Biden tests negative for COVID-19 but will continue isolation, pending a second negative test

Joey Garrison and Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus but will continue his isolation until he tests negative for a second time.

The president's physician, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a memo that Biden tested negative Saturday. "The president continues to feel well," he wrote.

"In an abundance of caution, the president will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously announced," O'Connor said.

More: President Biden tests positive again for COVID-19 in 'rebound' case

Biden has isolated inside the White House since last Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Patients treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid sometimes experience a rebound case of COVID-19.

His second infection came three days after he was cleared of the virus. He tested negative after an initial infection July 21.

More: Biden, 'not surprisingly,' remains infected with COVID-19 as he recovers from 'rebound' case

President Joe Biden signed two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small-business relief programs Aug. 5 at the White House.

Monday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit eastern Kentucky to visit families affected by flooding that ravaged the region.

Paxlovid is an at-home antiviral therapy for those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Biden, 79, was at risk because of his age. He's vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison and Michael Collins @mcollinsNEWS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden tests negative for COVID-19 but will continue isolation

