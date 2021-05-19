Biden told Pete Buttigieg 'that was some f---ing bulls---' on stage after a combative debate exchange with Kamala Harris, according to a new book

Biden told Pete Buttigieg 'that was some f---ing bulls---' on stage after a combative debate exchange with Kamala Harris, according to a new book
Oma Seddiq
·3 min read
democratic debate
Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) take part in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights at Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Biden was stunned when Harris attacked him during a Democratic primary debate.

  • "Well, that was some f---ing bulls---," he told Buttigieg, according to a new book.

  • The book dives into the inside story of that primary debate night in June 2019.

Long before they became president and vice president, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were rival Democratic candidates duking it out on the debate stage.

One of their most memorable exchanges unfolded when Harris challenged Biden, then-the frontrunner of the race, for his record on busing and race.

The scene stunned Biden, who had leaned over to tell then-Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, "Well, that was some f---ing bulls---," according to "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump," a new book by The Atlantic writer Edward-Isaac Dovere.

In an excerpt of the book published by Politico, Dovere dove into the inside story of that tense primary debate night that took place in June 2019.

Shortly before the debate, Biden had come under fire for boasting about his reputation of working across the aisle. During a fundraiser in New York City, he spoke about his career as a senator and referenced legislating alongside pro-segregationist lawmakers.

"Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn't agree on much of anything. We got things done," Biden had said.

Harris had been readying an attack on Biden over his comments, and her team had compiled opposition research to hit him hard on racial issues, according to Dovere. Once the topic was brought up on stage, Harris' aides advised her to go for the jugular.

"I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground," she told Biden on stage. "But I also believe, and it's personal - it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country."

"And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing," Harris continued. "And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me."

Biden sought to defend himself and said Harris' comments were a mischaracterization. When the debate cut to commercial, Dovere reported that Biden offered his candid reaction of the scene to Buttigieg, whom he then hardly knew. Buttigieg now serves as Biden's transportation secretary.

The moment now appears to be a blip in Biden and Harris' relationship. Harris dropped out of the race in December 2019 and Biden announced her as his vice presidential pick in August of last year. At the time, they attempted to downplay the combative exchange.

"It was a debate," Harris said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

