Biden ties Trump tight to the Alabama court’s IVF ruling

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is trying to pin the blame for the Alabama court ruling jeopardizing access to in vitro fertilization treatments squarely on Donald Trump.

Ahead of a speech Trump is scheduled to give Thursday evening to conservative Christian broadcasters in Nashville, the Biden campaign accused the former president of being responsible for current reproductive rights restrictions across the South and elsewhere.

“Tonight Donald Trump will come face to face with the horrific reality he created: speaking in a state that has banned abortion entirely with no exceptions for rape or incest,” Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for Biden’s campaign, said in a statement. Munoz was referring to Tennessee’s abortion law that changed after the Dobbs Supreme Court ruling, a decision Trump has taken credit for.

Tennessee is among the states that have banned nearly all abortions, and only allows the procedure when a woman’s life is at risk.

“Next door in Alabama,” Munoz continued, “couples who face challenges becoming pregnant are cruelly being denied the right to start a family.”

The statement from Munoz comes as Republicans around the country scrambled to respond to news of the Alabama court ruling (earlier Thursday, four governors interviewed at POLITICO’s Governors Summit each defended IVF) . And it illustrates the conviction in Democratic circles that the GOP will pay a heavy political price for it.

Trump has so far remained silent about the Alabama ruling and access to IVF treatments, which remains popular among Americans, even those who consider themselves anti-abortion. A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to a request for comment about his position on the Alabama ruling or on access to IVF treatments.

One of Trump’s highest profile campaign surrogates, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), appeared uncomfortable with a question about IVF on Thursday as he spoke to reporters outside a polling site in Hanahan, South Carolina. The South Carolina Republican, who is among Trump’s possible picks for vice president, dodged a question about the ruling, specifically whether he thought embryos are children.

“Well, I haven’t studied the issue,” Scott said after casting his vote in Hanahan.

Trump’s last remaining major primary opponent, Nikki Haley, initially said she agreed with the Alabama court that “embryos are babies.” But later she said she did not necessarily support the court’s decision.

During the primary, Trump has tried to present himself as having a more moderate approach to abortion. Throughout the presidential primary, he has said he opposed national abortion regulations and he criticized states that had passed six-week abortion bans. But he’s also claimed credit for nominating the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

In his statement, Munoz said Trump is “ready to ban abortion nationally if he’s allowed back in power.” The campaign also sought to link Trump’s plans for a second term to policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025.” That project has called for heavy restrictions on reproductive rights, though the Trump campaign has cautioned that it is not representative of his platform.

Biden released a response of his own Thursday afternoon, saying “the disregard for women’s ability to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable.”

“Make no mistake,” Biden continued, “this is a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

As of Thursday, three clinics in Alabama had paused IVF treatment .

