, count' after she questions number of candidates campaigning with him

President Biden brushed off questions about his lack of campaign trail appearances ahead of the midterm elections Thursday, snapping at a reporter who pressed him on the issue.

Biden's White House has faced questions throughout the week regarding his slim calendar, with multiple reports saying Democrats in tight races view a visit from him as a liability. A reporter asked Biden about his campaign plans as he was walking to Marine One on Thursday.

"John Fetterman is going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven't been that many candidates campaigning with you. Why?" a reporter asked.

"That's not true. There have been 15! Count, kid, count! Alright?," the president responded.

"Okay, and are there going to be even more?" the reporter pressed.

"Yeah!" Biden said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre played defense for Biden's campaigning calendar on Monday. Reporters pressed her on whether candidates in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio had requested an appearance from the president.

Biden was scheduled for a private meeting with Fetterman earlier in the week, but it was changed to a public appearance.

"[Biden] has plans to be in Pennsylvania and Florida, but behind closed doors with two of the Democratic candidates," a reporter told Jean-Pierre at the briefing. "There's a White House office of political affairs. Have they been getting phone calls from candidates in some of those other states — Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan — to say, we'd love to have the president come?"

"I don't have any calls to read out," Jean-Pierre responded. "We don't have any calls or personal conversations to read out."

President Biden speaks during a rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Aug. 25, 2022.

She went on to cite Biden's trip along the West Coast last week, in which Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek in Oregon.

While Democrats in swing states have not criticized Biden outright, some have appeared hesitant to ask for his assistance. Asked whether she would like Biden to campaign for her in New Hampshire last month, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan told Fox News that "my job is to be an independent voice for New Hampshire. That’s the role I’ve always worked to play and be for Granite Staters."