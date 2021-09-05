Biden told bosses: Make workers get vaccine. Here’s what Boise-area employers are doing

The rising tally of COVID-19 cases — along with comparatively low vaccination rates — have forced Boise-area employers to consider mandating vaccinations to help return normalcy in the workplace.

President Joe Biden asked employers to mandate vaccinations on Aug. 23, the day the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

“If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it,” Biden said in nationally broadcast remarks. “Do what I did last month and require your employees to get vaccinated.”

Even before then, Idaho’s two largest health systems, St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus, and the Boise area’s largest medical-clinic business, Primary Health, announced plans to require workers to get the shot. Some Idaho nursing homes had, too. St. Luke’s, a nonprofit, is Idaho’s largest private-sector employer.

So had Micron Technology Inc., the Boise memory-chip maker that is the state’s largest for-profit employer.

But most other large Boise-area employers have declined to follow suit. The Idaho Statesman reached out to 10 employers, only two of whom said some sort of mandates had been implemented.

The most notable is Albertsons, the grocery chain headquartered in Boise with more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

Those working at Albertsons’ corporate or division offices have until Oct. 1 to get the vaccine. Visitors to these buildings will also have to provide proof of vaccinations to enter, spokesperson Denise Berger said.

But employees at Albertsons’ grocery stores — by far the bulk of its workforce — will not be required to get the vaccine, unless they need to enter a corporate building. Berger said the company is still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. The company is offering a $100 incentive to those who get the shot.

“We agree with the CDC’s recommendation that vaccinations are the best measure to protect yourself and avoid potential health complications from the virus,” Berger said in an email.

Another local grocery chain, Fred Meyer, said through a spokesperson it would not require employees to get the jab but would offer them a $100 incentive.

Other Treasure Valley employers told the Statesman they were simply encouraging employees to get vaccinated. They include agribusiness J.R. Simplot Co. and Idaho Power.

“We are continually working to help (employees) understand that it is very important for everyone who is able to get the vaccine in our combined efforts to overcome COVID-19 and return to a more normal lifestyle,” Simplot spokesperson Josh Jordan said.

Gov. Brad Little, who deployed the National Guard this week to help overwhelmed health-care providers, has asked for Idahoans to get vaccinated, but he won’t force state employees to. His executive order last April banning “vaccine passports” prevents state agencies from requiring the vaccine.

That includes the Department of Health and Welfare and Boise State University, which announced this week that surging COVID-19 numbers may force students and faculty back into remote learning.

The Boise and West Ada school districts, which aren’t covered by the executive order, aren’t requiring employee vaccinations either.

Blue Cross, Walmart, McDonald’s and Winco Foods did not respond to requests for comment.

The second company mandating employee vaccinations is Delta Airlines, which has a small presence in Idaho, with 24 employees at the Boise Airport.

Delta made headlines when it announced its employees would have to get vaccinated by Nov. 1 or pay $200 a month to stay on the company’s health care plan.

