Biden thanks Mexican president after arrest of suspected cartel security chief

President Biden thanked his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after the arrest of suspected cartel security chief Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas.

In a Thursday statement, Biden said Salas, who was one of the most wanted criminals in both countries, was indicted by the U.S. for his “roles in perpetrating violence and illicit fentanyl trafficking” into the country, adding that both countries “are safer with him behind bars and facing justice for his crimes.”

Salas, known as “El Nini,” served as the head of security for the Chapitos wing of the Sinaloa Cartel. The Sinaloa Cartel was founded in 1987 by now-convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Salas’s arrest follows the recent arrest and extradition of another Chapitos leader, Ovidio Guzmán López, earlier this year.

“These arrests are testament to the commitment between the United States and Mexico to secure our communities against violence, counter the cartels, and end the scourge of illicit fentanyl that is hurting so many families,” Biden said in his statement.

“We will continue working as strong partners to do everything possible to hold criminals accountable for jeopardizing public health and safety in our two countries.”

Guzmán López, one of El Chapo’s sons, pleaded not guilty in September to drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges. Guzmán López was arrested by Mexican authorities in January and indicted on U.S. charges three months later.

His father, who was convicted in 2019 of running an international drug empire and smuggling operation, is serving a life sentence without parole in a Colorado supermax prison.

“I want to thank President López Obrador and the Mexican Army and special forces for effectively capturing El Nini, and express our appreciation for the brave men and women of Mexican security forces who undertook this successful operation to apprehend him,” Biden concluded in his statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.