  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden tells transgender Americans ‘your president has your back’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden called on Congress to get the Equality Act legislation to his desk to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: I also hope Congress will get to my desk the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ Americans.

[APPLAUSE]

To all transgender Americans watching at home, especially young people who are so brave, I want you to know, your president has your back.

Recommended Stories

  • Sledgehammer attack damages Guadalupe mural at LA church

    A man used a sledgehammer last week to smash the face of a Virgin of Guadalupe mural painted on tiles at a church in Los Angeles. The man was recorded on security camera video during the predawn attack at St. Elisabeth Catholic Church in the Van Nuys neighborhood on April 21. The Rev. Vito Di Marzio, the church's pastor, led parishioners and school children “in prayer for peace, unity and order in our parish community area as well as for the person who perpetrated this sacrilegious act on our Blessed Mother,” the website said.

  • Biden unveils $1.8 trillion American Families Plan

    On Wednesday, President Joe Biden plans to pitch a $1.8 trillion plan to&nbsp;a joint session of Congress. Rick Newman breaks down the details of the “American Families Plan.

  • Letters to the Editor: Republicans are trying to recall Gavin Newsom because they can

    California will have a recall election even though there is no real grassroots movement to get rid of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Venezuela's beloved 'Doctor of the Poor' to be beatified

    With the austerity of a monk, a vocation to seek the good of others and a bright scientific mind, Jose Gregorio Hernández won the affection of those who called him “the doctor of the poor.” Now, the doctor, scientist, university professor and pioneer of bacteriology will be beatified, a step toward sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. The beatification ceremony Friday will culminate of 72 years of efforts by Venezuela's Catholics.

  • 'Fetal heartbeat' in abortion laws taps emotion, not science

    Dr. Michael Cackovic has treated his share of pregnant women. An embryo is termed a fetus beginning in the 11th week of pregnancy, medical experts say. “You cannot hear this ‘flutter,’ it is only seen on ultrasound,” said Cackovic, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, where some 5,300 babies are born each year.

  • Biden proposes tax hikes to pay for $1.8 trillion American Families Plan

    President Joe Biden is proposing tax hikes on wealthy Americans to pay for his next $1.8 trillion economic package, which includes programs aimed at supporting children and families.

  • Australians mark 25 years since massacre changed gun laws

    Australia marked the 25th anniversary on Wednesday of a lone gunman killing 35 people in Tasmania state in a massacre that galvanized the nation to drastically tighten gun laws. A service was held at the Port Arthur tourist town where the shooter, Martin Bryant, armed with two semi-automatic assault rifles, killed 35 and wounded another 23 on Sunday, April 28, 1996, among the ruins of an 18th century British prison. Within two weeks, the federal and state governments had agreed to standardize gun laws with a primary aim of getting rapid-fire weapons out of public hands.

  • Joe Biden Calls For U.S. To 'Root Out Systemic Racism' In Speech To Congress

    The president pushed for police reform through the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by the Democratic-led House.

  • Getting a Deal On Home Prices in This Competitive Market – An Expert Weighs In

    U.S. home price growth just reached a 15-year high, according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index. There have been few times in history has the housing market been this hot --...

  • Poll: Support for new gun control measures falls from high after Parkland shooting

    Support for prioritizing new gun control legislation has declined from its 2018 high following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.Details: The poll found that 50% of Americans support passing laws to reduce gun violence, down from 57% in 2018. 43% of Americans say the government should prioritize protecting the right to own guns, up from 34% in 2018.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The poll, conducted between April 18 and April 21, comes after a series of mass shootings in the U.S.: one that left eight people dead in several Asian spas in the Atlanta area, another that left eight dead at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse and one that killed 10 people in Colorado.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New York Post Reporter Who Wrote False Kamala Harris Story Resigns

    The article splashed across the cover of Saturday’s New York Post seemed designed to enrage Republicans who railed against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Under the tabloid-ready headline “KAM ON IN,” The Post, which is controlled by conservative media baron Rupert Murdoch, claimed that copies of a children’s book written by Vice President Kamala Harris were provided at taxpayer expense in a “welcome kit” for unaccompanied migrant children at a shelter in Long Beach, California. The story whipped around conservative media and elicited denunciations from leading Republicans, including the party chairwoman. A reporter for the Murdoch-owned Fox News, which published its own online article about the claims, asked about it at a televised White House press briefing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But the claims were untrue. And on Tuesday, the Post reporter who wrote the original article said she had resigned from the paper because of “an incorrect story I was ordered to write,” describing the episode as “my breaking point.” In fact, no books by Harris were provided by government officials at the shelter, and the sole copy seen in the photograph that The Post published on its front page had been donated through a neighborhood toy and book drive for the migrant children, local officials told The Washington Post. Despite these facts, The New York Post initially repeated the falsehoods in a follow-up article falsely claiming that “thousands” of copies of Harris’ book had been distributed at migrant shelters. The rise and collapse of the tabloid’s false accusations about the vice president illustrated the speed at which political misinformation can be weaponized in the modern media environment. The Post later issued brief corrections, but only after its falsehoods had been amplified at face value by leading Republican lawmakers and cable news stars. “Now they’re forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris’ book to give to those illegal immigrants?” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote on Twitter on Sunday, adding a link to the Post story; Cotton’s tweet was later deleted. On Tuesday, the author of the original Post article, Laura Italiano, wrote on Twitter that she had resigned from the paper, describing the Harris article as “an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against.” She added, “I’m sad to leave.” Italiano, a veteran Post journalist and longtime chronicler of the New York City courts, is a well-liked figure in the paper’s newsroom. She did not respond to inquiries about her resignation or how the Harris article came to be. Representatives for The Post did not respond to calls and emails Tuesday night. Her abrupt exit underscored some of the tensions currently roiling The Post, a classic pugilistic city tabloid that was often a vessel for coverage favorable to former President Donald Trump during his term in office. Murdoch, who spoke frequently with Trump, installed a new editor at the tabloid last month, Keith Poole, who formerly served in a top position at Murdoch’s London paper The Sun. At least eight journalists at The Post have departed the paper recently, including a White House correspondent, Ebony Bowden. Fox News and The Post, given their shared Murdoch ownership, have long demonstrated a certain symbiosis. (Just last week, The Post ran a gossip item complaining that Glamour magazine was not writing features about female Fox News stars.) Fox News hosts including Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfeld and Martha MacCallum discussed the Post article on their programs Monday. Peter Doocy, Fox News’ White House correspondent, cited “a report in the last couple days in The New York Post” before asking Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, on Monday if Harris “is making any money” from her books supposedly being distributed in the shelters. Psaki said she would “have to certainly check on that,” which The Post described in a follow-up story as Psaki’s having offered “no answers.” On Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt told viewers that the claims about the Harris book were “not accurate,” citing that morning’s fact-checking column in The Washington Post. Also on Tuesday, Fox News updated its article about the Harris book to note that only a single copy had been seen at the shelter and that it had been delivered as “part of a citywide book and toy drive.” Fox News has faced criticism in recent days for a different false claim broadcast on the network: that President Joe Biden was planning to restrict Americans’ red-meat consumption under his plan to address climate change. An on-air Fox News graphic declared, “Bye-Bye Burgers Under Biden’s Climate Plan,” setting off a cycle of outrage from conservative commentators. The claim about burgers and Biden was false. On Monday, Fox News anchor John Roberts told viewers that “a graphic and the script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.” On Tuesday, during an episode of “The Five,” moderate Fox News co-host Juan Williams appeared to acknowledge the recent erroneous reports on his network. “Last week we had the hamburger story: ‘Oh, Biden is going to take your hamburger!’ ” Williams said. “Or, you know, it’s always — Kamala Harris’ book is being given to immigrants. These stories are false, but the right-wing echo chamber starts going crazy because you can go after a Democrat.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • COVID 'apparently' an issue for Biden joint session, Rubio recalls packed chamber for impeachment

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio claims 'it's interesting' Democrats had no problems working in same room next to each other to impeach former president Donald Trump, but suddenly can't be in person for Biden joint session address.

  • Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested

    A Delaware police officer who was attacked inside a home while responding to a "fight in progress" call over the weekend has been declared clinically dead.

  • ‘What, do you think deer are wearing Kevlar vests?’ — Biden gets colorful in calling for gun control

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday night puts the image of wildlife wearing body armor into Americans' heads, as he continues to make his arguments for gun control.

  • Spain will be on the green list, predicts tourism minister

    Green list to be revealed in early May

  • Full interview: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Biden's proposals expected in address to Congress

    House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer spoke with CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns ahead of President Biden's address to a joint session of Congress. Mr. Biden is unveiling his "American Families Plan" to fund child care, pre-K and community college, but it does not include a number of other progressive priorities. "The is the president's proposal. The legislation will be written by the Congress of the United States," Hoyer said. Watch the full interview.

  • Vaccinating more than anywhere else, China still needs to speed up

    China became the country to have administered COVID-19 vaccinations to more people than any other this week, but health authorities will need to accelerate the rollout to meet a target to inoculate 40% of its population by the end of June. China had administered a total of 243.91 million doses as of April 28, surpassing 234.6 million shots the United States has given. But with population of 1.4 billion people, China has administered just 17.4 doses per 100 people, far behind the 71.1 administered in the United States, which has a population less than a quarter the size.

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Elizabeth Warren fist-pumps and Joe Manchin takes notes during Biden's first joint address to Congress

    Democratic and Republican lawmakers' real-time responses to Biden's address illustrated the chasm between the two political parties.