Biden tells Republicans who oppose a Capitol riot commission to 'eat some chocolate chocolate chip' ice cream

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with a girl after getting an ice cream at Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 27, 2021. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Joe Biden made a surprise stop on Thursday at Honey Hut ice cream shop in Cleveland, Ohio.

With an ice cream cone in hand, he said he "couldn't imagine" why Republicans are opposed to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden made a surprise stop on Thursday at Honey Hut ice cream shop in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporters at the scene were eager to know how the president felt about congressional Republicans rejecting the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Biden, famous for his love of ice cream, held up his cone and advised his colleagues across the aisle to "eat some chocolate chocolate chip."

It was a joke, folks.

After cheers from the small crowd gathered around him, he added, "I can't imagine anyone voting against establishing a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol. But at any rate, I came for ice cream."

Biden took another light-hearted swipe at Republicans during a speech at a Cleveland community college earlier on Thursday. He noted that not a single Republican lawmaker voted for his COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan, but many of them have since touted the benefits of the legislation to the constituents.

"I'm not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have - here - a list of how back in their districts, they're bragging about the Rescue Plan," Biden said, holding up a card listing the names of about a dozen lawmakers.

The crowd broke out in laughter.

He added, "I mean some people have no shame."

Read the original article on Business Insider