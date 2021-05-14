  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden told staff not to serve leafy greens because he didn't want to be photographed with leaves in his teeth, report says

Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GettyImages 1232850670
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the ongoing vaccination program at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Häagen-Daz ice cream, Special K cereal, and a plethora of fruit and vegetables were always on hand when President Joe Biden lived in the vice president's residence, according to The New York Times.

But the one food item you wouldn't see at an official event? Leafy greens.

In a new report detailing the Democratic president's first few months settling into the White House, The Times reported Biden put the kibosh on leafy greens at public events for a precautionary and relatable reason: He didn't want to be photographed with leaves in his teeth.

The White House Press Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Christopher Freeman, a caterer who worked for the Bidens weekly during the now-president's tenure as second-in-command also told the outlet while Biden "eschews alcohol," his wife, Jill Biden, was "an oenophile of the first degree."

Among the foodstuffs staff were told to keep stocked in the vice-presidential kitchen were: one bunch of red grapes, sliced cheese, six eggs, sliced bread, one tomato from the garden, and at least two apples at all times.

Since taking office in January, Biden's eating routine has been heavily dictated by the pandemic, which has reportedly forced him to take his 30-minute lunch each day alone, except for his weekly lunch appointment with Vice President Kamala Harris.

But despite full days of policy and politicking, Biden is usually back in the White House residential wing by 7 p.m. each night to eat dinner with First Lady Jill Biden. According to The Times, Biden opts for pasta with red sauce, while Jill likes grilled chicken or fish.

Among the other food facts in The Times piece was the revelation of Biden's preferred drink - Orange Gatorade - which set off a smattering of takes on Twitter.

The Times piece also touches on the president's innermost circle of trusted allies and his careful and cautious decision-making process.

Aides told the newspaper the president has a "short fuse," and bouts of impatience, but never erupts in rage like his predecessor, the former President Donald Trump. Though Biden may be quick to end conversations he finds frustrating, sources also told The Times he frequently displays bouts of "unexpected warmth.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Witnesses said Matt Gaetz snorted cocaine and had sex with an escort who was paid with campaign money, report says

    The news comes hours after Insider reported Joel Greenberg, a former Gaetz wingman, will plead guilty to six felony counts on Monday.

  • Mom Admits She Sent Daughter Text Message Berating Her When She Was In Hospital After Her Baby Died

    Kiara says when she was 36-weeks pregnant, her unborn child’s heart stopped beating. She says before she was out of the hospital and could grieve the loss of her child, her mother, Teresa, disclosed the tragic news on social media. She says her mother even blamed her for the baby’s death – and told Kiara that she should have been the one to die instead of the baby. Teresa claims the words didn’t come unwarranted. Hear about a text message Teresa sent to Kiara while she was still in the hospital recovering from surgery. Why does Teresa say she has mixed emotions about the text? On Friday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Mom is No Mother Teresa'," hear why the hostility between mother and daughter runs deep. Plus, hear what Teresa’s other children say about her behavior. Can this family move forward from all the anger and resentment and begin to heal? Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: At odds with a family member? WATCH: Woman Says Mom Announced Her Baby’s Death Before She Could Grieve; Mom Says She Earned Right To Share Pain

  • Report: Broncos release RT Ja'Wuan James, plan to not pay his $10 million salary after Achilles tear

    James had a guaranteed $10 million salary. Then he got injured away from team facilities.

  • 2 people are buried on a runway at a US airport where hundreds of planes land every day, and many people have no idea

    Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia says it's the only airport to have graves embedded in an active, 9,350-foot runway.

  • Dave Bautista fires back at the forces of anti-Asian intolerance: 'There's more of us than there are of you'

    The "Army of the Dead" star is proud of his Filipino heritage and being an Asian American action hero. "If we bond together we can make s*** happen."

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions Marjorie Taylor Greene's grip on reality following outburst

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she was concerned about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., "perceptions of reality" on Friday, following an episode in which Greene aggressively confronted Ocasio-Cortez, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to suggest an Ethics Committee investigation into Greene's behavior. The Washington Post first reported that Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday night during a vote, shouting her first name repeatedly and asking her why she supported Black Lives Matter and other "terrorists and antifa." "Yeah, no it's--she does keep discussing this, but it's not a thing, and so I'm concerned about her perceptions of reality," Ocasio-Cortez said to reporters Friday.

  • A man accused of storming the Capitol with a giant Confederate flag will get to go on a family road trip while awaiting trial

    Kevin Seefried was approved to take his scheduled family trip to Salvo, North Carolina, on May 15, court documents show.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Continues to Love Up on Law-Breaking Whites, Plans to Pardon All Residents Who Violated COVID Health Mandates

    So one day God was on a bender. He was going through a bad break up and was really tying one on. Well, because God is God, he got hungry and the only thing open was a place called Ted’s Chili Hole. He’d never eaten there but figured how bad could it be? After 17 bowls of chili and cheese, God stumbled into the parking lot where he vomited and thus, Florida was born.

  • Up to 10 million taxpayers could get an additional tax refund for unemployment

    The Internal Revenue Service is reviewing the tax returns of 10 million people and will begin issuing additional refunds this week.

  • Seth Rogen and his wife are 'psyched' to be child-free. Here's why many agree.

    Seth Rogen and his wife don't want children. And that's perfectly fine.

  • Forget Backstage Passes or VIP Bracelets. Vaccination Cards Are the New Ticket.

    At Fort Bragg, soldiers who have gotten their coronavirus vaccines can go to a gym where no masks are required, with no limits on who can work out together. Treadmills are on and zipping, unlike those in 13 other gyms where unvaccinated troops can’t use the machines, everyone must mask up and restrictions remain on how many can bench-press at one time. Inside Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, where lines not long ago snaked for miles with people seeking coronavirus vaccines, a special seating area allows those who are fully inoculated to enjoy games side by side with other fans. When Bill Duggan reopens Madam’s Organ, his legendary blues bar in Washington, D.C., people will not be allowed in to work, drink or play music unless they can prove they have had their shots. “I have a saxophone player who is among the best in the world. He was in the other day, and I said, ‘Walter, take a good look around because you’re not walking in here again unless you get vaccinated.’” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Evite and Paperless Post are seeing a big increase in hosts requesting that their guests be vaccinated. As the United States nudges against the soft ceiling of those who will willingly take the vaccine, governments, businesses and schools have been extending carrots — actually doughnuts, beers and cheesecake — to prod laggards along. Some have even offered cold hard cash: In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine this week went so far as to say that the state would give five vaccinated people $1 million each as part of a weekly lottery program. On Thursday, federal health officials offered the ultimate incentive for many when they advised that fully vaccinated Americans may stop wearing masks. Now, private employers, restaurants and entertainment venues are looking for ways to make those who are vaccinated feel like VIPs, both to protect workers and guests, and to possibly entice those not yet on board. Come summer, the nation may become increasingly bifurcated between those who are permitted to watch sports, take classes, get their hair cut and eat barbecue with others, and those who are left behind the spike protein curtain. Access and privilege among the vaccinated may rule for the near future, in public and private spaces. “The bottom line is this interesting question of the conception of our society,” said Dr. Tom Frieden, a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the architect of a smoking ban and a tuberculosis control program in New York City, both of which included forms of mandates. “Are we in some important way connected or not?” A vaccine requirement to attend school or participate in the military is not a novel concept. But because the three COVID vaccines offered in the United States have yet to receive full approvals by the Food and Drug Administration, the military has declined to insist on inoculation. For their part, public school districts cannot consider mandates until the vaccines are available to most children. The FDA just granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer this week for children ages 12-15. But even without a mandate, a nudge can feel like a shove. The military has been strongly encouraging vaccines among the troops. Acceptance has been low in some branches, like the Marines, with only 40% having gotten one or more shots. At Fort Bragg, one of the largest military installations in the country and among the first to offer the vaccine, just under 70% have been jabbed. A podcast designed to knock down misinformation — a common misbelief is that the vaccines affect fertility — plays around the base. In addition to their freedom gym, vaccinated soldiers may now eat in groups as they please, while the unvaccinated look on as they grab their grub and go. With soldiers, experts “talk up to decliners versus talk down,” said Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman at Fort Bragg. Still, holdouts pose obstacles. For a recent mission to Europe, a handful of unvaccinated troops had to be replaced with those who had gotten shots, because of quarantine rules in countries there. “What we need to do is restore readiness,” Buccino said. Segregating the unvaccinated and limiting access to gyms and dining areas were not measures aimed specifically at getting soldiers vaccinated, he said, “but there is an enticement.” The private sector, sometimes with the encouragement of government, is also trying to make life a bit nicer for the vaccinated, emphasizing the privileges — rather than perceived infringements on freedom — bestowed by the protection of the vaccines. It’s baseball season, and fans have clamored to get back to normal, to a place where the wave used to mean something other than the next surge of the coronavirus. Major League Baseball is heavily promoting inoculations, and stadiums have become a new line of demarcation, where vaccinated sections are highlighted as perks akin to VIP skyboxes. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced that sporting venues and churches would be able to increase their capacity by adding sections for the vaccinated. Some businesses — like gyms and restaurants — where the coronavirus was known to spread easily are also embracing a reward system. Even though many gyms have reopened around the country, some still haven’t allowed large classes to resume. Others are inclined to follow the lead of gyms like Solidcore in Washington, D.C., which seeks proof of inoculation to enroll in classes listed as “Vaccine Required: Full Body.” “Our teams are now actively evaluating where else we think there will be client demand and will be potentially introducing it to other markets in the weeks ahead,” said Bryan Myers, CEO of the national fitness studio chain, in an email. The Bayou, a restaurant in Salt Lake City, will open its doors only to those who have had their shots, according to Mark Alston, one of the owners. “It was entirely driven by the fact that I work at the Bayou seven days a week,” he said. “I do not work from a comfy office and send staff off to work in unsafe conditions, but work there alongside them.” The “vaxxed-only” policy has flooded his voicemail with rancorous messages. “One in particular accuses us of running some kind of pedophile beer cult,” he said. “It’s a bit unhinged.” Even private citizens are deploying the practice in their homes. A spokesperson for Evite said 548,420 guests had received online invitations to events mentioning “fully vaccinated” or using other vaccinated-related terms since March 1, 2021, and invitations with the exact term “fully vaccinated” had been sent to 103,507 people. A similar company, Paperless Post, has created specific invitation designs with the inoculated in mind, vaccinated only please RSVP. Not everyone endorses this type of exclusion as good public policy. “I worry about the operational feasibility,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. “In the U.S., we don’t yet have a standard way to prove vaccination status. I hope we’ll see by fall such low levels of infection in the U.S. that our level of concern about the virus will be very low.” But few dispute that it is legal. “Having dedicated spaces at events reserved for vaccinated people is both lawful and ethical,” said Lawrence O. Gostin, an expert in health law at Georgetown Law School. “Businesses have a major economic incentive to create safer environments for their customers, who would otherwise be reluctant to attend crowded events. Government recommendations about vaccinated-only sections will encourage businesses and can help us back to more normal.” Large employers with a few notable exceptions have been reluctant so far to impose vaccine mandates for workers, especially in a tight labor market. “Our association came out in favor of masks,” said Emily Williams Knight, president of the Texas Restaurant Association. “We probably will not be taking a position on mandates, which are incredibly divisive.” But some companies are moving that way. Norwegian Cruise Line is threatening to keep its ships out of Florida ports if the state stands by a law prohibiting businesses from requiring vaccines in exchange for services. Public health mandates — from smoking bans to seat belt laws to containing tuberculosis outbreaks by requiring TB patients to take their medicines while observed — have a long history in the United States. “They fall into a cluster of things in which someone is essentially making the argument that what I do is only my business,” said Frieden, who is now chief executive of Resolve to Save Lives, a program designed to prevent epidemics and cardiovascular disease. “A lot of times that’s true, unless what you do might kill someone else.” Frieden was the main official who pushed for a smoking ban in bars and restaurants in 2003 when he was the New York City health commissioner under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Other senior aides at the time felt certain the ban would cost Bloomberg a second term. “When I was fighting for that, a City Council member who was against the ban said of bars, ‘That is my place of entertainment.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s someone’s place of employment.’ It did have impact.” Duggan, the bar owner in Washington, said protecting his workers and patrons are of a piece. “As we hit a plateau with vaccines, I don’t think we can sit and wait for all the nonbelievers,” he said. “If we are going to convince them, it’s going to be through them not being able to do the things that vaccinated people are able to do.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘I Wanted Trump to Win’: Husband Charged in Wife’s Murder Also Used Her Name to Vote

    Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeFive months after Suzanne Morphew vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride last Mother’s Day, the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office in Colorado received a bizarre notification: a mail-in ballot for the 2020 election had been submitted under her name.When a Chaffee County sergeant went to the clerk’s office to check out the ballot, he saw that it had been handwritten and dated Oct. 15, 2020—and included the signature of her husband, Barry Lee Morphew, on the witness line.But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, authorities did not question the 53-year-old dad about his alleged voter fraud until April 22, just days before he was charged with first-degree murder and a slew of other crimes in connection with his wife’s disappearance.“I wanted Trump… to win,” Morphew told FBI agents when questioned about submitting his wife’s voting ballot. “I just thought, give him… another vote. I figured all these other guys are cheating.”‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With MurderMorphew added that he knew his wife “was going to vote for Trump anyway” and insisted he didn’t know you couldn’t vote on behalf of “your spouse.” Investigators also noted in the affidavit that Morphew submitted his own mail-in ballot at the same time.But authorities believe Morphew intentionally took advantage of his wife’s disappearance to ensure another vote for the former president. On Thursday night, prosecutors charged him with one felony count of forgery of public records and one misdemeanor count of elections-mail-ballot offense.While his bond was set at $1,000 for the new charges, Morphew is already being held without bail on the charges in connection with his wife’s May 10, 2020 disappearance. Investigators, however, have still not found the mother of two, and have thus kept Morphew’s arrest affidavit under seal since his May 5 arrest.The Chaffee County District Court is expected to unseal the affidavit as early as May 27 in a case that has garnered national attention and confounded investigators for months. Authorities began an investigation into Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance on May 10 after a neighbor reported she did not return home from a bike ride. For days, local and federal authorities conducted an exhaustive search over the 2.5-mile area near her Maysville, Colorado home. Police now believe that a “certain scenario” occurred near her home that resulted in the discovery of her bike—but not her body.How Cops Took Down an Alleged Tree-Trimming Serial Killer Mid-MurderOn May 17, Morphew, who was reportedly out of town the day his wife went missing, released a video pleading for her safe return alongside a social-media campaign to aid in the investigation. He also offered a $200,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” he said in the May video.Despite Morphew’s public pleas for his wife, questions began to surface about his possible role in her disappearance, including reports that he had scrubbed his Denver hotel room clean around the same time she went missing. Morphew, however, denied the claims.“People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think,” Morphew said in one rare August interview with Fox21 before insisting that unfair media coverage of his wife’s case made him out to be a villain.Morphew also slammed the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office during the interview, stating he believed the local authorities “screwed this whole [investigation] up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me.” A lawyer for Morphew did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ellen DeGeneres says toxic workplace scandal was 'orchestrated' and 'I still don't understand it'

    Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about her show's toxic workplace scandal after revealing plans to sign off in 2022. DeGeneres spoke with NBC's Today after announcing Wednesday her daytime talk show will end after its upcoming season, a decision she says was not due to reports of a toxic work environment there. The TV host said, however, that "I really did think about not coming back" after the "devastating" allegations suggesting she is not a "kind person." Asked if she felt like she was "being canceled," DeGeneres said, "I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated." She added, "It was really interesting because I'm a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic." DeGeneres in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter shot down "stupid" claims about her, such as that people "couldn't look me in the eye," and she said that the fact that "everything I stand for was being attacked ... destroyed me." Numerous reports last year alleged employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have experienced "racism, fear, and intimidation," and three top producers were ousted following an investigation. In her interview with Today, DeGeneres contended that she "never saw anything that would even point to" there being a toxic work environment on her show, arguing she couldn't have known about it "when there's 255 employees here ... unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night." She added, though, "I have to be the one to stand up and say, 'This can't be tolerated.'" “I’m proud of the kind of show we do.” Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to end her talk show after its upcoming 19th season. DeGeneres says allegations of a toxic work environment on the show are not the reason for her decision. pic.twitter.com/nVbDlAuHpv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'The Republican theory of unemployment is classic Marx

  • Olivia Munn has been 'obsessed with hanging out with' John Mulaney for years

    "My girlfriend" just doesn't have the same ring to it, but comedian John Mulaney is reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn — news that broke shortly after Page Six revealed he's divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Munn and Mulaney supposedly met at church, though Munn has admitted she's had her eye on Mulaney for years. In a 2015 HuffPost Live interview resurfaced by Page Six on Friday, she revealed "we were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" She added that "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," but afterwards, when Munn emailed Mulaney, he never wrote her back. "I might've got the wrong email — probably. That's what I tell myself," she joked. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'The Republican theory of unemployment is classic Marx

  • Man Arrested While Still Sexually Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Fremont

    A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman in Fremont, Calif. on Thursday. Caught in the act: Fremont police said the assault was still in progress when they responded to the problem call at approximately 11 a.m. “This was in an exterior portion of a residence, so it was obvious when the officers arrived on scene what was happening,” Sergeant Ricardo Tores said, according to KGO.

  • Connecticut High School Student Arrested Over Alleged Racist Snapchat Post Directed at Black Classmate

    A 16-year-old high school student in Fairfield, Conn., was arrested last week over a racist Snapchat post allegedly directed at another student. School officials and police are still investigating the incident, and the principal of the school has announced the creation of a new organization to address racism and other forms of discrimination amid the incident.

  • Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

    Mississippi will remain in the minority of states without a medical marijuana program after the state Supreme Court on Friday overturned an initiative that voters approved last fall — a decision that also limits other citizen-led efforts to put issues on the statewide ballot. At the heart of the ruling is the fact that initiatives need signatures from five congressional districts to get on the ballot, but because of Mississippi’s stagnant population, the state only has four districts. Six justices ruled that the medical marijuana initiative is void because the state's initiative process is outdated.

  • Rob Gronkowski referees as Logan Paul boxes four of the Gronkowski brothers

    Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.

  • George P. Bush applauds Liz Cheney's ouster, claims she doesn't 'stand up for conservative Republican ideology'

    George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump. Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader. pic.twitter.com/oqaoxAMTYQ — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 12, 2021 Bush, 45, has broken with the rest of his family by supporting Trump, but the Bushes also have a long, amicable history with the Cheney family, which "has deep ties to Texas," The Texas Tribune notes. "Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney's father, lived in Dallas between his tenure as President George H.W. Bush's secretary of defense and as President George W. Bush's vice president. In that time, he was the CEO of Halliburton, an oilfield services company." House Republicans demoted Cheney in a voice vote, so there's no record of how Texas Republicans voted, but several GOP House members from the state tweeted that they were proud to kick her out of leadership. "Prior to the insurrection, Cheney was considered one of the fastest rising GOP stars and among the toughest of hard-line conservatives — particularly on foreign policy," the Tribune reports. "She spent much of her career working in the State Department and as a Fox News contributor," before easily winning her House seat in 2016. Cheney now says she's playing a long game to wrest her party from the grasp of Trump's "destructive lies." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'The Republican theory of unemployment is classic Marx

  • Trump asked for troops to do 'whatever was necessary' to protect demonstrators who went on to storm the Capitol

    Trump told his acting defense secretary to do whatever was necessary to protect supporters "executing their constitutionally protected rights."