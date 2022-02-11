Biden tells US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately as fears of Russian invasion persist

A Ukrainian soldier keeps watch from a military position on February 9, 2022 in Pisky, Ukraine. (Getty Images)

Joe Biden has told American citizens to get out of Ukraine immediately and insisted that US troops will not be involved in any rescue missions if Russia invades.

The president gave his warning during an interview with NBC News as fears that Vladimir Putin will order troops into the country persist.

“American citizens should leave now. It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organisation. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world,” he said.

“It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.”

Anchor Lester Holt asked the president if there was a situation in which he would send in US troops to help Americans trying to flee the country.

“There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”

And he added: “We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been.”