Biden tests negative for COVID-19 but will continue isolation, pending a second negative test

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus but will continue his isolation until he tests negative for a second time.

The president's physician, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a memo that Biden tested negative Saturday. "The president continues to feel well," he wrote.

"In an abundance of caution, the president will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously announced," O'Connor said.

Biden has isolated inside the White House since last Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Patients treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid sometimes experience a rebound case of COVID-19.

His second infection came three days after he was cleared of the virus. He tested negative after an initial infection July 21.

President Joe Biden signed two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small-business relief programs Aug. 5 at the White House.

Monday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit eastern Kentucky to visit families affected by flooding that ravaged the region.

Paxlovid is an at-home antiviral therapy for those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Biden, 79, was at risk because of his age. He's vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

