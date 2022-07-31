Biden Tests Positive in ‘Rebound’ Covid-19 Case

President Biden tested positive for Covid-19 in a “rebound” case on Saturday after testing negative for the virus for several consecutive days following his original diagnosis earlier this month.

“As described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” White House doctor Kevin O’Connor confirmed in a letter.

The president has experienced “rebound positivity” but is not exhibiting symptoms that would necessitate more treatment, O’Connor added. He will be quarantined out of an abundance of caution as he continues to perform his presidential duties.

“Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon,” Biden tweeted Saturday.

Prior to his Covid-19 infection, Biden had received both doses of the vaccine and a booster shot.

Last week, Anthony Fauci assured that Biden was quickly recovering from the illness.

“The president continues to improve. He’s putting in a full day of work virtually, and as each day goes by he’s doing fine,” he told CBS Saturday Morning.

In case the president is still contagious, his staff are conducting contact tracing to contain any potential spread within the office, a White House official told Fox News.

When asked where Biden might have picked up the disease at a recent briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed the question.

“Look, I don’t think that matters, right? I think what matters is we prepared for this moment,” Jean-Pierre said on the day his first diagnosis was announced.

Biden has appeared at several White House events without a mask since testing negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, including at a meeting on the economy on Thursday, Fox News noted.

