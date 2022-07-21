Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the White House announced.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden, 79, is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy.

He will continue to work remotely from his residence at the White House, where he is expected to self-isolate for at least five days per current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Biden has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone and will participate in his planned meetings at "via phone and Zoom" from the residence.

Biden had been scheduled to travel to Wilkes-Barr, Pa., on Thursday.

"Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” Jean-Pierre said. His last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, which was negative.

First lady Jill Biden tested negative on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for her office told CNN.

"Out of an abundance of transparency," she added, "the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

President Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station in Somerset, Mass., on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He received his first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortly before his inauguration in January 2020. He received a Pfizer booster shot in September and another one in late March.

The president had appeared maskless at several events in recent days, including at an event in Somerset, Mass., on Wednesday, shaking hands with supporters on a rope line as he was flanked by current and former lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

The White House Medical Unit is in the process of contacting anyone who interacted with Biden on the trip, Jean-Pierre said.

News of Biden’s positive test comes amid a surge in cases across the United States as driven by more transmissible Omicron subvariants, such as BA.1 and BA.2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 90 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic — far more than any other country in the world.

More than 1,025,000 Americans have died as a result of complications from COVID-19.